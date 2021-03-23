AggieYell - Savion Flagg decides to move on

Flagg, a 4-star prospect from Alvin who signed with former coach Billy Kennedy in 2017, made his intentions known with a post on social media.

After a 2018-19 campaign that saw him average 13.9 points and 7.7 rebounds a game, a lot was expected out of Flagg. Instead, his scoring averages diminished to 10.4 PPG in 2019-20 and 8.8 this past season. His rebounding average fell to 5.1 RPG, then 4.5. In 2020-21, he only started eight of A&M's 17 games and averaged less than 25 minutes per game, his lowest total since his freshman season.

Flagg's shooting percentage fell from 46% his sophomore season to 40.2% last year. He failed to score twice, against Ole Miss and South Carolina, and only scored one basket against Mississippi State. He got hot down the stretch, however, scoring in double-digits in each of A&M's final four regular season games.

Flagg is the second Kennedy signee in less than a week to announce his intention to transfer. Senior guard Jay Jay Chandler, who averaged 8.2 PPG in 17 games (5 starts) last season, has also indicated he will play elsewhere in 2021-22.