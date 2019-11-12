Mond picked up 20 yards on the scramble and sparked a scoring drive which ended in a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Wydermyer. Mond would rush for 85 yards in the second half and bring life to an Aggie rushing game that had been dormant.

Mond rushed for another 76 yards (100 before sacks) against Ole Miss and 76 more against Mississippi State. The A&M rushing game took off with him, rushing for 165 against Ole Miss and 207 against Mississippi State. Mond didn't need to run against UTSA, but the Aggies ran for 267 yards anyway.

It may not be a coincidence that Mond's two most efficient days throwing the football, with him completing more than 70% of his passes, have come in the past two games. With the threat of Mond taking off with the football now a real one for defenses to account for, life has gotten a little easier for Isaiah Spiller and Cordarrian Richardson on the ground and has helped force secondaries to play softer in coverage.

"He's playing really good football," coach Jimbo Fisher said. "I think he's using his legs well in the right opportunities ... You don't look to run; you react to run. He's letting the game come to him. You think about it, it becomes crazy. There's a relaxation when you can look and things and say, 'as this thing happens, I'll just do it.'"

The running game and Mond's completion percentage have both benefitted from the increased use of the tight end. Since the second half of the Alabama game, Wyderrmyer has become a regular part of the offense and has caught four touchdowns in the process; walk-on Ryan Renick has also proven to be a solid blocker.

"As they've grown, it's allowed us to do a lot more things and take some of the pressure off the quarterback," Fisher said. "They've been a big part (of the offensive improvement)."

Mond believes the offense is starting to click at a level it didn't reach during the losses to Clemson, Auburn and Alabama, as well as a frustrating win over Arkansas.

"What we've done the past few games and the level of efficiency that we've shown, I feel really confident where we're at right now," he said.

Fisher said Monday that keeping the running game going will not be easy against South Carolina, even as the Gamecocks limp into College Station with a 4-6 record after an embarrassing 20-15 loss to Appalachian State. South Carolina's defense held up its end of the bargain, giving up just 202 yards and 13 points. The Mountaineers rushed for just 97 yards on 41 attempts, an average of 2.4 yards per carry.

"You look at their defensive line, they're right there in the conversation (as the SEC's best)," Fisher said. "Those guys are a pain."

