1) We saw a little bit of Bobby Petrino's offense last year, but he was hamstrung by Jimbo's meddling. What have you seen from him so far, now that he's free to do what he wants?

I think Bobby Petrino would tell you that he's been far from perfect in his play calling the last couple weeks, but he's a breath of fresh air compared to whatever Dan Enos brought to Fayetteville a season ago.It's apparent that Arkansas has placed an emphasis on the rushing attack (and for good reason), and you may even see a few I-formations if the situation calls for it. Taylen Green's legs will also be utilized in read-options and boot legs here and there.The one thing about Arkansas' offense this year is how successful it's been in converting third downs. The 61.0% mark ranks second in the country and time and time again, the Razorbacks find a way to improvise to get across the yellow line. I firmly believe the explosive mindset Petrino has instilled in his players has played a role in that.

2) The offense, and Taylen Green in particular, seem to have struggled the last couple of weeks. Is that just good play by the opposing defense, or is something amiss?Taylen Green certainly has his struggles with accuracy and the timing of his throws. Sam Pittman said some of that was due to the lack of protection on certain plays, and he's probably right, but Green really needs to improve if the Razorbacks want to take that next step. Arkansas could also really use someone not named Andrew Armstrong to step up in the pass-catcher department. Speedy wideout Isaiah Sategna performed well against Auburn, but the Hogs could use more from tight end Luke Hasz and wide receiver Tyrone Broden.

3) Who are the key names A&M fans need to know on the Razorbacks, on both sides of the ball?

Offensively, Ja'Quinden Jackson, Andrew Armstrong and Green are the players to watch right now. Jackson is fourth in the country in rushing yards (472), Armstrong is second in the SEC in receiving yards (348) and Green is a menace with his legs.Defensively, safety TJ Metcalf was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week after a three-turnover game against Auburn, linebackers Stephen Dix Jr. and Xavian Sorey Jr. are both former transfers finding their groove and defensive end Landon Jackson is due for a big time performance.

4) It looks like the Hogs are having trouble getting to the quarterback and making plays behind the line of scrimmage, especially with the defensive line. Is that by design and the blitzers are supposed to be the major factor, or are they just not playing well?You're right in your assessment, and honestly it comes down to Arkansas needing to play better in that regard. Landon Jackson has yet to really live up to his NFL potential this season, and former Albany transfer Anton Juncaj is just now getting up to speed in the SEC. On the interior, Cam Ball and Eric Gregory are good run-stoppers but don't really have the pass-rushing prowess that you'd hope for.Travis Williams is known to be aggressive at times, but I wouldn't say he's pushed the button on too many exotic blitzes this season so far.

5) Arkansas had trouble with Auburn's passing game when Peyton Thorne came in last week and they're ranked in the 90s in passing yards allowed. What's going on there?Injuries to star corner Jaylon Braxton and versatile defensive back Hudson Clark have hurt the secondary a bit the last couple weeks (and it looks like Braxton will be out again this week), but coverage hasn't been a strong suit for the Hogs.Former five-star Jaheim Singletary will get picked on at times. Former Tennessee transfer nickel back Doneiko Slaughter was also being singled out before a better showing against Auburn last week.Former South Alabama transfer cornerback Marquise Robinson has been okay through the first four weeks of the season. He's usually in the position to make plays but isn't consistent with finishing them. Safety Jayden Johnson has been a pleasant surprise in coverage, though he struggles mightily at wrapping guys up.The secondary members need to play better, but the lack of pressure from the defensive line doesn't help much, either.

6) Feel like giving a score prediction?I've gone back and forth in my head on this game all week. On one hand, Texas A&M simply owns Arkansas since 2012, but on the other, Bobby Petrino is 3-0 all-time against the Aggies and this one is probably personal for him.I think both teams' dual-threat quarterbacks throw haymakers (and get punched back) in another classic at AT&T Stadium, but Arkansas finishes this series how it started in 2009: with a win.Score prediction: Arkansas 28, Texas A&M 27