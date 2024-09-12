PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0wMDhQREdRWTVIJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTAwOFBER1FZNUgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy0wMDhQREdRWTVIJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Shemar Stewart looking for a W in trip home

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

When former 5-star defensive end Shemar Stewart made his college choice, it came down to Texas A&M and nearby Miami. The University of Florida wasn't a serious candidate.

Shemar Stewart believes the Aggies will end up getting their fair share of sacks.
Shemar Stewart believes the Aggies will end up getting their fair share of sacks.

""It wasn't really one of my top schools ... I don't know what it was," he said this week as the Aggies (1-1) prepare to face the Gators (1-1) Saturday afternoon. "I didn't really like the campus for some reason."

The trip to Gainesville is more than a return to the Sunshine State for Stewart and the Aggies -- it's the SEC opener and a game both teams must have to keep their 2024 seasons on a positive footing.

"I feel I'm feeling pretty confident in Saturday. We'll go in there, (and) coming come out with a W," he said.

Stewart is one of the mainstays of a defensive front that is expected to be one of the nation's best -- but it hasn't performed that way yet. Slowing down the running game, starting this weekend, he said, is a priority for the defensive line.

"It all begins up front with the defensive line. We try to pride ourselves in not letting the ball getting around on us, and we always put it on our backs," he said. "We don't ever want the ball to get to the second level and let other people try to make the play when we know we could we were able to make the play. So we are trying to emphasize being more physical in the run game, to try cut that down a little bit."

Even though the Aggies have just one sack through two games, coach Mike Elko said he was satisfied with the pass rush due to the amount of pressure applied to Notre Dame's Riley Leonard and McNeese's Kamden Sixkiller. Stewart took a similar approach when asked about the lack of sacks so far.

"It's not a big concern, because we know when it rains the pours. A wise man once told me, 'The more you think about them, the less you get them,'" he said. "So we're trying to just focus on doing our jobs to the best of our abilities, and they'll eventually come."

Who was the wise man?

"My dad," Stewart replied. "He was my defensive line coach in high school."

The Aggies may have two targets to chase after this week, with starting quarterback Graham Mertz returning from a concussion which kept him out of Florida's 45-7 win over Samford. Willis product DJ Lagway stepped in admirably for Mertz, throwing for 456 yards and three touchdowns, and Stewart said A&M would have to be ready for both players.

"I've had some friends at Florida, and they've been hyping (Lagway) up, so I'm excited to see what he can do," he said. "Their other quarterback (Mertz) is pretty good as well. I don't really know him personally, but I think he's really great."

While playing just a few hours from Miami represents a bit of a homecoming for Stewart, it is much more for defensive teammates Scooby Williams and Jaydon Hill, as well as defensive line coach Sean Spencer and defensive coordinator Jay Bateman. All four were at Florida last year, and a win would be even sweeter for them.

"It's a great honor to go against a team you were once on and beat them," he said. "It kind of reminds me of the last two years we played Ole Miss with Coach Durk (DJ Durkin). Coach Durk always had, like, a little Look, little craziness to him when we played Ole Miss. And I'm gonna say vibe of all three of them, all four of them, they're excited to go back to The Swamp and hopefully bring this one home."

Stewart then paused. "How long has been (since a road win)?"

"Three years," came the reply.

"For the first time in three years," he concluded.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNDgiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3RhbXUucml2YWxzLmNvbS9u ZXdzL3NoZW1hci1zdGV3YXJ0LWxvb2tpbmctZm9yLWEtdy1pbi10cmlwLWhv bWUiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVs bCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxs JwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQu Y3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxl bWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsK ICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpz IHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3Jj ID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwu cGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2Ny aXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3Jl Y2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUz QSUyRiUyRnRhbXUucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZzaGVtYXItc3Rld2Fy dC1sb29raW5nLWZvci1hLXctaW4tdHJpcC1ob21lJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxNDgm Y3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVu ZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK