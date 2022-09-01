AggieYell.com's look at the matchup between Sam Houston State University and No. 6 Texas A&M continues with breakdown of the SHSU offense against the Aggie defense.

Edgerrin Cooper and Isaiah Raikes both move into the starting lineup in 2022.

Setting the scene

Where: Kyle Field, College Station When: 11 a.m. central time, Saturday, Sept. 3 TV: SEC Network Weather: Cloudy with possible scattered thunderstorms throughout the afternoon

Sam Houston depth chart



QB: #5, Keegan Shoemaker; Jr.; 6-3, 200 OR #13, Jordan Yates; RS-So.-TR; 5-11, 205 RB: #7, Dezmon Jackson; Gr.-TR.; 5-11, 220; #21, Zach Hrbacek; RS-Fr.; 5-9, 175 WR: #9, Cody Chrest; Gr.-TR.; 6-1, 200 #80, Shane Johnson; RS-Fr.; 6-2, 190 WR: #2, Ife Adeyi; Jr.; 5-10, 170 #4, Al’Vonte Woodard; RS-Jr.-TR.; 6-2, 195 WR: #6, Noah Smith; Jr; 5-10, 190 #15, Tony Williams; RS-Jr.-TR.; 5-10, 185 TE: #37, Jax Sherrard; Gr.-TR.; #18, Jacob Kainer; RS-Jr.-TR.; 6-4, 240

LT: #70, Jordan Boatman; Gr.-TR.; 6-6, 310 #72, Keaton Altman; RS-Fr.; 6-5, 280 LG: #75, Wade Willet; Gr.-TR.; 6-6, 300 #69, Seth Kohlscheen; RS-So.; 6, 310 C: #52, D’Ary Patton; RS-Fr.; 6-4, 290 #71, James Dawn II; Fr.; 6-4, 315 RG: #57, Ethan Hagler; Jr.-TR; 6-2, 305 #51, Jalen North; RS-So.; 6-4, 295 RT: #73, Moses Johnson; RS-Sr.; 6-5, 300 #76, CJ Marsh; RS-Fr.; 6-4, 285

Texas A&M projected depth chart



DE: #10, Fadil Diggs; RS-So.; 6-5, 260 #4, Shemar Stewart; Fr.; 6-4, 285 DT: #34, Isaiah Raikes; Jr.; 6-1, 325 #5, Shemar Turner; So.; 6-4, 300 DT: #35, McKinnley Jackson; Jr.; 6-2, 325 #88, Walter Nolen; Fr.; 6-4, 320 DE: #30, Tunmise Adeleye; RS-Fr.; 6-4, 290 #8, Anthony Lucas; Fr.; 6-6, 270

LB: #45, Edgerrin Cooper; RS-So.; 6-3, 225 #23, Tarian Lee Jr.; RS-Jr.; 6-2, 235 LB: #32, Andre White Jr.; Sr.; 6-3, 235 #24, Chris Russell Jr.; Sr.; 6-2, 235

NICKEL: #27, Antonio Johnson; Jr.; 6-3, 195 #11, Deuce Harmon; So.; 5-10, 200 CB: #17, Jaylon Jones; Jr.; 6-2, 205 #2, Denver Harris; Fr.; 5-11,175 S: #26, Demani Richardson; Sr.; 6-1, 210 #14, Jacoby Mathews; Fr.; 6-1, 205 S: #20, Jardin Gilbert; So.; 6-1, 185 #14, Jacoby Mathews; Fr.; 6-1, 205 CB: #7, Tyreek Chappell; So.; 5-11, 185 #16, Brian George; RS-Sr.; 6-2, 195

Sam Houston returning statistical leaders (2021 stats)

Passing: Shoemaker, 23-42, 294 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT Rushing: Hrbacek, 22 carries, 164 yards, 1 TD Receiving: Adeyi, 54 catches, 742 yards (13.7 YPC), 10 TD Chrest, 54 catches, 704 yards (13 YPC), 5 TD Smith, 24 catches, 222 yards (9.2 YPC), 4 TD

Texas A&M returning statistical leaders

Tackles: Johnson, 78 Richardson, 65 Cooper, 58 Tackles for loss: Johnson, 8.5 Richardson, 6.5 Cooper, 5.5 Sacks: Richardson, 2 Turner, 1.5 Johnson and Diggs, 1 Interceptions: Jaylon Jones, 2

Introducing the Sam Houston offense

As with SHSU’s defense, even the most rabid Bearkats fan is going to need a flip card to keep track of all the new players on offense. They’ll have a new quarterback, no matter who they go with (I suspect we’ll see Yates, a Georgia Tech transfer), a new running back (transfer from Oklahoma State), a new tight end (transfer from Davidson) and several new offensive linemen. They do return Adeyi and Chrest (a Harvard transfer himself) from last year’s 11-1 team, and they’re legitimate playmakers. But the question of who’s throwing the football and whether they can protect them remains a big question.

Introducing the Texas A&M defense

The Aggie defense will look pretty familiar in the back seven, but entirely new up front. That’s new in the sense that they will be breaking in four new starters, but three of them — Raikes, Jackson and Diggs — got plenty of playing time last year. Adeleye redshirted, but was around in 2021. Behind them are a large number of high 4 or 5-stars from the past couple of years who will be getting their first experience of major college football (save for Shemar Turner, who has already been a freshman All-SEC selection). There’s still some question over who will start at corner, but the Aggies should have quite a number of options to send out there — most of whom have significant starting experience. With the combination of Antonio Johnson and Demani Richardson leading the way, the secondary overall should be one of the nation's best.

What SHSU wants to do

Control the clock, hit some big plays and basically try to move the ball against a defense that will be far better than anything they’ll see in the WAC this year. SHSU has had a balanced offense the past couple of years, but they have liked longer-developing passing routes — which means the offensive line will have to hold up. Even with the changes in the starting lineup, this offense should be one of the best in the FCS; still, going up against the Aggies is a totally different animal.

What the Aggies want to do