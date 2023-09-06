News More News
SEC portal status update

Now that it's finally over, how did the 2023 transfer portal season treat SEC teams? We take a look at everyone involved, in and out.

The Aggies are happy they got Josh DeBerry.
The Aggies are happy they got Josh DeBerry.

Texas A&M

Departures
Position Name Stats Transferred to

QB

Haynes King

104-187, 1,220 yards, 7 TD, 6 INT

Ga. Tech

QB

Eli Stowers

n/a

New Mexico State

RB

LJ Johnson

10 carries, 39 yards, 2 TD

SMU

OL

Matthew Wykoff

Played in 10 games; freshman All-SEC

Cal

OL

PJ Williams

n/a

SMU

WR

Chase Lane

7 catches, 76 yards

Ga. Tech

WR

Devin Price

4 catches, 52 yards

Appalachian State

WR

Yulkeith Brown

6 catches, 112 yards, 1 TD

Tulane

WR

Chris Marshall

11 catches, 108 yards

Ole Miss (later kicked off)

TE

Blake Smith

2 catches, 1 yard

Oklahoma

DE

Anthony Lucas

10 tackles, 1 TFL

USC

DE

Elijah Jeudy

1 tackle

Nebraska

DE

Tunmise Adeleye

6 tackles, .5 TFL

Michigan State

DT

Adarious Jones

1 tackle

Memphis

DT

Marcus Burris

1 tackle

Indiana

LB

Andre White

35 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 passes broken up, 1 forced fumble

Ga. Tech

LB

Tarian Lee

9 tackles, .5 TFL

Ga. Southern

LB

Ish Harris

n/a

Houston (no longer with the program)

CB

Brian George

7 tackles, 1 PBU

Houston

CB

Denver Harris

14 tackles, 3 PBU

LSU

CB

Myles Jones

1 tackle, 1 PBU

Duke

CB

Marquis Groves-Killebrew

3 tackles

Louisville

CB

Smoke Bouie

4 tackles, 1 PBU

Georgia (later kicked off)

CB

Josh Moten

1 tackle

n/a

PK

Caden Davis

1-3 FG

Ole Miss
Incoming players
Position Name Stats Transferred from

CB

Tony Grimes

36 tackles, 7 PBU, 1 FF

UNC

CB

Sam McCall

3 tackles, 1 PBU, 1 FF

FSU

CB

Josh DeBerry

50 tackles, 4 PBU, 1 INT, 1 FF

Boston College

LB

Jurriente Davis

58 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 FF

Jackson State

WR

Jahdae Walker

30 catches, 623 yards, 4 TD

Grand Valley State

FB

Jerry Johnson III

1 carry, -3 yards

Rice

QB

Jaylen Henderson

n/a

Fresno State

OL

Finn Dirstine

5 starts

Boston College

WR

Jordan Anthony

no stats

Kentucky

RB

David Bailey

20 carries, 61 yards

Colorado State

Evaluation: A&M lost a lot of players. They also lost a lot of dead weight and at least six players who were kicked off the team. The additions, which are significantly fewer (but more may join them) were a lot more productive. Considering the comments made by remaining players about the departed, this could be a serious case of addition by subtraction. We'll see if it's just sour grapes.

Biggest loss: Andre White. Players like Harris have more natural talent and upside, but they were persona non grata by season's end. They were toast in College Station. White, on the other hand, was a good team guy and his experience would have been a major boost to the 2023 team.

Biggest addition: DeBerry. 10 tackles, a sack and an interception as a starter in the opener put that one to rest -- for now.

Alabama

Departures
Position Name Stats Transferred to

RB

Trey Sanders

14 carries, 80 yards, 1 TD

TCU

WR

Tyler Harrell

2 catches, 18 yards

Miami

WR

Aaron Anderson

n/a

LSU

WR

Jojo Earle

12 catches, 155 yards, 2 TD

TCU

WR

Christian Leary

1 catch, 6 yards

Ga. Tech

WR

Traeshon Holden

25 catches, 331 yards, 6 TD

Oregon

TE

Elijah Brown

n/a

Florida Atlantic

OL

Jahvion Cohen

Started 12 games

Miami

OL

Damieon George

played in 1 game

Florida

OL

Tanner Bowles

played in 4 games

Kentucky

OL

Tommy Brockermeyer

played in 2 games

TCU

LB

Demouy Kennedy

1 tackle

Colorado

CB

Trequon Feagins

n/a

USC

DB

Jahquez Robinson

2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack

Colorado

CB

Rodney Johnson

n/a

JUCO

CB

Khyree Jackson

7 tackles, 1 TFL

Oregon
Incoming players
Position Name Stats Transferred from

QB

Tyler Buchner

46-83, 651 yards, 3 TD, 5 INT

Notre Dame

TE

CJ Dippre

30 catches, 314 yards, 3 TD

Maryland

LB

Trezmen Marshall

19 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT

Georgia

S

Jaylen Key

60 tackles, 1 sack, 3 INT, 2 FF

UAB

CB

Trey Amos

36 tackles, 8 passes broken up

Louisiana

Evaluation: Alabama, like A&M, saw a lot of non-factors transfer out. Their receiver room took a big hit, but folks who cover the program believe they may be better in 2023. Their biggest problem remains at quarterback, where a clear leader to replace Bryce Young has not materialized.

Biggest loss: OL Javion Cohen. Anytime you lose an upper-level starter on the offensive line, it stings. Losing your leading touchdown catcher in Harrell doesn't exactly help either.

Biggest addition: Amos. It should have been Buchner, but he didn't win the quarterback battle he was acquired to win. Amos, on the other hand, could be a guy relied upon to take on a lot of WR1s.

Arkansas

Departures
Position Name Stats Transferred to

QB

Malik Hornsby

13-27, 268 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT; 31 carries, 172 yards

Texas State

RB

James Jointer

3 carries, 9 yards

Liberty

RB

Javion Hunt

n/a

n/a

TE

Landon Rogers

n/a

n/a

TE

Dax Courtney

n/a

n/a

TE

Erin Outley

n/a

n/a

TE

Trey Knox

26 catches, 296 yards, 5 TD

South Carolina

WR

Warren Thompson

12 catches, 178 yards, 2 TD

n/a

WR

Ketron Jackson

16 catches, 277 yards, 3 TD

Baylor

OL

Marcus Henderson

n/a

Memphis

OL

Jalen St. John

played in 11 games

UNLV

DL

Isaiah Nichols

16 tackles, 1 TFL

Purdue

LB

Jordan Hanna

n/a

n/a

DE

Jordan Domineck

34 tackles, 9.5 TFL, 7.5 sacks, 2 FF, 1 fumble recovery

Colorado

S

Zach Zimos

n/a

La. Tech

S

Jalen Catalon

8 tackles

Texas

CB

Trent Gordon

14 tackles

n/a

CB

Keuan Parker

1 tackle

Tulsa

CB

Khari Johnson

25 tackles, 1 pass broken up

Boston College

CB

Chase Lowery

n/a

n/a

S

Jacorri Turner

1 tackle

n/a

P

Reed Bauer

25 punts, 44.6 avg.

Memphis

S

Myles Slusher

28 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 sacks

Colorado

DE

Eric Thomas

2 tackles

Southern Miss

S

Anthony Brown

n/a

Purdue

S

Simeon Blair

73 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 5 PBU

Memphis
Incoming players
Position Name Stats Transferred from

QB

Jacolby Criswell

2-6, 9 yards

UNC

WR

Andrew Armstrong

62 catches, 1,020 yards, 13 TD

Texas A&M-Commerce

WR

Isaac Teslaa

68 catches, 1,325 yards, 13 TD

Hillsdale College

WR

Tyrone Broden

32 catches, 506 yards, 7 TD

Bowling Green

TE

Francis Sherman

1 catch, 13 yards

Louisville

TE

Var'Keyes Gumms

34 catches, 458 yards, 4 TD

North Texas

DE

Trajan Jeffcoat

21 tackles, 1 sack

Missouri

DE

John Morgan III

19 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 FF

Pitt

DT

Keivie Rose

24 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 FF

La. Tech

DT

Anthony Booker

27 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 FF

Maryland

LB

Jaheim Thomas

70 tackles, 2 sacks

Cincinnati

LB

Antonio Grier

21 tackles

USF

S

Al Walcott

82 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 1 INT

Baylor

CB

Jaheim Singletary

n/a

Georgia

CB

Lorando Johnson

16 tackles, 1 fumble recovery

Baylor

Evaluation: There's cutting dead weight, there's trimming the fat, there's adding pieces at key positions and then there's...this. For all the discussion of A&M losing players, Arkansas lost more. And when you add in the loss of guys like Drew Sanders and Bumper Pool, I don't think you can say they're better. Arkansas folks are hyped about the "veteran" team they have -- but they need name tags. Heck, they had one transfer, safety A.J. Brathwaite, pull the Grampa Simpson and transfer in, take a look at transfer back out.

Biggest loss: DE Jordan Domineck. Catalon is an All-conference player when healthy, but he hasn't been in two years. Knox, Jackson and Blair are all big losses. But Domineck was a pass rusher on a team that was going to need them, and Jeffcoat hasn't been up to that level in a while.

Biggest addition: S Al Walcott. The Arkansas secondary has been gutted, but Walcott is a top-notch safety who will fit in immediately. The Hogs clearly don't like their wideouts (or didn't before the portal), but Walcott is a proven bigtime player.

Auburn

Departures
Position Name Stats Transferred to

QB

T.J. Finley

33-53, 431 yards, 1 TD, 4 INT

Texas State

QB

Zach Calzada

n/a

Incarnate Word

RB

Jordon Ingram

n/a

n/a

WR

Tar'Varish Johnson

2 catches, 30 yards

Colorado

WR

Dazalin Worsham

1 catch, 8 yards

UAB

WR

J.J. Evans

n/a

North Alabama

WR

Ze'Vian Capers

1 catch, 16 yards

Western Kentucky

TE

Landen King

1 catch, 24 yards

Utah

OL

Colby Smith

played in 1 game

Troy

OL

Keiondre Jones

played in all 12 games

FSU

DE

Dylan Brooks

6 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery

Kansas

DT

Tobechi Okoli

n/a

n/a

DT

Jeffery M'ba

7 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble

Purdue

DT

Marquis Robinson

2 tackles

n/a

LB

Powell Gordon

n/a

n/a

LB

Desmond Tisdall

13 tackles

Florida Atlantic

LB

Kameron Brown

n/a

n/a

LB

Joko Willis

2 tackles

n/a

S

Craig McDonald

n/a

Minnesota
Incoming players
Position Name Stats Tranferred from

QB

Payton Thorne

242-348, 2,679 yards, 19 TD, 11 INT

Michigan State

RB

Brian Battie

176 carries, 1,186 yards, 8 TD

USF

WR

Jyaire Shorter

23 catches, 678 yards, 11 TD

North Texas

WR

Caleb Burton

n/a

Ohio State

WR

Nick Mardner

19 catches, 218 yards, 3 TD

Cincinnati

OL

Gunner Britton

Started all 12 games

Western Kentucky

OL

Jaden Muskrat

Started all 13 games

Tulsa

OL

Dillon Wade

Started all 13 games

Tulsa

TE

Rivaldo Fairweather

28 catches, 426 yards, 3 TD

Florida International

OL

Avery Jones

Started all 13 games

East Carolina

DE

Elijah McAllister

16 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Vanderbilt

DT

Justin Rogers

36 tackles, .5 TFL, .5 sacks

Kentucky

DT

Mosiah Nasili-Kite

18 tackles, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery

Maryland

DT

Lawrence Johnson

29 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Purdue

LB

Jalen McLeod

41 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 6 sacks, 2 forced fumbles

Appalachian State

LB

Austin Keys

39 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Ole Miss

LB

DeMario Tolan

10 tackles

LSU

LB

Dylan Senda

true freshman

Northwestern

Evaluation: Hugh Freeze made Auburn significantly better. He picked up a top-flight running back, an experienced starting quarterback, a pass rush stud in McLeod (who killed A&M last fall) and got a lot of bulk on both lines. An excellent job.

Biggest loss: Nobody? They got hit much harder by the draft.

Biggest addition: Payton Thorne. Even with Tank Bigsby last year, Auburn's offense stunk out loud because their quarterback play was so bad. Thorne makes them a lot more competitive.

Florida

Departures
Position Name Stats Transferred to

RB

Nay'quan Wright

47 carries, 190 yards, 2 TD

South Florida

CB

Avery Helm

8 tackles

TCU

WR

Daejon Reynolds

11 catches, 224 yards, 2 TD

Pitt

RB

Lorenzo Lignard

10 carries, 75 yards, 1 TD

Akron

LB

Chief Borders

n/a

Nebraska

LB

David Reese

2 tackles

Cal

S

Donovan McMillan

20 tackles

Pitt

LB

Yusef Mugharbil

n/a

Colorado

S

Kamar Wilcoxson

2 tackles

Temple

DL

Jalen Lee

8 tackles, .5 tackles for loss

LSU

TE

Nick Elksnis

n/a

South Carolina

LB

Diwun Black

3 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

Temple

DE

Lloyd Summerall

6 tackles, .5 tackles for loss, 1 fumble recovery

South Florida

CB

Corey Collier

1 tackle

Nebraska

DL

Chris Thomas

1 tackle

Marshall

OT

Michael Tarquin

Started 9 games

USC

CB

Jordan Young

10 tackles

Cincinnati

OL

Ethan White

Played in 13 games

n/a

S

Tre'vez Johnson

26 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 INT

Missouri

OT

David Conner

n/a

Colorado

WR

Xavier Henderson

38 catches, 410 yards, 2 TD

Cincinnati

DE

Antwaun Powell

29 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 3 forced fumbles

Virginia Tech

QB

Jalen Kitna

10-14, 181 yards, 1 TD

n/a
Incoming players
Position Name 2022 stats Transferred from

QB

Graham Mertz

164-286, 2,136 yards, 19 TD, 10 INT

Wisconsin

LB

Teradja Mitchell

Played in 4 games

Ohio State

DL

Caleb Banks

3 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble

Louisville

OL

Damieon George

Played in 1 game

Alabama

OL

Micah Mazzccua

Started 11 games

Baylor

DL

CamRon Jackson

41 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack

Memphis

LB

Deuce Spurlock

2 tackles

Michigan

S/LB

Ronald Nunnery

46 tackles, 3 tackles for loss

Houston

RB

Cameron Carroll

3 carries, 3 yards

Tulane

S

RJ Moten

31 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 INT

Michigan

OL

Lyndell Hudson

Started all 12 games

Florida International

Evaluation: Florida lost more than it brought back in, and some of the pieces it did bring in flat out stunk in the season opener. They're going to need to get a lot more from their new arrivals.

Biggest loss: It's arguable, but after seeing how inept the running game was Thursday night, it looks like Florida will have to throw a lot. That makes the loss of Reynolds a big one.

Biggest addition: It has to be Mertz. He may not be great, but he threw for 333 yards in the opener and kept the Gators within shouting distance.

Georgia

Departures
Position Name 2022 Stats Transferred to

DL

Bill Norton

4 tackles

Arizona

TE

Arik Gilbert

2 catches, 16 yards

Nebraska (later kicked off team)

TE

Brett Seither

n/a

Georgia Tech

WR

Dominick Blaylock

15 catches, 227 yards, 1 TD

Georgia Tech

TE

Ryland Goode

n/a

Mississippi State

OT

Jacob Hood

n/a

Nebraska

CB

Jaheim Singletary

n/a

Arkansas

DE

MJ Sherman

5 tackles, .5 tackles for loss, .5 sacks

Nebraska

LB

Trezmen Marshall

19 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT

Alabama

WR

Adonai Mitchell

9 catches, 134 yards, 3 TD

Texas

DL

Shone Washington

1 tackle

JUCO

LB

Rian Davis

15 tackles, .5 tackles for loss

UCF

DT

Bear Alexander

9 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks

USC

OL

Griffin Scroggs

n/a

Appalachian State

CB

Marcus Washington

1 tackle

Louisville
Incoming players
Position Name 2022 stats Transferred from

RB

Len'Neth Whitehead

n/a

Tennessee

WR

RaRa Thomas

44 catches, 626 yards, 6 TD

Mississippi State

WR

Dominic Lovett

56 catches, 846 yards, 3 TD

Missouri

CB

Smoke Bouie

4 tackles, 1 PBU

Texas A&M (later kicked off the team)

Evaluation: Oh, you want to leave? Fine. We'll replace you with a better version. That's what Georgia did, at least at wideout.

Biggest loss: Alexander, literally and figuratively. He started the national championship game and dominated, then quickly headed west to bask in USC's NIL party.

Biggest addition: Lovett. He may not put up the numbers that he did at Mizzou, but he'll give SEC East corners hell in Athens.

Kentucky

Departures
Position Name 2022 stats Transferred to

WR

Jordan Anthony

n/a

Texas A&M

WR

Chauncey Magwood

7 catches, 104 yards, 1 TD

UCF

WR

Chris Lewis

2 catches, 22 yards, 1 TD

Troy

WR

DeMarcus Harris

4 catches, 90 yards

n/a

RB

Kavosiey Smoke

59 carries, 277 yards, 1 TD

Colorado

TE

Keaton Upshaw

4 catches, 50 yards

Georgia Southern

WR

Demontae Crumes

n/a

n/a

OL

John Young

played in 12 games

Maryland

CB

Adrian Huey

n/a

Tulsa

DL

Quentel Jones

n/a

n/a

RB

Michael Drennen

n/a

n/a

OL

Kiyaunta Goodwin

played in 11 games

Florida (later re-entered portal)

DL

Justin Rogers

35 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, .5 sacks

Auburn

DB

Ja'Kobi Albert

3 tackles

Mississippi State

CB

Andre Stewart

n/a

n/a

S

Vito Tisdale

n/a

Colorado

DE

Tomiwa Durojaiye

n/a

West Virginia

LB

David Wohlabaugh

n/a

Syracuse

OL

Deondre Buford

played in 13 games, started 2

Cincinnati
Incoming players
Position Name 2022 stats Transferred from

CB

JQ Hardaway

n/a

Cincinnati

OT

Marques Cox

Started 4 games

Northern Illinois

OL

Tanner Bowles

Played in 4 games

Alabama

RB

Ray Davis

232 carries, 1,042 yards, 5 TD

Vanderbilt

QB

Devin Leary

118-193, 1,265 yards, 11 TD, 4 INT

N.C. State

DL

Keeshawn Silver

3 tackles

North Carolina

S

Jantzen Dunn

n/a

Ohio State

OL

Courtland Ford

Played in 10 games, 3 starts

USC

OL

Ben Christman

Played in 1 game

Ohio State

RB

Demie Sumo-Karngbave

55 carries, 305 yards, 3 TD

N.C. State

LB

Daveren Rayner

71 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks

Northern Illinois

Evaluation: Mark Stoops did a fantastic job, adding starters at quarterback, running back, linebacker and both lines. And, in many cases, we're talking about people who put up numbers at their last stop. In the meantime, Kentucky freed up a lot of scholarships by seeing guys who were largely dead weight transfer out (many haven't been picked up).

Biggest loss: Probably Justin Rogers, who goes from Kentucky right into the middle of Auburn's defensive lineup.

Biggest addition: This is tough, but it has to be Leary, who is only two years removed from throwing for more than 3,000 yards at N.C. State. Anytime you pick up a quarterback and he's the immediate starter, he wins this competition.

LSU

Departures
Position Name 2022 Stats Transferred from

LB

Antoine Sampah

n/a

n/a

TE

Jack Bech

16 catches, 200 yards, 1 TD

TCU

CB

Damarius McGee

n/a

Kansas

CB

Raydarious Jones

n/a

Mississippi State

DE

Desmond Little

n/a

n/a

TE

Kole Taylor

5 catches, 55 yards

West Virginia

LB

Kolbe Fields

4 tackles

Louisiana Tech

OT

Cameron Wire

4 games, 1 start

Tulane

RB

Derrick Davis

11 carries, 57 yards

Pitt

OT

Marcus Dumervil

played in 5 games

Maryland

OL

Xavier Hill

played in 3 games

Memphis

CB

Jaelyn Davis-Robinson

4 tackles

SMU

LB

DeMario Tolan

10 tackles

LSU

CB

Ralph Walker

n/a

Southeast Louisiana

QB

Walker Howard

2-4,. 7 yards

Ole Miss

OL

Kardell Thomas

n/a

n/a

LB

Zavier Carter

5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack

UNLV

S

Michael Daugherty

n/a

n/a
Incoming players
Position Name 2022 Stats Transferring from

CB

Denver Harris

14 tackles, 3 PBU

Texas A&M

CB

Zy Alexander

27 tackles, 7 PBU, 3 INT, 2 TD; All-Southland Conference

Southeast Louisiana

DE

Bradyn Swison

8 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss

Oregon

DL

Paris Shand

23 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks

Arizona

DL

Jalen Lee

8 tackles, .5 tackles for loss

Florida

WR

Aaron Anderson

n/a

Alabama

CB

Duce Chestnut

40 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 INT

Syracuse

DL

Jordan Jefferson

31 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks

West Virginia

CB

JK Johnson

20 tackles in 13 games

Ohio State

DE

Ovie Oghoufo

54 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks

Texas

LB

Omar Speights

83 tackles, 8 tackles for loss; first team All-Pac-12

Oregon State

OL

Mason Lunsford

started 10 games

Maryland

RB

Logan Diggs

165 carries, 822 yards, 4 TD

Notre Dame

Evaluation: LSU is definitely all in for this season, as they went and got (bought?) many of the top players the portal. They basically re-did their cornerback room, added a top-notch linebacker and quality on the offensive line, not to mention a running back who ran for 800 yards at Notre Dame. A fine showing -- that did not show up in their blitzing at the hands of FSU.

Biggest loss: Probably Bech, but he really doesn't fit in Brian Kelly's scheme anyway.

Biggest addition: There's competition here, but Zy Alexander has come in and established himself as LSU's top corner. Duce Chestnut is probably #2 on the corner list, so they did well there.

Mississippi State

Departures
Position Name 2022 Stats Transferred to

OL

Reed Buys

n/a

South Alabama

QB

Daniel Greek

n/a

Tarleton State

WR

RaRa Thomas

44 catches, 626 yards, 6 TD

Georgia

RB

Ke'Travion Hargrove

n/a

Memphis

OT

Gabe Cavazos

n/a

Southern Miss

DL

Matai Mata'afa

n/a

n/a

RB

Dillon Johnson

89 carries, 488 yards, 5 TD

Washington

S

Dylan Lawrence

5 tackles

Southern Miss

QB

Sawyer Robertson

6-11, 23 yards, 1 INT

Baylor

QB

Braedyn Locke

n/a

WIsconsin

DL

Jevon Banks

17 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, .5 sacks

Kansas State

WR

Caleb Ducking

46 catches, 477 yards, 8 TD

n/a

CB

William Hardrick

n/a

n/a

WR

Marquez Dortch

1 catch, 1 yard

Cal

OT

Lucas Taylor

n/a

South Alabama

OT

Jackson Cannon

n/a

Toledo

WR

Kaydin Pope

3 catches, 23 yards

New Mexico

S

Wesley Miller

n/a

South Alabama

WR

Janorris Hopson

n/a

n/a

S

Justin Brown

n/a

Georgia Tech

WR

Rufus Harvey

53 catches, 505 yards, 3 TD

n/a

CB

Audavion Collins

n/a

Penn State
Incoming players
Position Name 2022 Stats Transferring from

CB

Khamuari Rogers

1 tackle

Miami

DB

Ja'Kobi Albert

3 tackles

Kentucky

TE

Ryland Geode

n/a

Georgia

RB

Keyvone Lee

25 carries, 94 yards

Penn State

TE

Geor'quarius Spivey

11 catches, 136 yards, 1 TD

TCU (ineligible for 2023)

TE

Seadou Traore

n/a

Colorado

CB

Jamari Brown

15 tackles, 3 INT

Purdue

QB

Mike Wright

85-148, 974 yards, 12 TD, 4 INT

Vanderbilt

Evaluation: Um...this didn't turn out in State's favor, as far as numbers go. But this could be a situation like A&M's where a lot of dead weight was cut. Still, it doesn't seem like the team added many, if any, difference makers.

Biggest loss: Thomas was their best receiver last year and he was out the door as quick as he could be.

Biggest addition: Brown should start at corner this year.

Missouri

Departures
Position Name 2022 stats Transferred to

S

Jalani Williams

11 tackles, 1 INT

n/a

DE

Travion Ford

n/a

Toledo

CB

Darius Jackson

n/a

Texas State

WR

Dominic Lovett

56 catches, 846 yards, 3 TD

Georgia

LB

Devin Nicholson

11 tackles

Kent State

LB

Zachary Lovett

n/a

Iowa State

QB

Tyler Macon

n/a

Alcorn State

CB

Les Hewitt

n/a

n/a

OT

Hyrin White

n/a

SMU

RB

Elijah Young

19 carries, 92 yards

n/a

DE

Trajan Jeffcoat

21 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 sack

DE

Daniel Robledo

n/a

n/a

WR

Zach Hahn

n/a

n/a

OL

Luke Griffin

Played in 11 games, starting 1

Purdue

RB

Taj Butts

1 catch, 10 yards

n/a

DL

Ian Mathews

n/a

n/a

CB

Marcus Scott II

n/a

Cal

TE

Gavin McKay

n/a

Mercer

DL

Arden Walker

6 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 fumble recovery

Colorado

WR

Tauskie Dove

16 catches, 240 yards, 1 TD

Memphis
Incoming players
Position Name 2022 stats Transferring from

OT

Cam'Ron Johnson

First team All-AAC

Houston

QB

Jake Garcia

68-115, 803 yards, 5 TD, 4 INT

Miami

OL

Marcellus Johnson

started all 13 games

Eastern Michigan

S

Tre'Vez Johnson

26 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 INT

Florida

DE

Nyles Gaddy

n/a

Jackson State

DT

Austin Firestone

3 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

Northwestern

LB

Sidney Williams

n/a

Florida State

WR

Theo Wease

37 catches, 530 yards, 4 TD

Oklahoma

Evaluation: Looks like a wash in terms of production, even if a lot more guys left than came back in. Which, as we've seen, is not necessarily a bad thing.

Biggest loss: Lovett.

Biggest addition: Johnson. Anytime you can get an all-conference tackle, you jump on it. And they got a really good one.

