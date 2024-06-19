Second verse
OMAHA, NEB. -- No. 3 Texas A&M (51-13) will play Florida (36-29) for the second time in three games at the College World Series (ESPN, first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.).
Texas A&M
Projected lineup:
3B Gavin Grahovac; .300, 22 HR, 63 RBI, .994 OPS; SEC Freshman of the Year
DH Jace LaViolette; .311, 28 HR, 77 RBI, 1.200 OPS; first team All-SEC, All-American
C Jackson Appel; .326, 10 HR, 40 RBI, .961 OPS; First team All-SEC, All-American
LF Hayden Schott; .327, 8 HR, 61 RBI, .926 OPS
1B Ted Burton; .296, 9 HR, 43 RBI, .961 OPS
SS Ali Camarillo; .294, 7 HR, 36 RBI, .827 OPS
RF Caden Sorrell; .265, 10 HR, 37 RBI, .919 OPS
2B Kaeden Kent; .312, 3 HR, 23 RBI, .876 OPS
CF Travis Chestnut; .268, 3 HR, 13 RBI, .888 OPS
Getting the start:
LHP Justin Lamkin (2-2, 5.43 ERA, 58 IP, 56 H, 19 BB, 77 K)
In the bullpen:
LHP Evan Aschenbeck; 6-1, 1.59 ERA, 10 saves, 68 IP, 47 H, 10 BB, 76 K; first team All-SEC, All-American, Stopper of the Year
RHP Chris Cortez; 10-3, 2.98 ERA, 60.1 IP, 41 H, 30 BB, 95 K
RHP Brad Rudis; 6-0, 2.29 ERA, 35.1 IP, 34 H, 12 BB, 35 K
RHP Brock Peery; 2-1, 3.60 ERA, 20 IP, 6 H, 17 BB, 22 K
RHP Zane Badmaev; 3-0, 2.70 ERA, 23.1 IP, 16 H, 5 BB, 27 K
LHP Kaiden Wilson; 0-1, 8.31 ERA, 8.2 IP, 14 H, 6 BB, 13 K
RHP Josh Stewart; 1-2, 4.68 ERA, 25 IP, 27 H, 8 BB, 30 K
A&M by the numbers:
Batting average: .299 (50th nationally)
Home runs: 132 (4th nationally)
Runs: 549 (7th nationally)
Walks: 403 (1st nationally)
Scoring: 8.7 runs per game (16th nationally)
Shutouts: 11 (1st nationally)
Strikeout to walk percentage: 3.28 (4th nationally)
Strikeouts per 9 innings: 10.8 (8th nationally)
Walks allowed per 9 innings: 3.30 (12th nationally)
ERA: 3.91 (6th nationally)
When these two teams played Saturday, Lamkin threw 3 innings of 1-hit ball, striking out 6; Cortez gave up 2 runs while striking out 6 in his 3-plus innings, then Aschenbeck went the final three scoreless for the save. The Aggie offense scored early, in the second and third innings, but left the bases loaded in both frames.
Thanks to the work of Ryan Prager and Josh Stewart against Kentucky (9 IP, 1 run), the Aggie bullpen is fresh.
Florida
Projected lineup:
1B Jac Caglianone; .418, 35 HR, 72 RBI, 1.426 OPS; first team All-SEC; All-American
2B Cade Kurland; .243, 14 HR, 44 RBI, .797 OPS
LF Tyler Shelnut; .264, 16 HR, 52 RBI, .898 OPS
SS Colby Shelton; .254, 20 HR, 56 RBI, .928 OPS
C Luke Heyman; .250, 16 HR, 52 RBI, .835 OPS
RF Ashton Wilson; .292, 2 HR, 16 RBI, .912 OPS
3B Dale Thomas; .230, 3 HR, 21 RBI, .701 OPS
DH Brody Donay; .252, 14 HR, 32 RBI, .870 OPS
CF Michael Robertson; .259, 2 HR, 26 RBI, .684 OPS
Getting the start:
RHP Liam Hendricks; 3-5, 6.16 ERA, 62.2 IP, 64 H, 40 BB, 76 K
In the bullpen:
RHP Brandon Neely; 3-4, 5.45 ERA, 4 saves, 71 IP, 67 H, 27 BB, 93 K
RHP Fisher Jameson; 5-0, 4.35 ERA, 3 saves, 60 IP, 56 H, 15 BB, 71 K
LHP Cade Fisher; 3-3, 7.24 ERA, 1 save, 54.2 IP, 63 H, 28 BB, 73 K
RHP Luke McNeillie; 4-6, 7.20 ERA, 35 IP, 33 H, 21 BB, 43 K
RHP Blake Purnell; no record, 7.78 ERA, 19.2 IP, 28 H, 6 BB, 21 K
RHP Jake Clemente; 2-0, 5.47 ERA, 26.1 IP, 25 H, 18 BB, 35 K
RHP Alex Philpott; 2-2, 7.39 ERA, 28 IP, 31 H, 16 BB, 25 K
Hendricks got the start and the loss against the Aggies Saturday, giving up 4 hits, 3 runs and 4 walks in 2 1/3 innings. The Gators bullpen, however, shut the Aggies out the rest of the way. Coach Kevin O'Sullivan said his bullpen is in good shape, but Neely pitched 5 innings in the first two games of the tournament, Fisher pitched 4 innings Monday and Clemente and Philpott both pitched this morning.