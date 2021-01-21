AggieYell - Shadrach Banks Sr. Highlights

Shadrach Banks Sr. Highlights
Former North Shore four-star wide receiver and current Texas A&M Aggie Shadrach Banks graduated early and was in College Station by January 15, 2021. Even though graduated, Banks stayed for North Shore's semifinal game against Westlake. North Shore ended up coming up short - Westlake: 24, North Shore: 21 ending an incredible three year run for the state title. (won in 2018 and in 2019). Banks had a lights out senior season after being sidelined the year prior due to injury.
Banks released his senior highlight video:
North Senior Season Highlights for Shadrach Banks:
Social Spotlight - Shadrach Banks:
