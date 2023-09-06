Now that it's finally over, how did the 2023 transfer portal season treat SEC teams? We take a look at everyone involved, in and out.

The Aggies are happy they got Josh DeBerry.

Texas A&M

Departures Position Name Stats Transferred to QB Haynes King 104-187, 1,220 yards, 7 TD, 6 INT Ga. Tech QB Eli Stowers n/a New Mexico State RB LJ Johnson 10 carries, 39 yards, 2 TD SMU OL Matthew Wykoff Played in 10 games; freshman All-SEC Cal OL PJ Williams n/a SMU WR Chase Lane 7 catches, 76 yards Ga. Tech WR Devin Price 4 catches, 52 yards Appalachian State WR Yulkeith Brown 6 catches, 112 yards, 1 TD Tulane WR Chris Marshall 11 catches, 108 yards Ole Miss (later kicked off) TE Blake Smith 2 catches, 1 yard Oklahoma DE Anthony Lucas 10 tackles, 1 TFL USC DE Elijah Jeudy 1 tackle Nebraska DE Tunmise Adeleye 6 tackles, .5 TFL Michigan State DT Adarious Jones 1 tackle Memphis DT Marcus Burris 1 tackle Indiana LB Andre White 35 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 passes broken up, 1 forced fumble Ga. Tech LB Tarian Lee 9 tackles, .5 TFL Ga. Southern LB Ish Harris n/a Houston (no longer with the program) CB Brian George 7 tackles, 1 PBU Houston CB Denver Harris 14 tackles, 3 PBU LSU CB Myles Jones 1 tackle, 1 PBU Duke CB Marquis Groves-Killebrew 3 tackles Louisville CB Smoke Bouie 4 tackles, 1 PBU Georgia (later kicked off) CB Josh Moten 1 tackle n/a PK Caden Davis 1-3 FG Ole Miss

Incoming players Position Name Stats Transferred from CB Tony Grimes 36 tackles, 7 PBU, 1 FF UNC CB Sam McCall 3 tackles, 1 PBU, 1 FF FSU CB Josh DeBerry 50 tackles, 4 PBU, 1 INT, 1 FF Boston College LB Jurriente Davis 58 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 FF Jackson State WR Jahdae Walker 30 catches, 623 yards, 4 TD Grand Valley State FB Jerry Johnson III 1 carry, -3 yards Rice QB Jaylen Henderson n/a Fresno State OL Finn Dirstine 5 starts Boston College WR Jordan Anthony no stats Kentucky RB David Bailey 20 carries, 61 yards Colorado State

Evaluation: A&M lost a lot of players. They also lost a lot of dead weight and at least six players who were kicked off the team. The additions, which are significantly fewer (but more may join them) were a lot more productive. Considering the comments made by remaining players about the departed, this could be a serious case of addition by subtraction. We'll see if it's just sour grapes. Biggest loss: Andre White. Players like Harris have more natural talent and upside, but they were persona non grata by season's end. They were toast in College Station. White, on the other hand, was a good team guy and his experience would have been a major boost to the 2023 team. Biggest addition: DeBerry. 10 tackles, a sack and an interception as a starter in the opener put that one to rest -- for now.

Alabama

Departures Position Name Stats Transferred to RB Trey Sanders 14 carries, 80 yards, 1 TD TCU WR Tyler Harrell 2 catches, 18 yards Miami WR Aaron Anderson n/a LSU WR Jojo Earle 12 catches, 155 yards, 2 TD TCU WR Christian Leary 1 catch, 6 yards Ga. Tech WR Traeshon Holden 25 catches, 331 yards, 6 TD Oregon TE Elijah Brown n/a Florida Atlantic OL Jahvion Cohen Started 12 games Miami OL Damieon George played in 1 game Florida OL Tanner Bowles played in 4 games Kentucky OL Tommy Brockermeyer played in 2 games TCU LB Demouy Kennedy 1 tackle Colorado CB Trequon Feagins n/a USC DB Jahquez Robinson 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack Colorado CB Rodney Johnson n/a JUCO CB Khyree Jackson 7 tackles, 1 TFL Oregon

