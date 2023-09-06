SEC portal status update
Now that it's finally over, how did the 2023 transfer portal season treat SEC teams? We take a look at everyone involved, in and out.
Texas A&M
|Position
|Name
|Stats
|Transferred to
|
QB
|
Haynes King
|
104-187, 1,220 yards, 7 TD, 6 INT
|
Ga. Tech
|
QB
|
Eli Stowers
|
n/a
|
New Mexico State
|
RB
|
LJ Johnson
|
10 carries, 39 yards, 2 TD
|
SMU
|
OL
|
Matthew Wykoff
|
Played in 10 games; freshman All-SEC
|
Cal
|
OL
|
PJ Williams
|
n/a
|
SMU
|
WR
|
Chase Lane
|
7 catches, 76 yards
|
Ga. Tech
|
WR
|
Devin Price
|
4 catches, 52 yards
|
Appalachian State
|
WR
|
Yulkeith Brown
|
6 catches, 112 yards, 1 TD
|
Tulane
|
WR
|
Chris Marshall
|
11 catches, 108 yards
|
Ole Miss (later kicked off)
|
TE
|
Blake Smith
|
2 catches, 1 yard
|
Oklahoma
|
DE
|
Anthony Lucas
|
10 tackles, 1 TFL
|
USC
|
DE
|
Elijah Jeudy
|
1 tackle
|
Nebraska
|
DE
|
Tunmise Adeleye
|
6 tackles, .5 TFL
|
Michigan State
|
DT
|
Adarious Jones
|
1 tackle
|
Memphis
|
DT
|
Marcus Burris
|
1 tackle
|
Indiana
|
LB
|
Andre White
|
35 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 passes broken up, 1 forced fumble
|
Ga. Tech
|
LB
|
Tarian Lee
|
9 tackles, .5 TFL
|
Ga. Southern
|
LB
|
Ish Harris
|
n/a
|
Houston (no longer with the program)
|
CB
|
Brian George
|
7 tackles, 1 PBU
|
Houston
|
CB
|
Denver Harris
|
14 tackles, 3 PBU
|
LSU
|
CB
|
Myles Jones
|
1 tackle, 1 PBU
|
Duke
|
CB
|
Marquis Groves-Killebrew
|
3 tackles
|
Louisville
|
CB
|
Smoke Bouie
|
4 tackles, 1 PBU
|
Georgia (later kicked off)
|
CB
|
Josh Moten
|
1 tackle
|
n/a
|
PK
|
Caden Davis
|
1-3 FG
|
Ole Miss
|Position
|Name
|Stats
|Transferred from
|
CB
|
Tony Grimes
|
36 tackles, 7 PBU, 1 FF
|
UNC
|
CB
|
Sam McCall
|
3 tackles, 1 PBU, 1 FF
|
FSU
|
CB
|
Josh DeBerry
|
50 tackles, 4 PBU, 1 INT, 1 FF
|
Boston College
|
LB
|
Jurriente Davis
|
58 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 FF
|
Jackson State
|
WR
|
Jahdae Walker
|
30 catches, 623 yards, 4 TD
|
Grand Valley State
|
FB
|
Jerry Johnson III
|
1 carry, -3 yards
|
Rice
|
QB
|
Jaylen Henderson
|
n/a
|
Fresno State
|
OL
|
Finn Dirstine
|
5 starts
|
Boston College
|
WR
|
Jordan Anthony
|
no stats
|
Kentucky
|
RB
|
David Bailey
|
20 carries, 61 yards
|
Colorado State
Evaluation: A&M lost a lot of players. They also lost a lot of dead weight and at least six players who were kicked off the team. The additions, which are significantly fewer (but more may join them) were a lot more productive. Considering the comments made by remaining players about the departed, this could be a serious case of addition by subtraction. We'll see if it's just sour grapes.
Biggest loss: Andre White. Players like Harris have more natural talent and upside, but they were persona non grata by season's end. They were toast in College Station. White, on the other hand, was a good team guy and his experience would have been a major boost to the 2023 team.
Biggest addition: DeBerry. 10 tackles, a sack and an interception as a starter in the opener put that one to rest -- for now.
Alabama
|Position
|Name
|Stats
|Transferred to
|
RB
|
Trey Sanders
|
14 carries, 80 yards, 1 TD
|
TCU
|
WR
|
Tyler Harrell
|
2 catches, 18 yards
|
Miami
|
WR
|
Aaron Anderson
|
n/a
|
LSU
|
WR
|
Jojo Earle
|
12 catches, 155 yards, 2 TD
|
TCU
|
WR
|
Christian Leary
|
1 catch, 6 yards
|
Ga. Tech
|
WR
|
Traeshon Holden
|
25 catches, 331 yards, 6 TD
|
Oregon
|
TE
|
Elijah Brown
|
n/a
|
Florida Atlantic
|
OL
|
Jahvion Cohen
|
Started 12 games
|
Miami
|
OL
|
Damieon George
|
played in 1 game
|
Florida
|
OL
|
Tanner Bowles
|
played in 4 games
|
Kentucky
|
OL
|
Tommy Brockermeyer
|
played in 2 games
|
TCU
|
LB
|
Demouy Kennedy
|
1 tackle
|
Colorado
|
CB
|
Trequon Feagins
|
n/a
|
USC
|
DB
|
Jahquez Robinson
|
2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack
|
Colorado
|
CB
|
Rodney Johnson
|
n/a
|
JUCO
|
CB
|
Khyree Jackson
|
7 tackles, 1 TFL
|
Oregon
|Position
|Name
|Stats
|Transferred from
|
QB
|
Tyler Buchner
|
46-83, 651 yards, 3 TD, 5 INT
|
Notre Dame
|
TE
|
CJ Dippre
|
30 catches, 314 yards, 3 TD
|
Maryland
|
LB
|
Trezmen Marshall
|
19 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT
|
Georgia
|
S
|
Jaylen Key
|
60 tackles, 1 sack, 3 INT, 2 FF
|
UAB
|
CB
|
Trey Amos
|
36 tackles, 8 passes broken up
|
Louisiana
Evaluation: Alabama, like A&M, saw a lot of non-factors transfer out. Their receiver room took a big hit, but folks who cover the program believe they may be better in 2023. Their biggest problem remains at quarterback, where a clear leader to replace Bryce Young has not materialized.
