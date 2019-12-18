Position: Tight End

Why he chose Texas A&M: Smith wanted to be near Dallas and involved in a offense where a tight end could be featured. A&M has easily lived up to usage of the tight end the last two seasons.

2019 stats: 491 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns.

Awards: 2019 unanimous first team all-district

Who he chose A&M over: Alabama

Projection for 2020: Redshirt