Incoming players Position Name Stats Transferred from QB Tyler Buchner 46-83, 651 yards, 3 TD, 5 INT Notre Dame TE CJ Dippre 30 catches, 314 yards, 3 TD Maryland LB Trezmen Marshall 19 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT Georgia S Jaylen Key 60 tackles, 1 sack, 3 INT, 2 FF UAB CB Trey Amos 36 tackles, 8 passes broken up Louisiana

Evaluation: Alabama, like A&M, saw a lot of non-factors transfer out. Their receiver room took a big hit, but folks who cover the program believe they may be better in 2023. Their biggest problem remains at quarterback, where a clear leader to replace Bryce Young has not materialized. Biggest loss: OL Javion Cohen. Anytime you lose an upper-level starter on the offensive line, it stings. Losing your leading touchdown catcher in Harrell doesn't exactly help either. Biggest addition: Amos. It should have been Buchner, but he didn't win the quarterback battle he was acquired to win. Amos, on the other hand, could be a guy relied upon to take on a lot of WR1s.

Arkansas

Departures Position Name Stats Transferred to QB Malik Hornsby 13-27, 268 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT; 31 carries, 172 yards Texas State RB James Jointer 3 carries, 9 yards Liberty RB Javion Hunt n/a n/a TE Landon Rogers n/a n/a TE Dax Courtney n/a n/a TE Erin Outley n/a n/a TE Trey Knox 26 catches, 296 yards, 5 TD South Carolina WR Warren Thompson 12 catches, 178 yards, 2 TD n/a WR Ketron Jackson 16 catches, 277 yards, 3 TD Baylor OL Marcus Henderson n/a Memphis OL Jalen St. John played in 11 games UNLV DL Isaiah Nichols 16 tackles, 1 TFL Purdue LB Jordan Hanna n/a n/a DE Jordan Domineck 34 tackles, 9.5 TFL, 7.5 sacks, 2 FF, 1 fumble recovery Colorado S Zach Zimos n/a La. Tech S Jalen Catalon 8 tackles Texas CB Trent Gordon 14 tackles n/a CB Keuan Parker 1 tackle Tulsa CB Khari Johnson 25 tackles, 1 pass broken up Boston College CB Chase Lowery n/a n/a S Jacorri Turner 1 tackle n/a P Reed Bauer 25 punts, 44.6 avg. Memphis S Myles Slusher 28 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 sacks Colorado DE Eric Thomas 2 tackles Southern Miss S Anthony Brown n/a Purdue S Simeon Blair 73 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 5 PBU Memphis

Incoming players Position Name Stats Transferred from QB Jacolby Criswell 2-6, 9 yards UNC WR Andrew Armstrong 62 catches, 1,020 yards, 13 TD Texas A&M-Commerce WR Isaac Teslaa 68 catches, 1,325 yards, 13 TD Hillsdale College WR Tyrone Broden 32 catches, 506 yards, 7 TD Bowling Green TE Francis Sherman 1 catch, 13 yards Louisville TE Var'Keyes Gumms 34 catches, 458 yards, 4 TD North Texas DE Trajan Jeffcoat 21 tackles, 1 sack Missouri DE John Morgan III 19 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 FF Pitt DT Keivie Rose 24 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 FF La. Tech DT Anthony Booker 27 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 FF Maryland LB Jaheim Thomas 70 tackles, 2 sacks Cincinnati LB Antonio Grier 21 tackles USF S Al Walcott 82 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 1 INT Baylor CB Jaheim Singletary n/a Georgia CB Lorando Johnson 16 tackles, 1 fumble recovery Baylor

Evaluation: There's cutting dead weight, there's trimming the fat, there's adding pieces at key positions and then there's...this. For all the discussion of A&M losing players, Arkansas lost more. And when you add in the loss of guys like Drew Sanders and Bumper Pool, I don't think you can say they're better. Arkansas folks are hyped about the "veteran" team they have -- but they need name tags. Heck, they had one transfer, safety A.J. Brathwaite, pull the Grampa Simpson and transfer in, take a look at transfer back out. Biggest loss: DE Jordan Domineck. Catalon is an All-conference player when healthy, but he hasn't been in two years. Knox, Jackson and Blair are all big losses. But Domineck was a pass rusher on a team that was going to need them, and Jeffcoat hasn't been up to that level in a while. Biggest addition: S Al Walcott. The Arkansas secondary has been gutted, but Walcott is a top-notch safety who will fit in immediately. The Hogs clearly don't like their wideouts (or didn't before the portal), but Walcott is a proven bigtime player.