Biggest loss: OL Javion Cohen. Anytime you lose an upper-level starter on the offensive line, it stings. Losing your leading touchdown catcher in Harrell doesn't exactly help either.
Biggest addition: Amos. It should have been Buchner, but he didn't win the quarterback battle he was acquired to win. Amos, on the other hand, could be a guy relied upon to take on a lot of WR1s.
Arkansas
|Position
|Name
|Stats
|Transferred to
|
QB
|
Malik Hornsby
|
13-27, 268 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT; 31 carries, 172 yards
|
Texas State
|
RB
|
James Jointer
|
3 carries, 9 yards
|
Liberty
|
RB
|
Javion Hunt
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
TE
|
Landon Rogers
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
TE
|
Dax Courtney
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
TE
|
Erin Outley
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
TE
|
Trey Knox
|
26 catches, 296 yards, 5 TD
|
South Carolina
|
WR
|
Warren Thompson
|
12 catches, 178 yards, 2 TD
|
n/a
|
WR
|
Ketron Jackson
|
16 catches, 277 yards, 3 TD
|
Baylor
|
OL
|
Marcus Henderson
|
n/a
|
Memphis
|
OL
|
Jalen St. John
|
played in 11 games
|
UNLV
|
DL
|
Isaiah Nichols
|
16 tackles, 1 TFL
|
Purdue
|
LB
|
Jordan Hanna
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
DE
|
Jordan Domineck
|
34 tackles, 9.5 TFL, 7.5 sacks, 2 FF, 1 fumble recovery
|
Colorado
|
S
|
Zach Zimos
|
n/a
|
La. Tech
|
S
|
Jalen Catalon
|
8 tackles
|
Texas
|
CB
|
Trent Gordon
|
14 tackles
|
n/a
|
CB
|
Keuan Parker
|
1 tackle
|
Tulsa
|
CB
|
Khari Johnson
|
25 tackles, 1 pass broken up
|
Boston College
|
CB
|
Chase Lowery
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
S
|
Jacorri Turner
|
1 tackle
|
n/a
|
P
|
Reed Bauer
|
25 punts, 44.6 avg.
|
Memphis
|
S
|
Myles Slusher
|
28 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 sacks
|
Colorado
|
DE
|
Eric Thomas
|
2 tackles
|
Southern Miss
|
S
|
Anthony Brown
|
n/a
|
Purdue
|
S
|
Simeon Blair
|
73 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 5 PBU
|
Memphis
|Position
|Name
|Stats
|Transferred from
|
QB
|
Jacolby Criswell
|
2-6, 9 yards
|
UNC
|
WR
|
Andrew Armstrong
|
62 catches, 1,020 yards, 13 TD
|
Texas A&M-Commerce
|
WR
|
Isaac Teslaa
|
68 catches, 1,325 yards, 13 TD
|
Hillsdale College
|
WR
|
Tyrone Broden
|
32 catches, 506 yards, 7 TD
|
Bowling Green
|
TE
|
Francis Sherman
|
1 catch, 13 yards
|
Louisville
|
TE
|
Var'Keyes Gumms
|
34 catches, 458 yards, 4 TD
|
North Texas
|
DE
|
Trajan Jeffcoat
|
21 tackles, 1 sack
|
Missouri
|
DE
|
John Morgan III
|
19 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 FF
|
Pitt
|
DT
|
Keivie Rose
|
24 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 FF
|
La. Tech
|
DT
|
Anthony Booker
|
27 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 FF
|
Maryland
|
LB
|
Jaheim Thomas
|
70 tackles, 2 sacks
|
Cincinnati
|
LB
|
Antonio Grier
|
21 tackles
|
USF
|
S
|
Al Walcott
|
82 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 1 INT
|
Baylor
|
CB
|
Jaheim Singletary
|
n/a
|
Georgia
|
CB
|
Lorando Johnson
|
16 tackles, 1 fumble recovery
|
Baylor
Evaluation: There's cutting dead weight, there's trimming the fat, there's adding pieces at key positions and then there's...this. For all the discussion of A&M losing players, Arkansas lost more. And when you add in the loss of guys like Drew Sanders and Bumper Pool, I don't think you can say they're better. Arkansas folks are hyped about the "veteran" team they have -- but they need name tags. Heck, they had one transfer, safety A.J. Brathwaite, pull the Grampa Simpson and transfer in, take a look at transfer back out.
Biggest loss: DE Jordan Domineck. Catalon is an All-conference player when healthy, but he hasn't been in two years. Knox, Jackson and Blair are all big losses. But Domineck was a pass rusher on a team that was going to need them, and Jeffcoat hasn't been up to that level in a while.
Biggest addition: S Al Walcott. The Arkansas secondary has been gutted, but Walcott is a top-notch safety who will fit in immediately. The Hogs clearly don't like their wideouts (or didn't before the portal), but Walcott is a proven bigtime player.
