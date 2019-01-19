AY: What’s it like being here at the FAST Houston media red carpet event, and also hearing from guys like Leon O’Neal?

SC: This has been great. Leon personally is like my big brother. He shows me what it’s like over there. It’s already like a family over there. (At A&M)

AY: You’ve committed early. What was it about A&M that you loved so much?

SC: It’s a family over there; It’s the great atmosphere; it’s the love —it just feels like a family. I didn’t have that feeling anywhere else.

AY: Can you rank your commitment from 1-to-10: one meaning still looking around and ten meaning a very solid commit?

SC: Ten..yes ma’am solid.

AY: A ton of talent here today. Are there any guys you are working on?

SC: Latrell (Neville), Dwight (McGlothern)...

AY: I know a few guys are going up to A&M after this. Will you be one of them?

SC: Yes ma’am...basically their personal tour guide.