Auburn

Departures Position Name Stats Transferred to QB T.J. Finley 33-53, 431 yards, 1 TD, 4 INT Texas State QB Zach Calzada n/a Incarnate Word RB Jordon Ingram n/a n/a WR Tar'Varish Johnson 2 catches, 30 yards Colorado WR Dazalin Worsham 1 catch, 8 yards UAB WR J.J. Evans n/a North Alabama WR Ze'Vian Capers 1 catch, 16 yards Western Kentucky TE Landen King 1 catch, 24 yards Utah OL Colby Smith played in 1 game Troy OL Keiondre Jones played in all 12 games FSU DE Dylan Brooks 6 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery Kansas DT Tobechi Okoli n/a n/a DT Jeffery M'ba 7 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble Purdue DT Marquis Robinson 2 tackles n/a LB Powell Gordon n/a n/a LB Desmond Tisdall 13 tackles Florida Atlantic LB Kameron Brown n/a n/a LB Joko Willis 2 tackles n/a S Craig McDonald n/a Minnesota

Incoming players Position Name Stats Tranferred from QB Payton Thorne 242-348, 2,679 yards, 19 TD, 11 INT Michigan State RB Brian Battie 176 carries, 1,186 yards, 8 TD USF WR Jyaire Shorter 23 catches, 678 yards, 11 TD North Texas WR Caleb Burton n/a Ohio State WR Nick Mardner 19 catches, 218 yards, 3 TD Cincinnati OL Gunner Britton Started all 12 games Western Kentucky OL Jaden Muskrat Started all 13 games Tulsa OL Dillon Wade Started all 13 games Tulsa TE Rivaldo Fairweather 28 catches, 426 yards, 3 TD Florida International OL Avery Jones Started all 13 games East Carolina DE Elijah McAllister 16 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery Vanderbilt DT Justin Rogers 36 tackles, .5 TFL, .5 sacks Kentucky DT Mosiah Nasili-Kite 18 tackles, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery Maryland DT Lawrence Johnson 29 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble Purdue LB Jalen McLeod 41 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 6 sacks, 2 forced fumbles Appalachian State LB Austin Keys 39 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble Ole Miss LB DeMario Tolan 10 tackles LSU LB Dylan Senda true freshman Northwestern

Evaluation: Hugh Freeze made Auburn significantly better. He picked up a top-flight running back, an experienced starting quarterback, a pass rush stud in McLeod (who killed A&M last fall) and got a lot of bulk on both lines. An excellent job. Biggest loss: Nobody? They got hit much harder by the draft. Biggest addition: Payton Thorne. Even with Tank Bigsby last year, Auburn's offense stunk out loud because their quarterback play was so bad. Thorne makes them a lot more competitive.

Florida

Departures Position Name Stats Transferred to RB Nay'quan Wright 47 carries, 190 yards, 2 TD South Florida CB Avery Helm 8 tackles TCU WR Daejon Reynolds 11 catches, 224 yards, 2 TD Pitt RB Lorenzo Lignard 10 carries, 75 yards, 1 TD Akron LB Chief Borders n/a Nebraska LB David Reese 2 tackles Cal S Donovan McMillan 20 tackles Pitt LB Yusef Mugharbil n/a Colorado S Kamar Wilcoxson 2 tackles Temple DL Jalen Lee 8 tackles, .5 tackles for loss LSU TE Nick Elksnis n/a South Carolina LB Diwun Black 3 tackles, 1 tackle for loss Temple DE Lloyd Summerall 6 tackles, .5 tackles for loss, 1 fumble recovery South Florida CB Corey Collier 1 tackle Nebraska DL Chris Thomas 1 tackle Marshall OT Michael Tarquin Started 9 games USC CB Jordan Young 10 tackles Cincinnati OL Ethan White Played in 13 games n/a S Tre'vez Johnson 26 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 INT Missouri OT David Conner n/a Colorado WR Xavier Henderson 38 catches, 410 yards, 2 TD Cincinnati DE Antwaun Powell 29 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 3 forced fumbles Virginia Tech QB Jalen Kitna 10-14, 181 yards, 1 TD n/a

Incoming players Position Name 2022 stats Transferred from QB Graham Mertz 164-286, 2,136 yards, 19 TD, 10 INT Wisconsin LB Teradja Mitchell Played in 4 games Ohio State DL Caleb Banks 3 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble Louisville OL Damieon George Played in 1 game Alabama OL Micah Mazzccua Started 11 games Baylor DL CamRon Jackson 41 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack Memphis LB Deuce Spurlock 2 tackles Michigan S/LB Ronald Nunnery 46 tackles, 3 tackles for loss Houston RB Cameron Carroll 3 carries, 3 yards Tulane S RJ Moten 31 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 INT Michigan OL Lyndell Hudson Started all 12 games Florida International

Evaluation: Florida lost more than it brought back in, and some of the pieces it did bring in flat out stunk in the season opener. They're going to need to get a lot more from their new arrivals. Biggest loss: It's arguable, but after seeing how inept the running game was Thursday night, it looks like Florida will have to throw a lot. That makes the loss of Reynolds a big one. Biggest addition: It has to be Mertz. He may not be great, but he threw for 333 yards in the opener and kept the Gators within shouting distance.

Georgia

Departures Position Name 2022 Stats Transferred to DL Bill Norton 4 tackles Arizona TE Arik Gilbert 2 catches, 16 yards Nebraska (later kicked off team) TE Brett Seither n/a Georgia Tech WR Dominick Blaylock 15 catches, 227 yards, 1 TD Georgia Tech TE Ryland Goode n/a Mississippi State OT Jacob Hood n/a Nebraska CB Jaheim Singletary n/a Arkansas DE MJ Sherman 5 tackles, .5 tackles for loss, .5 sacks Nebraska LB Trezmen Marshall 19 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT Alabama WR Adonai Mitchell 9 catches, 134 yards, 3 TD Texas DL Shone Washington 1 tackle JUCO LB Rian Davis 15 tackles, .5 tackles for loss UCF DT Bear Alexander 9 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks USC OL Griffin Scroggs n/a Appalachian State CB Marcus Washington 1 tackle Louisville

Incoming players Position Name 2022 stats Transferred from RB Len'Neth Whitehead n/a Tennessee WR RaRa Thomas 44 catches, 626 yards, 6 TD Mississippi State WR Dominic Lovett 56 catches, 846 yards, 3 TD Missouri CB Smoke Bouie 4 tackles, 1 PBU Texas A&M (later kicked off the team)

Evaluation: Oh, you want to leave? Fine. We'll replace you with a better version. That's what Georgia did, at least at wideout. Biggest loss: Alexander, literally and figuratively. He started the national championship game and dominated, then quickly headed west to bask in USC's NIL party. Biggest addition: Lovett. He may not put up the numbers that he did at Mizzou, but he'll give SEC East corners hell in Athens.

Kentucky

Departures Position Name 2022 stats Transferred to WR Jordan Anthony n/a Texas A&M WR Chauncey Magwood 7 catches, 104 yards, 1 TD UCF WR Chris Lewis 2 catches, 22 yards, 1 TD Troy WR DeMarcus Harris 4 catches, 90 yards n/a RB Kavosiey Smoke 59 carries, 277 yards, 1 TD Colorado TE Keaton Upshaw 4 catches, 50 yards Georgia Southern WR Demontae Crumes n/a n/a OL John Young played in 12 games Maryland CB Adrian Huey n/a Tulsa DL Quentel Jones n/a n/a RB Michael Drennen n/a n/a OL Kiyaunta Goodwin played in 11 games Florida (later re-entered portal) DL Justin Rogers 35 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, .5 sacks Auburn DB Ja'Kobi Albert 3 tackles Mississippi State CB Andre Stewart n/a n/a S Vito Tisdale n/a Colorado DE Tomiwa Durojaiye n/a West Virginia LB David Wohlabaugh n/a Syracuse OL Deondre Buford played in 13 games, started 2 Cincinnati