Ole Miss

Departures
Position Name 2022 stats Transferred to

CB

Derek Bermudez

n/a

n/a

RB

Isaiah Woullard

9 carries, 13 yards

n/a

OL

Tobias Braun

played in 1 game

n/a

OL

Hamilton Hall

played in 12 games

Arkansas State

DL

Jalen Cunningham

n/a

n/a

DE

Jaron Wilils

played in 1 game

South Carolina

CB

Miles Battle

38 tackles, .5 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble

Utah

S

Dashaun Jacobs

n/a

UMass

LB

Austin Keys

39 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks

Auburn

DL

Isaiah Iton

7 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, .5 sacks

Rutgers

CB

Kyndrich Breedlove

n/a

Colorado

QB

Kinkaid Dent

3-5, 7 yards

Tennessee-Martin

WR

Jaylon Robinson

4 carries, 27 yards; 5 catches, 29 yards

TCU

S

Tysheem Johnson

78 tackles, 4 tackles for loss

Oregon

CB

Davison Igbinosun

37 tackles

Ohio State

TE

Casey Kelly

3 catches, 17 yards

Oregon

S

Elijah Sabbatini

n/a

n/a

DT

Tywone Malone

10 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack

Ohio State

CB

Markevious Brown

19 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

Purdue

S

Braxton Myers

n/a

Purdue

OL

Falentha Carswell

n/a

Memphis

S

MJ Daniels

4 tackles, .5 tackles for loss, .5 sacks

Southern Miss

OL

Erick Cade

n/a

Missouri State

DE

Demon Clowney

4 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack

n/a

DE

Brandon Mack

1 tackle

Houston

OL

Luke Shouse

n/a

n/a

RB

Kentrell Bullock

n/a

South Alabama

QB

Luke Altmeyer

8-17, 125 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

Illinois

WR

Brandon Buckhalter

2 tackles on special teams

UAB

DL

Jibran Hawkins

n/a

Colorado
Incoming players
Position Name 2022 stats Transferred from

PK

Caden Davis

1-3 field goal attempts

Texas A&M

LB

Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste

52 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble

UCF

CB

John Saunders

52 tackles, 2 interceptions, 1 forced fumble

Miami (Ohio)

QB

Spencer Sanders

212-368, 2,642 yards, 17 TD, 9 INT

Oklahoma State

QB

Walker Howard

2-4, 7 yards

LSU

WR

Tre Harris

65 catches, 938 yards, 10 TD

Louisiana Tech

WR

Chris Marshall

10 catches, 108 yards

Texas A&M (later kicked off the team)

DL

Joshua Harris

11 tackles, 1 sack

N.C. State

TE

Caden Prieskorn

48 catches, 602 yards, 7 TD

Memphis

OL

Victor Curne

played in 3 games

Washington

LB

Monty Montgomery

70 tackles, 6 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 2 interceptions

Louisville

CB

DeShawn Gaddie

62 tackles,1 forced fumble

North Texas

CB

Zamari Walton

36 tackles, 1 interception

Georgia Tech

DE

Isaac Ukwu

40 tackles, 7.5 sacks

James Madison

DL

Stephon Wynn

22 tackles, 1 fumble recovery

Nebraska

CB

Jadon Canaday

20 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries

Tulane

DL

Akelo Stone

12 tackles, 1 sack

Georgia Tech

WR

Zakhari Franklin

93 catches, 1,137 yards, 15 TD

UTSA

S

Teja Young

47 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 2 interceptions

Florida Atlantic

CB

Chris Graves

n/a

Miami

RB

Jam Griffin

86 carries, 488 yards, 5 TD

Oregon State

Evaluation: It's always a hoot to hear Lane Kiffin talk about how much he hates the transfer portal because he's the headmaster of the Oxford House for Wayward Football Players. He had 30 players leave and brought 26 in, both ridiculously high numbers. Now he has to try to find the right mix, because some of the guys he brought in can flat out ball.

Biggest loss: Tysheem Johnson. Ole Miss lost essentially their entire secondary to the portal and rebuilt it the same way. But Johnson was a veteran presence who made plays in the defensive backfiel.

Biggest addition: Tre Harris. He's already got 3 touchdowns on the year and could rack up big numbers as the team's leading wideout.

