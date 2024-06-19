For all your Houston real estate needs!

Projected lineup:

3B Gavin Grahovac; .300, 22 HR, 63 RBI, .994 OPS; SEC Freshman of the Year

DH Jace LaViolette; .311, 28 HR, 77 RBI, 1.200 OPS; first team All-SEC, All-American

C Jackson Appel; .326, 10 HR, 40 RBI, .961 OPS; First team All-SEC, All-American

LF Hayden Schott; .327, 8 HR, 61 RBI, .926 OPS

1B Ted Burton; .296, 9 HR, 43 RBI, .961 OPS

SS Ali Camarillo; .294, 7 HR, 36 RBI, .827 OPS

RF Caden Sorrell; .265, 10 HR, 37 RBI, .919 OPS

2B Kaeden Kent; .312, 3 HR, 23 RBI, .876 OPS

CF Travis Chestnut; .268, 3 HR, 13 RBI, .888 OPS

Getting the start:

LHP Justin Lamkin (2-2, 5.43 ERA, 58 IP, 56 H, 19 BB, 77 K)

In the bullpen:

LHP Evan Aschenbeck; 6-1, 1.59 ERA, 10 saves, 68 IP, 47 H, 10 BB, 76 K; first team All-SEC, All-American, Stopper of the Year

RHP Chris Cortez; 10-3, 2.98 ERA, 60.1 IP, 41 H, 30 BB, 95 K

RHP Brad Rudis; 6-0, 2.29 ERA, 35.1 IP, 34 H, 12 BB, 35 K

RHP Brock Peery; 2-1, 3.60 ERA, 20 IP, 6 H, 17 BB, 22 K

RHP Zane Badmaev; 3-0, 2.70 ERA, 23.1 IP, 16 H, 5 BB, 27 K

LHP Kaiden Wilson; 0-1, 8.31 ERA, 8.2 IP, 14 H, 6 BB, 13 K

RHP Josh Stewart; 1-2, 4.68 ERA, 25 IP, 27 H, 8 BB, 30 K

A&M by the numbers:

Batting average: .299 (50th nationally)

Home runs: 132 (4th nationally)

Runs: 549 (7th nationally)

Walks: 403 (1st nationally)

Scoring: 8.7 runs per game (16th nationally)

Shutouts: 11 (1st nationally)

Strikeout to walk percentage: 3.28 (4th nationally)

Strikeouts per 9 innings: 10.8 (8th nationally)

Walks allowed per 9 innings: 3.30 (12th nationally)

ERA: 3.91 (6th nationally)





When these two teams played Saturday, Lamkin threw 3 innings of 1-hit ball, striking out 6; Cortez gave up 2 runs while striking out 6 in his 3-plus innings, then Aschenbeck went the final three scoreless for the save. The Aggie offense scored early, in the second and third innings, but left the bases loaded in both frames.

Thanks to the work of Ryan Prager and Josh Stewart against Kentucky (9 IP, 1 run), the Aggie bullpen is fresh.