Incoming players Position Name 2022 stats Transferred from CB JQ Hardaway n/a Cincinnati OT Marques Cox Started 4 games Northern Illinois OL Tanner Bowles Played in 4 games Alabama RB Ray Davis 232 carries, 1,042 yards, 5 TD Vanderbilt QB Devin Leary 118-193, 1,265 yards, 11 TD, 4 INT N.C. State DL Keeshawn Silver 3 tackles North Carolina S Jantzen Dunn n/a Ohio State OL Courtland Ford Played in 10 games, 3 starts USC OL Ben Christman Played in 1 game Ohio State RB Demie Sumo-Karngbave 55 carries, 305 yards, 3 TD N.C. State LB Daveren Rayner 71 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks Northern Illinois

Evaluation: Mark Stoops did a fantastic job, adding starters at quarterback, running back, linebacker and both lines. And, in many cases, we're talking about people who put up numbers at their last stop. In the meantime, Kentucky freed up a lot of scholarships by seeing guys who were largely dead weight transfer out (many haven't been picked up). Biggest loss: Probably Justin Rogers, who goes from Kentucky right into the middle of Auburn's defensive lineup. Biggest addition: This is tough, but it has to be Leary, who is only two years removed from throwing for more than 3,000 yards at N.C. State. Anytime you pick up a quarterback and he's the immediate starter, he wins this competition.

LSU

Departures Position Name 2022 Stats Transferred from LB Antoine Sampah n/a n/a TE Jack Bech 16 catches, 200 yards, 1 TD TCU CB Damarius McGee n/a Kansas CB Raydarious Jones n/a Mississippi State DE Desmond Little n/a n/a TE Kole Taylor 5 catches, 55 yards West Virginia LB Kolbe Fields 4 tackles Louisiana Tech OT Cameron Wire 4 games, 1 start Tulane RB Derrick Davis 11 carries, 57 yards Pitt OT Marcus Dumervil played in 5 games Maryland OL Xavier Hill played in 3 games Memphis CB Jaelyn Davis-Robinson 4 tackles SMU LB DeMario Tolan 10 tackles LSU CB Ralph Walker n/a Southeast Louisiana QB Walker Howard 2-4,. 7 yards Ole Miss OL Kardell Thomas n/a n/a LB Zavier Carter 5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack UNLV S Michael Daugherty n/a n/a

Incoming players Position Name 2022 Stats Transferring from CB Denver Harris 14 tackles, 3 PBU Texas A&M CB Zy Alexander 27 tackles, 7 PBU, 3 INT, 2 TD; All-Southland Conference Southeast Louisiana DE Bradyn Swison 8 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss Oregon DL Paris Shand 23 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks Arizona DL Jalen Lee 8 tackles, .5 tackles for loss Florida WR Aaron Anderson n/a Alabama CB Duce Chestnut 40 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 INT Syracuse DL Jordan Jefferson 31 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks West Virginia CB JK Johnson 20 tackles in 13 games Ohio State DE Ovie Oghoufo 54 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks Texas LB Omar Speights 83 tackles, 8 tackles for loss; first team All-Pac-12 Oregon State OL Mason Lunsford started 10 games Maryland RB Logan Diggs 165 carries, 822 yards, 4 TD Notre Dame

Evaluation: LSU is definitely all in for this season, as they went and got (bought?) many of the top players the portal. They basically re-did their cornerback room, added a top-notch linebacker and quality on the offensive line, not to mention a running back who ran for 800 yards at Notre Dame. A fine showing -- that did not show up in their blitzing at the hands of FSU. Biggest loss: Probably Bech, but he really doesn't fit in Brian Kelly's scheme anyway. Biggest addition: There's competition here, but Zy Alexander has come in and established himself as LSU's top corner. Duce Chestnut is probably #2 on the corner list, so they did well there.

Mississippi State

Departures Position Name 2022 Stats Transferred to OL Reed Buys n/a South Alabama QB Daniel Greek n/a Tarleton State WR RaRa Thomas 44 catches, 626 yards, 6 TD Georgia RB Ke'Travion Hargrove n/a Memphis OT Gabe Cavazos n/a Southern Miss DL Matai Mata'afa n/a n/a RB Dillon Johnson 89 carries, 488 yards, 5 TD Washington S Dylan Lawrence 5 tackles Southern Miss QB Sawyer Robertson 6-11, 23 yards, 1 INT Baylor QB Braedyn Locke n/a WIsconsin DL Jevon Banks 17 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, .5 sacks Kansas State WR Caleb Ducking 46 catches, 477 yards, 8 TD n/a CB William Hardrick n/a n/a WR Marquez Dortch 1 catch, 1 yard Cal OT Lucas Taylor n/a South Alabama OT Jackson Cannon n/a Toledo WR Kaydin Pope 3 catches, 23 yards New Mexico S Wesley Miller n/a South Alabama WR Janorris Hopson n/a n/a S Justin Brown n/a Georgia Tech WR Rufus Harvey 53 catches, 505 yards, 3 TD n/a CB Audavion Collins n/a Penn State

Incoming players Position Name 2022 Stats Transferring from CB Khamuari Rogers 1 tackle Miami DB Ja'Kobi Albert 3 tackles Kentucky TE Ryland Geode n/a Georgia RB Keyvone Lee 25 carries, 94 yards Penn State TE Geor'quarius Spivey 11 catches, 136 yards, 1 TD TCU (ineligible for 2023) TE Seadou Traore n/a Colorado CB Jamari Brown 15 tackles, 3 INT Purdue QB Mike Wright 85-148, 974 yards, 12 TD, 4 INT Vanderbilt

Evaluation: Um...this didn't turn out in State's favor, as far as numbers go. But this could be a situation like A&M's where a lot of dead weight was cut. Still, it doesn't seem like the team added many, if any, difference makers. Biggest loss: Thomas was their best receiver last year and he was out the door as quick as he could be. Biggest addition: Brown should start at corner this year.

Missouri

Departures Position Name 2022 stats Transferred to S Jalani Williams 11 tackles, 1 INT n/a DE Travion Ford n/a Toledo CB Darius Jackson n/a Texas State WR Dominic Lovett 56 catches, 846 yards, 3 TD Georgia LB Devin Nicholson 11 tackles Kent State LB Zachary Lovett n/a Iowa State QB Tyler Macon n/a Alcorn State CB Les Hewitt n/a n/a OT Hyrin White n/a SMU RB Elijah Young 19 carries, 92 yards n/a DE Trajan Jeffcoat 21 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 sack DE Daniel Robledo n/a n/a WR Zach Hahn n/a n/a OL Luke Griffin Played in 11 games, starting 1 Purdue RB Taj Butts 1 catch, 10 yards n/a DL Ian Mathews n/a n/a CB Marcus Scott II n/a Cal TE Gavin McKay n/a Mercer DL Arden Walker 6 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 fumble recovery Colorado WR Tauskie Dove 16 catches, 240 yards, 1 TD Memphis

Incoming players Position Name 2022 stats Transferring from OT Cam'Ron Johnson First team All-AAC Houston QB Jake Garcia 68-115, 803 yards, 5 TD, 4 INT Miami OL Marcellus Johnson started all 13 games Eastern Michigan S Tre'Vez Johnson 26 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 INT Florida DE Nyles Gaddy n/a Jackson State DT Austin Firestone 3 tackles, 1 tackle for loss Northwestern LB Sidney Williams n/a Florida State WR Theo Wease 37 catches, 530 yards, 4 TD Oklahoma

Evaluation: Looks like a wash in terms of production, even if a lot more guys left than came back in. Which, as we've seen, is not necessarily a bad thing. Biggest loss: Lovett. Biggest addition: Johnson. Anytime you can get an all-conference tackle, you jump on it. And they got a really good one.

Ole Miss

Departures Position Name 2022 stats Transferred to CB Derek Bermudez n/a n/a RB Isaiah Woullard 9 carries, 13 yards n/a OL Tobias Braun played in 1 game n/a OL Hamilton Hall played in 12 games Arkansas State DL Jalen Cunningham n/a n/a DE Jaron Wilils played in 1 game South Carolina CB Miles Battle 38 tackles, .5 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble Utah S Dashaun Jacobs n/a UMass LB Austin Keys 39 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks Auburn DL Isaiah Iton 7 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, .5 sacks Rutgers CB Kyndrich Breedlove n/a Colorado QB Kinkaid Dent 3-5, 7 yards Tennessee-Martin WR Jaylon Robinson 4 carries, 27 yards; 5 catches, 29 yards TCU S Tysheem Johnson 78 tackles, 4 tackles for loss Oregon CB Davison Igbinosun 37 tackles Ohio State TE Casey Kelly 3 catches, 17 yards Oregon S Elijah Sabbatini n/a n/a DT Tywone Malone 10 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack Ohio State CB Markevious Brown 19 tackles, 1 tackle for loss Purdue S Braxton Myers n/a Purdue OL Falentha Carswell n/a Memphis S MJ Daniels 4 tackles, .5 tackles for loss, .5 sacks Southern Miss OL Erick Cade n/a Missouri State DE Demon Clowney 4 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack n/a DE Brandon Mack 1 tackle Houston OL Luke Shouse n/a n/a RB Kentrell Bullock n/a South Alabama QB Luke Altmeyer 8-17, 125 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT Illinois WR Brandon Buckhalter 2 tackles on special teams UAB DL Jibran Hawkins n/a Colorado

Incoming players Position Name 2022 stats Transferred from PK Caden Davis 1-3 field goal attempts Texas A&M LB Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste 52 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble UCF CB John Saunders 52 tackles, 2 interceptions, 1 forced fumble Miami (Ohio) QB Spencer Sanders 212-368, 2,642 yards, 17 TD, 9 INT Oklahoma State QB Walker Howard 2-4, 7 yards LSU WR Tre Harris 65 catches, 938 yards, 10 TD Louisiana Tech WR Chris Marshall 10 catches, 108 yards Texas A&M (later kicked off the team) DL Joshua Harris 11 tackles, 1 sack N.C. State TE Caden Prieskorn 48 catches, 602 yards, 7 TD Memphis OL Victor Curne played in 3 games Washington LB Monty Montgomery 70 tackles, 6 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 2 interceptions Louisville CB DeShawn Gaddie 62 tackles,1 forced fumble North Texas CB Zamari Walton 36 tackles, 1 interception Georgia Tech DE Isaac Ukwu 40 tackles, 7.5 sacks James Madison DL Stephon Wynn 22 tackles, 1 fumble recovery Nebraska CB Jadon Canaday 20 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries Tulane DL Akelo Stone 12 tackles, 1 sack Georgia Tech WR Zakhari Franklin 93 catches, 1,137 yards, 15 TD UTSA S Teja Young 47 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 2 interceptions Florida Atlantic CB Chris Graves n/a Miami RB Jam Griffin 86 carries, 488 yards, 5 TD Oregon State

Evaluation: It's always a hoot to hear Lane Kiffin talk about how much he hates the transfer portal because he's the headmaster of the Oxford House for Wayward Football Players. He had 30 players leave and brought 26 in, both ridiculously high numbers. Now he has to try to find the right mix, because some of the guys he brought in can flat out ball. Biggest loss: Tysheem Johnson. Ole Miss lost essentially their entire secondary to the portal and rebuilt it the same way. But Johnson was a veteran presence who made plays in the defensive backfiel. Biggest addition: Tre Harris. He's already got 3 touchdowns on the year and could rack up big numbers as the team's leading wideout.

South Carolina

Departures Position Name 2022 stats Transferred to TE Austin Stogner 20 catches, 210 yards, 1 TD Oklahoma CB Joey Hunter n/a Akron TE Jaheim Bell 73 carries, 261 yards, 3 TD; 25 catches, 231 yards, 2 TD Florida State S Tyrese Ross 8 tackles, .5 tackles for loss n/a OL Jordan Davis n/a South Alabama RB Marshawn Lloyd 111 carries, 573 yards, 9 TD USC WR Corey Rucker 1 catch, 52 yards, 1 TD Arkansas State DE Gilber Edmond 39 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, sacks Florida State QB Jalen Daniels n/a n/a DE Rodricus Fitten n/a East Tennessee RB Rashad Amos 2 carries, 7 yards Maryland DE Jordan Burch 60 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble Oregon S Anthony Rose n/a n/a DL Dametrius Watson n/a n/a QB Braden Davis n/a Syracuse