Auburn
|Position
|Name
|Stats
|Transferred to
|
QB
|
T.J. Finley
|
33-53, 431 yards, 1 TD, 4 INT
|
Texas State
|
QB
|
Zach Calzada
|
n/a
|
Incarnate Word
|
RB
|
Jordon Ingram
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
WR
|
Tar'Varish Johnson
|
2 catches, 30 yards
|
Colorado
|
WR
|
Dazalin Worsham
|
1 catch, 8 yards
|
UAB
|
WR
|
J.J. Evans
|
n/a
|
North Alabama
|
WR
|
Ze'Vian Capers
|
1 catch, 16 yards
|
Western Kentucky
|
TE
|
Landen King
|
1 catch, 24 yards
|
Utah
|
OL
|
Colby Smith
|
played in 1 game
|
Troy
|
OL
|
Keiondre Jones
|
played in all 12 games
|
FSU
|
DE
|
Dylan Brooks
|
6 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery
|
Kansas
|
DT
|
Tobechi Okoli
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
DT
|
Jeffery M'ba
|
7 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble
|
Purdue
|
DT
|
Marquis Robinson
|
2 tackles
|
n/a
|
LB
|
Powell Gordon
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
LB
|
Desmond Tisdall
|
13 tackles
|
Florida Atlantic
|
LB
|
Kameron Brown
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
LB
|
Joko Willis
|
2 tackles
|
n/a
|
S
|
Craig McDonald
|
n/a
|
Minnesota
|Position
|Name
|Stats
|Tranferred from
|
QB
|
Payton Thorne
|
242-348, 2,679 yards, 19 TD, 11 INT
|
Michigan State
|
RB
|
Brian Battie
|
176 carries, 1,186 yards, 8 TD
|
USF
|
WR
|
Jyaire Shorter
|
23 catches, 678 yards, 11 TD
|
North Texas
|
WR
|
Caleb Burton
|
n/a
|
Ohio State
|
WR
|
Nick Mardner
|
19 catches, 218 yards, 3 TD
|
Cincinnati
|
OL
|
Gunner Britton
|
Started all 12 games
|
Western Kentucky
|
OL
|
Jaden Muskrat
|
Started all 13 games
|
Tulsa
|
OL
|
Dillon Wade
|
Started all 13 games
|
Tulsa
|
TE
|
Rivaldo Fairweather
|
28 catches, 426 yards, 3 TD
|
Florida International
|
OL
|
Avery Jones
|
Started all 13 games
|
East Carolina
|
DE
|
Elijah McAllister
|
16 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery
|
Vanderbilt
|
DT
|
Justin Rogers
|
36 tackles, .5 TFL, .5 sacks
|
Kentucky
|
DT
|
Mosiah Nasili-Kite
|
18 tackles, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery
|
Maryland
|
DT
|
Lawrence Johnson
|
29 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble
|
Purdue
|
LB
|
Jalen McLeod
|
41 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 6 sacks, 2 forced fumbles
|
Appalachian State
|
LB
|
Austin Keys
|
39 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble
|
Ole Miss
|
LB
|
DeMario Tolan
|
10 tackles
|
LSU
|
LB
|
Dylan Senda
|
true freshman
|
Northwestern
Evaluation: Hugh Freeze made Auburn significantly better. He picked up a top-flight running back, an experienced starting quarterback, a pass rush stud in McLeod (who killed A&M last fall) and got a lot of bulk on both lines. An excellent job.
Biggest loss: Nobody? They got hit much harder by the draft.
Biggest addition: Payton Thorne. Even with Tank Bigsby last year, Auburn's offense stunk out loud because their quarterback play was so bad. Thorne makes them a lot more competitive.
Florida
|Position
|Name
|Stats
|Transferred to
|
RB
|
Nay'quan Wright
|
47 carries, 190 yards, 2 TD
|
South Florida
|
CB
|
Avery Helm
|
8 tackles
|
TCU
|
WR
|
Daejon Reynolds
|
11 catches, 224 yards, 2 TD
|
Pitt
|
RB
|
Lorenzo Lignard
|
10 carries, 75 yards, 1 TD
|
Akron
|
LB
|
Chief Borders
|
n/a
|
Nebraska
|
LB
|
David Reese
|
2 tackles
|
Cal
|
S
|
Donovan McMillan
|
20 tackles
|
Pitt
|
LB
|
Yusef Mugharbil
|
n/a
|
Colorado
|
S
|
Kamar Wilcoxson
|
2 tackles
|
Temple
|
DL
|
Jalen Lee
|
8 tackles, .5 tackles for loss
|
LSU
|
TE
|
Nick Elksnis
|
n/a
|
South Carolina
|
LB
|
Diwun Black
|
3 tackles, 1 tackle for loss
|
Temple
|
DE
|
Lloyd Summerall
|
6 tackles, .5 tackles for loss, 1 fumble recovery
|
South Florida
|
CB
|
Corey Collier
|
1 tackle
|
Nebraska
|
DL
|
Chris Thomas
|
1 tackle
|
Marshall
|
OT
|
Michael Tarquin
|
Started 9 games
|
USC
|
CB
|
Jordan Young
|
10 tackles
|
Cincinnati
|
OL
|
Ethan White
|
Played in 13 games
|
n/a
|
S
|
Tre'vez Johnson
|
26 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 INT
|
Missouri
|
OT
|
David Conner
|
n/a
|
Colorado
|
WR
|
Xavier Henderson
|
38 catches, 410 yards, 2 TD
|
Cincinnati
|
DE
|
Antwaun Powell
|
29 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 3 forced fumbles
|
Virginia Tech
|
QB
|
Jalen Kitna
|
10-14, 181 yards, 1 TD
|
n/a
|Position
|Name
|2022 stats
|Transferred from
|
QB
|
Graham Mertz
|
164-286, 2,136 yards, 19 TD, 10 INT
|
Wisconsin
|
LB
|
Teradja Mitchell
|
Played in 4 games
|
Ohio State
|
DL
|
Caleb Banks
|
3 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble
|
Louisville
|
OL
|
Damieon George
|
Played in 1 game
|
Alabama
|
OL
|
Micah Mazzccua
|
Started 11 games
|
Baylor
|
DL
|
CamRon Jackson
|
41 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack
|
Memphis
|
LB
|
Deuce Spurlock
|
2 tackles
|
Michigan
|
S/LB
|
Ronald Nunnery
|
46 tackles, 3 tackles for loss
|
Houston
|
RB
|
Cameron Carroll
|
3 carries, 3 yards
|
Tulane
|
S
|
RJ Moten
|
31 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 INT
|
Michigan
|
OL
|
Lyndell Hudson
|
Started all 12 games
|
Florida International
Evaluation: Florida lost more than it brought back in, and some of the pieces it did bring in flat out stunk in the season opener. They're going to need to get a lot more from their new arrivals.
