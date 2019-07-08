Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 314 pounds

2018 stats (at Manvel High School): first team all-district selection

Why the Aggies wanted him: A&M knew it would need a replacement for Erik McCoy no later than 2020, so it went looking for someone of similar size and background (former left tackle). He was a little under the radar when he committed to the Aggies, but wasn’t by the end of 2018.

Players affected by his arrival: Barton Clement, Luke Matthews and Colton Prater

50-word scouting report: A powerful brawler of a lineman who pushes opponents around. Excellent pass blocker and solid in the running game. Not fast but good lateral motion. If he gets his hands on you, you’re done. Will have to get used to playing as an interior lineman and making line calls.

2019 expectations: Ryan McCollum looks set as the starting center, but his backup is still to be determined. Robinson will probably redshirt this year as he adjusts to a new role, but if he catches on quickly, he could make a run at the backup job.



