Smart Chibuzo 1-on-1 at FAST Houston Red Carpet
Hightower High School 2020 three-star offensive tackle and Texas A&M Commit Smart Chibuzo talks one-on-one with AggieYell at the Fast Houston SZN3 Red Carpet Event today.
At the @Fast7v7 SZN3 Red Carpet Media Event earlier w/ @AggieFootball @WakeEmUp9 & #Aggie 2020 commit @kvng_buzo @AggieYellRivals pic.twitter.com/2HKa4Kh85D— Courtney Faye Roland (@CourtneyRivals) January 19, 2019
AY: What’s it like being here at the FAST Houston media red carpet event, and also hearing from guys like Leon O’Neal?
SC: This has been great. Leon personally is like my big brother. He shows me what it’s like over there. It’s already like a family over there. (At A&M)
AY: You’ve committed early. What was it about A&M that you loved so much?
SC: It’s a family over there; It’s the great atmosphere; it’s the love —it just feels like a family. I didn’t have that feeling anywhere else.
AY: Can you rank your commitment from 1-to-10: one meaning still looking around and ten meaning a very solid commit?
SC: Ten..yes ma’am solid.
AY: A ton of talent here today. Are there any guys you are working on?
SC: Latrell (Neville), Dwight (McGlothern)...
AY: I know a few guys are going up to A&M after this. Will you be one of them?
SC: Yes ma’am...basically their personal tour guide.