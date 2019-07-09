Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 230 pounds

2018 stats (at Dyersburg, Tenn., High School): Region 7-4A Player of the Year and First Team All-Region

Why the Aggies wanted him: A&M needed an immediate infusion of depth and took four in the 2019 class. With a playing style similar to that of fellow Tennessee native Tyrel Dodson, the Aggies came after Russell hard after the early signing period as the looked to add to their depth chart at middle linebacker.

Players affected by his arrival: Braden White, potentially fellow freshmen Ke'Shun Brown and Andre White

50-word scouting report: A tackling machine with the ability to go sideline to sideline. Outstanding anticipation and field vision; doesn't lose sight of the ballcarrier when in a jumble of players. Very good speed going north-south. Familiar with the MIKE position in a 4-2-5 scheme. Also a solid defender in pass coverage.

2019 expectations: The Aggies will probably use all of their freshmen linebackers at some point as they try to find backups for Anthony Hines and Buddy Johnson. Russell has apparently been impressive in offseason drills and should be right in the middle of the competition for playing time.



