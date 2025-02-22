Chad Cross, a DFW native, began his career in the roofing industry in 1996. Out of a desire to provide quality and excellence in customer service, Chad launched his own company, CLC Roofing, Inc. in 1999. Chad is a second-generation Aggie, a member of the Class of ‘94 and was a member of the Corps of Cadets Squadron 12. Chad is married to wife Lynee ‘95 and they have 3 Aggie sons: Cade ‘22, Carson ‘25 and Chase ‘27. Chad enjoys playing golf, reading, watching sports and spending time with family at their home in Southlake, Texas. As multi-sport season ticket holders, Chad and Lynee are blessed to spend a lot of time in Aggieland attending Aggie sports events.Chad has more than 25 years of experience in the roofing industry, including sales, project management, manufacturer representation, as well as catastrophe adjusting. Chad and his team at CLC Roofing, Inc. strive to make sure clients just like you receive the level of excellence in service and workmanship that you deserve! For your roofing needs, contact Chad Cross at (972) 304-4431 or info@clcroofing.com and mention Aggieyell.com.

The Aggies led for much of the game, but made only five of 30 3-point attempts (16.7%). Leading scorers Wade Taylor and Zhuric Phelps were a combined one of 16 from 3-point range, while opposing guards Chaz Lanier and Zakai Zeigler made 12 of 24 attempts.

Lanier, especially, was deadly as he scored 30 points on eight of 13 shooting beyond the arc. Ziegler added 16, including a decisive 3-pointer with 21 seconds remaining to seal the game for the Volunteers.

The Aggies (20-7, 9-5 SEC) scored the first six points of the game, all on dunks, and led by as much as nine midway through the first half. But the Vols (22-5, 9-5 SEC) rallied as Lanier hit his first five 3’s on the way to a 22-point first half. His eight 3’s are a career-high.

With Taylor (18 points on 4-15 shooting) and Phelps (15 points on 6-17 shooting) struggling to score, the Aggies found an unlikely scoring source: forward Andersson Garcia (14 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal) who scored 10 points in the first half including a pair of 3-pointers.

Tennessee led 36-32 at the half, but the Aggies scored six of the first eight points to tie the game at 38. The lead see-sawed back and forth, but the Aggies were up 51-48 with 8:19 to go in the game after a basket by forward Henry Coleman (8 points). But another 3 by Lanier tied the game with 7:56 left and A&M would never lead again.

In a second straight atrocious-shooting second half, the Aggies made just 10 of 30 shots from the field, including one of 15 3-pointers (6.7%). Still, coach Buzz Williams didn't argue with the volume of 3-point attempts.

""I thought some of the things we were doing offensively was pretty good," he said. "That's four to six more threes than we typically take. We are not knock-down shooters, but those were some really good shots."

In an unlikely turn of events, however, A&M was able to keep the game close at the free throw line, as they made 16 of 17 attempts in the second half and 18 of 20 for the game.

The Aggies still had a shot to tie in the final seconds, trapping Ziegler along the A&M baseline with 23 seconds left, but Tennessee coach Rick Barnes called a timeout to bail him out of trouble. Ziegler was able to get free on the inbounds pass and sank the dagger.

Appropriately, the Aggies would miss another 3 before Lanier drained two free throws for the final margin — Tennessee’s largest lead of the game.