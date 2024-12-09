Scourton, Stewart NFL Draft-Bound

Stewart, one of the few success stories from the star-filled but production-empty 2022 class, announced his intention to enter the draft early Monday morning. Stewart's stats for 2024 were somewhat pedestrian, with 31 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and seven hurries, but scouts are enamored with his potential and his 6-foot-6, 290-pound frame. Numerous mock drafts currently have Stewart as a mid- to late-first round pick.

Scourton's departure was announced a few hours later, but had been expected almost from the moment he stepped on campus in the spring. A&M's big prize out of the transfer portal had an All-SEC caliber year, with 37 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 5 sacks and a forced fumble. That season, on the back of a 2023 campaign where he led the Big Ten in sacks while at Purdue, has him a near-lock to go in the first round.

Neither player is expected to play in the SRS DIstribution Las Vegas Bowl, leaving the Aggies with speed rushers Cashius Howell and Rylan Kennedy and true freshmen Solomon Williams and Kendall Jackson as the likely rotation at defensive end.