Incoming players Position Name 2022 stats Transferring from OL Nick Gargiulo Started all 10 games; team captain Yale OL Sidney Fugar Started 9 games Western Illinois TE Joshua Simon 20 catches, 273 yards, 7 TD Western Kentucky TE Nik Elksnis n/a Florida DE Jaron Willis played in 1 game Ole Miss TE Trey Knox 26 catches, 296 yards, 5 TD Arkansas RB Mario Anderson 211 carries, 1,560 yards Newberry WR Eddie Lewis 41 catches, 603 yards, 7 TD; second-team All-AAC Memphis OL Jaxon Hughes started 11 games Charlotte DL Jatius Geer 33 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble Syracuse

Evaluation: One of the ideas of the portal is to get better. I'm not sure South Carolina did that. They certainly didn't improve their offensive line, which has been a disaster for years and gave up 9 sacks to North Carolina. Biggest loss: Burch. After he finally came into his own last season, he pulled up stakes and went to Oregon. That's just brutal. Biggest addition: Knox. Shockingly, he was the only transfer to crack the stat sheet against UNC.

Tennessee

Departures Position Name 2022 stats Transferred to RB Lyn-J Dixon n/a n/a RB Justin Williams-Thomas 11 carries, 37 yards Cal RB Len'Neth Whitehead n/a Georgia WR Jimmy Calloway 2 catches, 20 yards Louisville WR Jimmy Holiday 6 catches, 106 yards, 1 TD Western Kentucky TE Miles Campbell n/a North Carolina Central OL Savion Herring n/a n/a DL Jordan Phillips 1 tackle Maryland OL Will Parker played in 2 games UAB WR Walker Merrill 8 catches, 116 yards, 3 TD Wake Forest OL RJ Perry Played in 13 games USF LB Juwan Mitchell 43 tackles, .5 tackles for loss, 1 INT Arizona State (later Colorado) QB Tayven Jackson 3-4, 37 yards Indiana DL Amari McNeil 3 tackles Colorado S Cameron Miller n/a Memphis DL Da'Jon Terry 16 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks Oklahoma

Incoming players Position Name 2022 stats Transferring from K Charles Campbell 7-7 on PATs Indiana TE McCallan Castles 30 catches, 347 yards, 2 TD UC Davis WR Dont'e Thornton 17 catches, 366 yards, 1 TD Oregon DL Omarr Norman-Lott 14 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sack Arizona State OL Andrej Karic Played in 12 games Texas LB Keenan Pili 62 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery BYU OL John Campbell Jr. started all 12 games Miami CB Gabe Jeudy-Lally 47 tackles, .5 sacks BYU

Evaluation: The Vols weren't hurt terribly by the portal and didn't add many big names, but they added a couple of players who have proven to be immediate impact types. They're probably pretty with how it all turned out. Biggest loss: Terry. On paper, it's Mitchell, but he's now on his fourth program, which may tell you something about what impact he has off the field. But Terry would definitely have had a role up front this season. Biggest addition: Pili played well against Virginia, but also got hurt. But Campbell was the starting left tackle, as he was at Miami last year. Any time you add a left tackle, you've grabbed a critical piece.

Vanderbilt

Departures Position Name 2022 stats Transferring to WR Devin Boddie 3 catches, 61 yards Wyoming TE Joel DeCoursey n/a Gonzaga S Chase Lloyd n/a Florida A&M RB Ray Davis 232 carries, 1,042 yards, 5 TD Kentucky RB Rocko Griffin 9 carries, 86 yards, 1 TD UTSA TE Diego LaMonica n/a n/a QB Mike Wright 85-148, 974 yards, 12 TD, 4 INT Mississippi State DE Elijah McAllister 16 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery Auburn DL Malik Langham 13 tackles, .5 tackles for loss Purdue CB Jadais Richard n/a Miami

Incoming players Position Name 2022 stats Transferring from LB Aeneas DiCosmo 26 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss Stanford LB Prince Kollie 19 tackles, 1.5 sacks