Biggest loss: It's arguable, but after seeing how inept the running game was Thursday night, it looks like Florida will have to throw a lot. That makes the loss of Reynolds a big one.
Biggest addition: It has to be Mertz. He may not be great, but he threw for 333 yards in the opener and kept the Gators within shouting distance.
Georgia
|Position
|Name
|2022 Stats
|Transferred to
|
DL
|
Bill Norton
|
4 tackles
|
Arizona
|
TE
|
Arik Gilbert
|
2 catches, 16 yards
|
Nebraska (later kicked off team)
|
TE
|
Brett Seither
|
n/a
|
Georgia Tech
|
WR
|
Dominick Blaylock
|
15 catches, 227 yards, 1 TD
|
Georgia Tech
|
TE
|
Ryland Goode
|
n/a
|
Mississippi State
|
OT
|
Jacob Hood
|
n/a
|
Nebraska
|
CB
|
Jaheim Singletary
|
n/a
|
Arkansas
|
DE
|
MJ Sherman
|
5 tackles, .5 tackles for loss, .5 sacks
|
Nebraska
|
LB
|
Trezmen Marshall
|
19 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT
|
Alabama
|
WR
|
Adonai Mitchell
|
9 catches, 134 yards, 3 TD
|
Texas
|
DL
|
Shone Washington
|
1 tackle
|
JUCO
|
LB
|
Rian Davis
|
15 tackles, .5 tackles for loss
|
UCF
|
DT
|
Bear Alexander
|
9 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks
|
USC
|
OL
|
Griffin Scroggs
|
n/a
|
Appalachian State
|
CB
|
Marcus Washington
|
1 tackle
|
Louisville
|Position
|Name
|2022 stats
|Transferred from
|
RB
|
Len'Neth Whitehead
|
n/a
|
Tennessee
|
WR
|
RaRa Thomas
|
44 catches, 626 yards, 6 TD
|
Mississippi State
|
WR
|
Dominic Lovett
|
56 catches, 846 yards, 3 TD
|
Missouri
|
CB
|
Smoke Bouie
|
4 tackles, 1 PBU
|
Texas A&M (later kicked off the team)
Evaluation: Oh, you want to leave? Fine. We'll replace you with a better version. That's what Georgia did, at least at wideout.
Biggest loss: Alexander, literally and figuratively. He started the national championship game and dominated, then quickly headed west to bask in USC's NIL party.
Biggest addition: Lovett. He may not put up the numbers that he did at Mizzou, but he'll give SEC East corners hell in Athens.
Kentucky
|Position
|Name
|2022 stats
|Transferred to
|
WR
|
Jordan Anthony
|
n/a
|
Texas A&M
|
WR
|
Chauncey Magwood
|
7 catches, 104 yards, 1 TD
|
UCF
|
WR
|
Chris Lewis
|
2 catches, 22 yards, 1 TD
|
Troy
|
WR
|
DeMarcus Harris
|
4 catches, 90 yards
|
n/a
|
RB
|
Kavosiey Smoke
|
59 carries, 277 yards, 1 TD
|
Colorado
|
TE
|
Keaton Upshaw
|
4 catches, 50 yards
|
Georgia Southern
|
WR
|
Demontae Crumes
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
OL
|
John Young
|
played in 12 games
|
Maryland
|
CB
|
Adrian Huey
|
n/a
|
Tulsa
|
DL
|
Quentel Jones
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
RB
|
Michael Drennen
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
OL
|
Kiyaunta Goodwin
|
played in 11 games
|
Florida (later re-entered portal)
|
DL
|
Justin Rogers
|
35 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, .5 sacks
|
Auburn
|
DB
|
Ja'Kobi Albert
|
3 tackles
|
Mississippi State
|
CB
|
Andre Stewart
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
S
|
Vito Tisdale
|
n/a
|
Colorado
|
DE
|
Tomiwa Durojaiye
|
n/a
|
West Virginia
|
LB
|
David Wohlabaugh
|
n/a
|
Syracuse
|
OL
|
Deondre Buford
|
played in 13 games, started 2
|
Cincinnati
|Position
|Name
|2022 stats
|Transferred from
|
CB
|
JQ Hardaway
|
n/a
|
Cincinnati
|
OT
|
Marques Cox
|
Started 4 games
|
Northern Illinois
|
OL
|
Tanner Bowles
|
Played in 4 games
|
Alabama
|
RB
|
Ray Davis
|
232 carries, 1,042 yards, 5 TD
|
Vanderbilt
|
QB
|
Devin Leary
|
118-193, 1,265 yards, 11 TD, 4 INT
|
N.C. State
|
DL
|
Keeshawn Silver
|
3 tackles
|
North Carolina
|
S
|
Jantzen Dunn
|
n/a
|
Ohio State
|
OL
|
Courtland Ford
|
Played in 10 games, 3 starts
|
USC
|
OL
|
Ben Christman
|
Played in 1 game
|
Ohio State
|
RB
|
Demie Sumo-Karngbave
|
55 carries, 305 yards, 3 TD
|
N.C. State
|
LB
|
Daveren Rayner
|
71 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks
|
Northern Illinois
Evaluation: Mark Stoops did a fantastic job, adding starters at quarterback, running back, linebacker and both lines. And, in many cases, we're talking about people who put up numbers at their last stop. In the meantime, Kentucky freed up a lot of scholarships by seeing guys who were largely dead weight transfer out (many haven't been picked up).
Biggest loss: Probably Justin Rogers, who goes from Kentucky right into the middle of Auburn's defensive lineup.
Biggest addition: This is tough, but it has to be Leary, who is only two years removed from throwing for more than 3,000 yards at N.C. State. Anytime you pick up a quarterback and he's the immediate starter, he wins this competition.
LSU
|Position
|Name
|2022 Stats
|Transferred from
|
LB
|
Antoine Sampah
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
TE
|
Jack Bech
|
16 catches, 200 yards, 1 TD
|
TCU
|
CB
|
Damarius McGee
|
n/a
|
Kansas
|
CB
|
Raydarious Jones
|
n/a
|
Mississippi State
|
DE
|
Desmond Little
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
TE
|
Kole Taylor
|
5 catches, 55 yards
|
West Virginia
|
LB
|
Kolbe Fields
|
4 tackles
|
Louisiana Tech
|
OT
|
Cameron Wire
|
4 games, 1 start
|
Tulane
|
RB
|
Derrick Davis
|
11 carries, 57 yards
|
Pitt
|
OT
|
Marcus Dumervil
|
played in 5 games
|
Maryland
|
OL
|
Xavier Hill
|
played in 3 games
|
Memphis
|
CB
|
Jaelyn Davis-Robinson
|
4 tackles
|
SMU
|
LB
|
DeMario Tolan
|
10 tackles
|
LSU
|
CB
|
Ralph Walker
|
n/a
|
Southeast Louisiana
|
QB
|
Walker Howard
|
2-4,. 7 yards
|
Ole Miss
|
OL
|
Kardell Thomas
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
LB
|
Zavier Carter
|
5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack
|
UNLV
|
S
|
Michael Daugherty
|
n/a
|
n/a
|Position
|Name
|2022 Stats
|Transferring from
|
CB
|
Denver Harris
|
14 tackles, 3 PBU
|
Texas A&M
|
CB
|
Zy Alexander
|
27 tackles, 7 PBU, 3 INT, 2 TD; All-Southland Conference
|
Southeast Louisiana
|
DE
|
Bradyn Swison
|
8 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss
|
Oregon
|
DL
|
Paris Shand
|
23 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks
|
Arizona
|
DL
|
Jalen Lee
|
8 tackles, .5 tackles for loss
|
Florida
|
WR
|
Aaron Anderson
|
n/a
|
Alabama
|
CB
|
Duce Chestnut
|
40 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 INT
|
Syracuse
|
DL
|
Jordan Jefferson
|
31 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks
|
West Virginia
|
CB
|
JK Johnson
|
20 tackles in 13 games
|
Ohio State
|
DE
|
Ovie Oghoufo
|
54 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks
|
Texas
|
LB
|
Omar Speights
|
83 tackles, 8 tackles for loss; first team All-Pac-12
|
Oregon State
|
OL
|
Mason Lunsford
|
started 10 games
|
Maryland
|
RB
|
Logan Diggs
|
165 carries, 822 yards, 4 TD
|
Notre Dame
Evaluation: LSU is definitely all in for this season, as they went and got (bought?) many of the top players the portal. They basically re-did their cornerback room, added a top-notch linebacker and quality on the offensive line, not to mention a running back who ran for 800 yards at Notre Dame. A fine showing -- that did not show up in their blitzing at the hands of FSU.
Biggest loss: Probably Bech, but he really doesn't fit in Brian Kelly's scheme anyway.
Biggest addition: There's competition here, but Zy Alexander has come in and established himself as LSU's top corner. Duce Chestnut is probably #2 on the corner list, so they did well there.
Mississippi State
|Position
|Name
|2022 Stats
|Transferred to
|
OL
|
Reed Buys
|
n/a
|
South Alabama
|
QB
|
Daniel Greek
|
n/a
|
Tarleton State
|
WR
|
RaRa Thomas
|
44 catches, 626 yards, 6 TD
|
Georgia
|
RB
|
Ke'Travion Hargrove
|
n/a
|
Memphis
|
OT
|
Gabe Cavazos
|
n/a
|
Southern Miss
|
DL
|
Matai Mata'afa
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
RB
|
Dillon Johnson
|
89 carries, 488 yards, 5 TD
|
Washington
|
S
|
Dylan Lawrence
|
5 tackles
|
Southern Miss
|
QB
|
Sawyer Robertson
|
6-11, 23 yards, 1 INT
|
Baylor
|
QB
|
Braedyn Locke
|
n/a
|
WIsconsin
|
DL
|
Jevon Banks
|
17 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, .5 sacks
|
Kansas State
|
WR
|
Caleb Ducking
|
46 catches, 477 yards, 8 TD
|
n/a
|
CB
|
William Hardrick
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
WR
|
Marquez Dortch
|
1 catch, 1 yard
|
Cal
|
OT
|
Lucas Taylor
|
n/a
|
South Alabama
|
OT
|
Jackson Cannon
|
n/a
|
Toledo
|
WR
|
Kaydin Pope
|
3 catches, 23 yards
|
New Mexico
|
S
|
Wesley Miller
|
n/a
|
South Alabama
|
WR
|
Janorris Hopson
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
S
|
Justin Brown
|
n/a
|
Georgia Tech
|
WR
|
Rufus Harvey
|
53 catches, 505 yards, 3 TD
|
n/a
|
CB
|
Audavion Collins
|
n/a
|
Penn State
|Position
|Name
|2022 Stats
|Transferring from
|
CB
|
Khamuari Rogers
|
1 tackle
|
Miami
|
DB
|
Ja'Kobi Albert
|
3 tackles
|
Kentucky
|
TE
|
Ryland Geode
|
n/a
|
Georgia
|
RB
|
Keyvone Lee
|
25 carries, 94 yards
|
Penn State
|
TE
|
Geor'quarius Spivey
|
11 catches, 136 yards, 1 TD
|
TCU (ineligible for 2023)
|
TE
|
Seadou Traore
|
n/a
|
Colorado
|
CB
|
Jamari Brown
|
15 tackles, 3 INT
|
Purdue
|
QB
|
Mike Wright
|
85-148, 974 yards, 12 TD, 4 INT
|
Vanderbilt
Evaluation: Um...this didn't turn out in State's favor, as far as numbers go. But this could be a situation like A&M's where a lot of dead weight was cut. Still, it doesn't seem like the team added many, if any, difference makers.
Biggest loss: Thomas was their best receiver last year and he was out the door as quick as he could be.
Biggest addition: Brown should start at corner this year.
Missouri
|Position
|Name
|2022 stats
|Transferred to
|
S
|
Jalani Williams
|
11 tackles, 1 INT
|
n/a
|
DE
|
Travion Ford
|
n/a
|
Toledo
|
CB
|
Darius Jackson
|
n/a
|
Texas State
|
WR
|
Dominic Lovett
|
56 catches, 846 yards, 3 TD
|
Georgia
|
LB
|
Devin Nicholson
|
11 tackles
|
Kent State
|
LB
|
Zachary Lovett
|
n/a
|
Iowa State
|
QB
|
Tyler Macon
|
n/a
|
Alcorn State
|
CB
|
Les Hewitt
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
OT
|
Hyrin White
|
n/a
|
SMU
|
RB
|
Elijah Young
|
19 carries, 92 yards
|
n/a
|
DE
|
Trajan Jeffcoat
|
21 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 sack
|
DE
|
Daniel Robledo
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
WR
|
Zach Hahn
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
OL
|
Luke Griffin
|
Played in 11 games, starting 1
|
Purdue
|
RB
|
Taj Butts
|
1 catch, 10 yards
|
n/a
|
DL
|
Ian Mathews
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
CB
|
Marcus Scott II
|
n/a
|
Cal
|
TE
|
Gavin McKay
|
n/a
|
Mercer
|
DL
|
Arden Walker
|
6 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 fumble recovery
|
Colorado
|
WR
|
Tauskie Dove
|
16 catches, 240 yards, 1 TD
|
Memphis
|Position
|Name
|2022 stats
|Transferring from
|
OT
|
Cam'Ron Johnson
|
First team All-AAC
|
Houston
|
QB
|
Jake Garcia
|
68-115, 803 yards, 5 TD, 4 INT
|
Miami
|
OL
|
Marcellus Johnson
|
started all 13 games
|
Eastern Michigan
|
S
|
Tre'Vez Johnson
|
26 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 INT
|
Florida
|
DE
|
Nyles Gaddy
|
n/a
|
Jackson State
|
DT
|
Austin Firestone
|
3 tackles, 1 tackle for loss
|
Northwestern
|
LB
|
Sidney Williams
|
n/a
|
Florida State
|
WR
|
Theo Wease
|
37 catches, 530 yards, 4 TD
|
Oklahoma
Evaluation: Looks like a wash in terms of production, even if a lot more guys left than came back in. Which, as we've seen, is not necessarily a bad thing.
Biggest loss: Lovett.
Biggest addition: Johnson. Anytime you can get an all-conference tackle, you jump on it. And they got a really good one.
Ole Miss
|Position
|Name
|2022 stats
|Transferred to
|
CB
|
Derek Bermudez
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
RB
|
Isaiah Woullard
|
9 carries, 13 yards
|
n/a
|
OL
|
Tobias Braun
|
played in 1 game
|
n/a
|
OL
|
Hamilton Hall
|
played in 12 games
|
Arkansas State
|
DL
|
Jalen Cunningham
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
DE
|
Jaron Wilils
|
played in 1 game
|
South Carolina
|
CB
|
Miles Battle
|
38 tackles, .5 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble
|
Utah
|
S
|
Dashaun Jacobs
|
n/a
|
UMass
|
LB
|
Austin Keys
|
39 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks
|
Auburn
|
DL
|
Isaiah Iton
|
7 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, .5 sacks
|
Rutgers
|
CB
|
Kyndrich Breedlove
|
n/a
|
Colorado
|
QB
|
Kinkaid Dent
|
3-5, 7 yards
|
Tennessee-Martin
|
WR
|
Jaylon Robinson
|
4 carries, 27 yards; 5 catches, 29 yards
|
TCU
|
S
|
Tysheem Johnson
|
78 tackles, 4 tackles for loss
|
Oregon
|
CB
|
Davison Igbinosun
|
37 tackles
|
Ohio State
|
TE
|
Casey Kelly
|
3 catches, 17 yards
|
Oregon
|
S
|
Elijah Sabbatini
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
DT
|
Tywone Malone
|
10 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack
|
Ohio State
|
CB
|
Markevious Brown
|
19 tackles, 1 tackle for loss
|
Purdue
|
S
|
Braxton Myers
|
n/a
|
Purdue
|
OL
|
Falentha Carswell
|
n/a
|
Memphis
|
S
|
MJ Daniels
|
4 tackles, .5 tackles for loss, .5 sacks
|
Southern Miss
|
OL
|
Erick Cade
|
n/a
|
Missouri State
|
DE
|
Demon Clowney
|
4 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack
|
n/a
|
DE
|
Brandon Mack
|
1 tackle
|
Houston
|
OL
|
Luke Shouse
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
RB
|
Kentrell Bullock
|
n/a
|
South Alabama
|
QB
|
Luke Altmeyer
|
8-17, 125 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
|
Illinois
|
WR
|
Brandon Buckhalter
|
2 tackles on special teams
|
UAB
|
DL
|
Jibran Hawkins
|
n/a
|
Colorado
|Position
|Name
|2022 stats
|Transferred from
|
PK
|
Caden Davis
|
1-3 field goal attempts
|
Texas A&M
|
LB
|
Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste
|
52 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble
|
UCF
|
CB
|
John Saunders
|
52 tackles, 2 interceptions, 1 forced fumble
|
Miami (Ohio)
|
QB
|
Spencer Sanders
|
212-368, 2,642 yards, 17 TD, 9 INT
|
Oklahoma State
|
QB
|
Walker Howard
|
2-4, 7 yards
|
LSU
|
WR
|
Tre Harris
|
65 catches, 938 yards, 10 TD
|
Louisiana Tech
|
WR
|
Chris Marshall
|
10 catches, 108 yards
|
Texas A&M (later kicked off the team)
|
DL
|
Joshua Harris
|
11 tackles, 1 sack
|
N.C. State
|
TE
|
Caden Prieskorn
|
48 catches, 602 yards, 7 TD
|
Memphis
|
OL
|
Victor Curne
|
played in 3 games
|
Washington
|
LB
|
Monty Montgomery
|
70 tackles, 6 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 2 interceptions
|
Louisville
|
CB
|
DeShawn Gaddie
|
62 tackles,1 forced fumble
|
North Texas
|
CB
|
Zamari Walton
|
36 tackles, 1 interception
|
Georgia Tech
|
DE
|
Isaac Ukwu
|
40 tackles, 7.5 sacks
|
James Madison
|
DL
|
Stephon Wynn
|
22 tackles, 1 fumble recovery
|
Nebraska
|
CB
|
Jadon Canaday
|
20 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries
|
Tulane
|
DL
|
Akelo Stone
|
12 tackles, 1 sack
|
Georgia Tech
|
WR
|
Zakhari Franklin
|
93 catches, 1,137 yards, 15 TD
|
UTSA
|
S
|
Teja Young
|
47 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 2 interceptions
|
Florida Atlantic
|
CB
|
Chris Graves
|
n/a
|
Miami
|
RB
|
Jam Griffin
|
86 carries, 488 yards, 5 TD
|
Oregon State
Evaluation: It's always a hoot to hear Lane Kiffin talk about how much he hates the transfer portal because he's the headmaster of the Oxford House for Wayward Football Players. He had 30 players leave and brought 26 in, both ridiculously high numbers. Now he has to try to find the right mix, because some of the guys he brought in can flat out ball.
Biggest loss: Tysheem Johnson. Ole Miss lost essentially their entire secondary to the portal and rebuilt it the same way. But Johnson was a veteran presence who made plays in the defensive backfiel.
Biggest addition: Tre Harris. He's already got 3 touchdowns on the year and could rack up big numbers as the team's leading wideout.
