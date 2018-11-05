The monster defensive tackle was a terror to opposing Southwest Conference teams from 1991-1993. He went on to be drafted eighth overall by the Seattle Seahawks in 1994 and retired in 2007 after a career that earned him one Super Bowl ring and three Pro Bowl appearances.

Adams is now a proud father of three living in Sammamish, Wash. Meeting Adams was an honor, and when I told him I cover Texas A&M recruiting, a big smile came across his face. He made it clear that his affection for his alma mater has not diminished and he’s still watching the football program closely. Adams said he believes new coach Jimbo Fisher is in the start of a multi-year rebuild and patience will be needed.

“It’s the first year and they are installing a lot of different things,” he said. “They are working on changing the culture there with the things they are doing and the kids seem to be buying in. The first year will always have some struggles, but A&M has made a lot of positive steps and the future is bright at A&M.”

The new has been in contact with many of the former players and Adams confirmed that he has a great relationship with A&M.

“They have been great in keeping up with former players,” he said. “We have a reunion coming up and I feel we have always been an integral part of the program.”

Adams has noticed a few things already that were different from Kevin Sumlin, who he said he also liked. He still knows though it will take time for Fisher to get where he wants to get.

“They run a different system and the running game is more physical and integral in their offense. Defensively, it’s a brand new staff and their style of play is different so it will take time for everybody to adjust. I like what A&M is doing and the direction they are going in,” he said.

Adams talks with coach Jay Graham the most as he is the main recruiter for his son Sam Adams II. Adams also talks with other former players as well.

“I talk with coach Graham the most,” he said. “Terry Price was right before me (at A&M) so while I have heard of him, I have not talked with him. I keep in touch with a few former players such as Ray Mickens. The former players and I are all happy with what is going on.”

This will be the second son that has gone through the recruitment process for the Adams family. Adams’ oldest son Terin is a redshirt sophomore at Arizona State, where he plays cornerback. Adams has been trying to help Sam Adams II as much as he can with the recruiting process.

“It is a lot different now than it was,” he said. “You have to keep up with all your messages and respond to them all. You also need to make sure to give each school a fair look at everyone as God has a plan for you. The main is to keep working hard and keep improving on your game as the rest will then take care of itself.”