South Carolina

Departures
Position Name 2022 stats Transferred to

TE

Austin Stogner

20 catches, 210 yards, 1 TD

Oklahoma

CB

Joey Hunter

n/a

Akron

TE

Jaheim Bell

73 carries, 261 yards, 3 TD; 25 catches, 231 yards, 2 TD

Florida State

S

Tyrese Ross

8 tackles, .5 tackles for loss

n/a

OL

Jordan Davis

n/a

South Alabama

RB

Marshawn Lloyd

111 carries, 573 yards, 9 TD

USC

WR

Corey Rucker

1 catch, 52 yards, 1 TD

Arkansas State

DE

Gilber Edmond

39 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, sacks

Florida State

QB

Jalen Daniels

n/a

n/a

DE

Rodricus Fitten

n/a

East Tennessee

RB

Rashad Amos

2 carries, 7 yards

Maryland

DE

Jordan Burch

60 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Oregon

S

Anthony Rose

n/a

n/a

DL

Dametrius Watson

n/a

n/a

QB

Braden Davis

n/a

Syracuse
Incoming players
Position Name 2022 stats Transferring from

OL

Nick Gargiulo

Started all 10 games; team captain

Yale

OL

Sidney Fugar

Started 9 games

Western Illinois

TE

Joshua Simon

20 catches, 273 yards, 7 TD

Western Kentucky

TE

Nik Elksnis

n/a

Florida

DE

Jaron Willis

played in 1 game

Ole Miss

TE

Trey Knox

26 catches, 296 yards, 5 TD

Arkansas

RB

Mario Anderson

211 carries, 1,560 yards

Newberry

WR

Eddie Lewis

41 catches, 603 yards, 7 TD; second-team All-AAC

Memphis

OL

Jaxon Hughes

started 11 games

Charlotte

DL

Jatius Geer

33 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Syracuse

Evaluation: One of the ideas of the portal is to get better. I'm not sure South Carolina did that. They certainly didn't improve their offensive line, which has been a disaster for years and gave up 9 sacks to North Carolina.

Biggest loss: Burch. After he finally came into his own last season, he pulled up stakes and went to Oregon. That's just brutal.

Biggest addition: Knox. Shockingly, he was the only transfer to crack the stat sheet against UNC.

Tennessee

Departures
Position Name 2022 stats Transferred to

RB

Lyn-J Dixon

n/a

n/a

RB

Justin Williams-Thomas

11 carries, 37 yards

Cal

RB

Len'Neth Whitehead

n/a

Georgia

WR

Jimmy Calloway

2 catches, 20 yards

Louisville

WR

Jimmy Holiday

6 catches, 106 yards, 1 TD

Western Kentucky

TE

Miles Campbell

n/a

North Carolina Central

OL

Savion Herring

n/a

n/a

DL

Jordan Phillips

1 tackle

Maryland

OL

Will Parker

played in 2 games

UAB

WR

Walker Merrill

8 catches, 116 yards, 3 TD

Wake Forest

OL

RJ Perry

Played in 13 games

USF

LB

Juwan Mitchell

43 tackles, .5 tackles for loss, 1 INT

Arizona State (later Colorado)

QB

Tayven Jackson

3-4, 37 yards

Indiana

DL

Amari McNeil

3 tackles

Colorado

S

Cameron Miller

n/a

Memphis

DL

Da'Jon Terry

16 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks

Oklahoma
Incoming players
Position Name 2022 stats Transferring from

K

Charles Campbell

7-7 on PATs

Indiana

TE

McCallan Castles

30 catches, 347 yards, 2 TD

UC Davis

WR

Dont'e Thornton

17 catches, 366 yards, 1 TD

Oregon

DL

Omarr Norman-Lott

14 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sack

Arizona State

OL

Andrej Karic

Played in 12 games

Texas

LB

Keenan Pili

62 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

BYU

OL

John Campbell Jr.

started all 12 games

Miami

CB

Gabe Jeudy-Lally

47 tackles, .5 sacks

BYU

Evaluation: The Vols weren't hurt terribly by the portal and didn't add many big names, but they added a couple of players who have proven to be immediate impact types. They're probably pretty with how it all turned out.

Biggest loss: Terry. On paper, it's Mitchell, but he's now on his fourth program, which may tell you something about what impact he has off the field. But Terry would definitely have had a role up front this season.

Biggest addition: Pili played well against Virginia, but also got hurt. But Campbell was the starting left tackle, as he was at Miami last year. Any time you add a left tackle, you've grabbed a critical piece.

Vanderbilt

Departures
Position Name 2022 stats Transferring to

WR

Devin Boddie

3 catches, 61 yards

Wyoming

TE

Joel DeCoursey

n/a

Gonzaga

S

Chase Lloyd

n/a

Florida A&M

RB

Ray Davis

232 carries, 1,042 yards, 5 TD

Kentucky

RB

Rocko Griffin

9 carries, 86 yards, 1 TD

UTSA

TE

Diego LaMonica

n/a

n/a

QB

Mike Wright

85-148, 974 yards, 12 TD, 4 INT

Mississippi State

DE

Elijah McAllister

16 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Auburn

DL

Malik Langham

13 tackles, .5 tackles for loss

Purdue

CB

Jadais Richard

n/a

Miami
Incoming players
Position Name 2022 stats Transferring from

LB

Aeneas DiCosmo

26 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss

Stanford

LB

Prince Kollie

19 tackles, 1.5 sacks

Evaluation: Poor Vandy. Not only do they lose players to the portal, their best players stayed in conference so they can come back and haunt the Commodores later.

Biggest loss: Davis. There goes the offense.

Biggest addition: DiCosmo. He went right into the lineup.

