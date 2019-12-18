Smith fulfills the dream, signs with A&M
Position: Tight End
Why he chose Texas A&M: Smith wanted to be near Dallas and involved in a offense where a tight end could be featured. A&M has easily lived up to usage of the tight end the last two seasons.
2019 stats: 491 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns.
Awards: 2019 unanimous first team all-district
Who he chose A&M over: Alabama
Projection for 2020: Redshirt
Film study
Smith is a prospect who can grow into something in a few years. He is not needed out of the gate on day one, but in a year or two this could be a prospect to watch. Smith would give defenses in Texas fits at the tight end position. He was also featured in an offense that was more air-raid than it was pro-style.