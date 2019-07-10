Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 193 pounds

2018 stats (at Fort Bend Dulles High School): 481 yards and 10 TD rushing; 718 yards and 10 TD receiving; 3 INT, including a touchdown, on defense; one kick return for a TD.

Why the Aggies wanted him: his stat sheet alone gives you an idea — versatility. He’s a weapon on offense, defense and special teams. He’s a Swiss Army Knife on the football field, which appealed to the A&M staff.

Players affected by his arrival: Roney Elam and Clifford Chattman, among others.

50-word scouting report: Smith really has the ability to do just about anything on the football field. He brings great field vision and excellent lateral movement. His quickness makes him a problem for opponents on both sides of the ball. His reaction time is very good. Could play multiple positions.

2019 expectations: We’ve been told Smith will start on defense and will be looked at at nickel. Elam played a fair amount last year and should be considered the favorite to start, but Smith could certainly help make things very competitive. He definitely will have a role in special teams.