South Carolina
|Position
|Name
|2022 stats
|Transferred to
|
TE
|
Austin Stogner
|
20 catches, 210 yards, 1 TD
|
Oklahoma
|
CB
|
Joey Hunter
|
n/a
|
Akron
|
TE
|
Jaheim Bell
|
73 carries, 261 yards, 3 TD; 25 catches, 231 yards, 2 TD
|
Florida State
|
S
|
Tyrese Ross
|
8 tackles, .5 tackles for loss
|
n/a
|
OL
|
Jordan Davis
|
n/a
|
South Alabama
|
RB
|
Marshawn Lloyd
|
111 carries, 573 yards, 9 TD
|
USC
|
WR
|
Corey Rucker
|
1 catch, 52 yards, 1 TD
|
Arkansas State
|
DE
|
Gilber Edmond
|
39 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, sacks
|
Florida State
|
QB
|
Jalen Daniels
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
DE
|
Rodricus Fitten
|
n/a
|
East Tennessee
|
RB
|
Rashad Amos
|
2 carries, 7 yards
|
Maryland
|
DE
|
Jordan Burch
|
60 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble
|
Oregon
|
S
|
Anthony Rose
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
DL
|
Dametrius Watson
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
QB
|
Braden Davis
|
n/a
|
Syracuse
|Position
|Name
|2022 stats
|Transferring from
|
OL
|
Nick Gargiulo
|
Started all 10 games; team captain
|
Yale
|
OL
|
Sidney Fugar
|
Started 9 games
|
Western Illinois
|
TE
|
Joshua Simon
|
20 catches, 273 yards, 7 TD
|
Western Kentucky
|
TE
|
Nik Elksnis
|
n/a
|
Florida
|
DE
|
Jaron Willis
|
played in 1 game
|
Ole Miss
|
TE
|
Trey Knox
|
26 catches, 296 yards, 5 TD
|
Arkansas
|
RB
|
Mario Anderson
|
211 carries, 1,560 yards
|
Newberry
|
WR
|
Eddie Lewis
|
41 catches, 603 yards, 7 TD; second-team All-AAC
|
Memphis
|
OL
|
Jaxon Hughes
|
started 11 games
|
Charlotte
|
DL
|
Jatius Geer
|
33 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble
|
Syracuse
Evaluation: One of the ideas of the portal is to get better. I'm not sure South Carolina did that. They certainly didn't improve their offensive line, which has been a disaster for years and gave up 9 sacks to North Carolina.
Biggest loss: Burch. After he finally came into his own last season, he pulled up stakes and went to Oregon. That's just brutal.
Biggest addition: Knox. Shockingly, he was the only transfer to crack the stat sheet against UNC.
Tennessee
|Position
|Name
|2022 stats
|Transferred to
|
RB
|
Lyn-J Dixon
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
RB
|
Justin Williams-Thomas
|
11 carries, 37 yards
|
Cal
|
RB
|
Len'Neth Whitehead
|
n/a
|
Georgia
|
WR
|
Jimmy Calloway
|
2 catches, 20 yards
|
Louisville
|
WR
|
Jimmy Holiday
|
6 catches, 106 yards, 1 TD
|
Western Kentucky
|
TE
|
Miles Campbell
|
n/a
|
North Carolina Central
|
OL
|
Savion Herring
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
DL
|
Jordan Phillips
|
1 tackle
|
Maryland
|
OL
|
Will Parker
|
played in 2 games
|
UAB
|
WR
|
Walker Merrill
|
8 catches, 116 yards, 3 TD
|
Wake Forest
|
OL
|
RJ Perry
|
Played in 13 games
|
USF
|
LB
|
Juwan Mitchell
|
43 tackles, .5 tackles for loss, 1 INT
|
Arizona State (later Colorado)
|
QB
|
Tayven Jackson
|
3-4, 37 yards
|
Indiana
|
DL
|
Amari McNeil
|
3 tackles
|
Colorado
|
S
|
Cameron Miller
|
n/a
|
Memphis
|
DL
|
Da'Jon Terry
|
16 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks
|
Oklahoma
|Position
|Name
|2022 stats
|Transferring from
|
K
|
Charles Campbell
|
7-7 on PATs
|
Indiana
|
TE
|
McCallan Castles
|
30 catches, 347 yards, 2 TD
|
UC Davis
|
WR
|
Dont'e Thornton
|
17 catches, 366 yards, 1 TD
|
Oregon
|
DL
|
Omarr Norman-Lott
|
14 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sack
|
Arizona State
|
OL
|
Andrej Karic
|
Played in 12 games
|
Texas
|
LB
|
Keenan Pili
|
62 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery
|
BYU
|
OL
|
John Campbell Jr.
|
started all 12 games
|
Miami
|
CB
|
Gabe Jeudy-Lally
|
47 tackles, .5 sacks
|
BYU
Evaluation: The Vols weren't hurt terribly by the portal and didn't add many big names, but they added a couple of players who have proven to be immediate impact types. They're probably pretty with how it all turned out.
Biggest loss: Terry. On paper, it's Mitchell, but he's now on his fourth program, which may tell you something about what impact he has off the field. But Terry would definitely have had a role up front this season.
Biggest addition: Pili played well against Virginia, but also got hurt. But Campbell was the starting left tackle, as he was at Miami last year. Any time you add a left tackle, you've grabbed a critical piece.
Vanderbilt
|Position
|Name
|2022 stats
|Transferring to
|
WR
|
Devin Boddie
|
3 catches, 61 yards
|
Wyoming
|
TE
|
Joel DeCoursey
|
n/a
|
Gonzaga
|
S
|
Chase Lloyd
|
n/a
|
Florida A&M
|
RB
|
Ray Davis
|
232 carries, 1,042 yards, 5 TD
|
Kentucky
|
RB
|
Rocko Griffin
|
9 carries, 86 yards, 1 TD
|
UTSA
|
TE
|
Diego LaMonica
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
QB
|
Mike Wright
|
85-148, 974 yards, 12 TD, 4 INT
|
Mississippi State
|
DE
|
Elijah McAllister
|
16 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery
|
Auburn
|
DL
|
Malik Langham
|
13 tackles, .5 tackles for loss
|
Purdue
|
CB
|
Jadais Richard
|
n/a
|
Miami
|Position
|Name
|2022 stats
|Transferring from
|
LB
|
Aeneas DiCosmo
|
26 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss
|
Stanford
|
LB
|
Prince Kollie
|
19 tackles, 1.5 sacks
Evaluation: Poor Vandy. Not only do they lose players to the portal, their best players stayed in conference so they can come back and haunt the Commodores later.
Biggest loss: Davis. There goes the offense.
Biggest addition: DiCosmo. He went right into the lineup.