We are free because they were brave.— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) May 25, 2020
Thank you 🇺🇸 #MemorialDay | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/ppbC8HZqVa
Let's get back to work‼️ 😏👍 #TheLastDance | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/k518qMiVcI— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) May 22, 2020
https://t.co/UHaHonERiK pic.twitter.com/hBJQQf1kG9— Elijah Robinson (@CoachE_TAMU) May 22, 2020
FINAL HOME 🤠 #GIGEM 👍🏾— AKI® (@Akinooola) May 25, 2020
LETS GET TO WORK 😆 pic.twitter.com/jckJualPSF
Aggieland........ I’m officially home 😤💯 #GigEm #aggie #aggieland #GigEmGang20b pic.twitter.com/ZnI5y99Tr5— Dallas Walker IV (@DallasWalkerIV) May 25, 2020
Thank you!!! To the women and men who made a sacrifice for us!!! pic.twitter.com/LGRK3oHuw7— Elijah Robinson (@CoachE_TAMU) May 25, 2020
Land of the free, home of the brave. Thanks to all the brave men & women that made the ultimate sacrifice as we cherish our freedoms on this Memorial Day. pic.twitter.com/feRNcwReWo— Ross Bjork (@RossBjorkAD) May 25, 2020
When the @AFThunderbirds flew across the U.S. as a salute to essential workers, Maj. Trevor "Dozen" Aldridge ‘08 was flying as their No. 2 pilot!— Texas A&M University (@TAMU) May 24, 2020
Maj. Aldridge — whose call sign is a tribute to the 12th Man — shared this video from his flight over Austin. https://t.co/6xLJpug0Jo pic.twitter.com/I4NsunZ13p
Athletes...— Coach Ola Adams \\\/// (@CoachOlaAdams) May 21, 2020
If they said we could play ball tomorrow will you be ready? Like I mean are you in the best shape you could been in physically and mentally?
STAY READY, don’t get ready!
Work with what you have!
Each day, we're reminded.— Texas A&M Athletics (@12thMan) May 25, 2020
This day, we honor. Thank you 🇺🇲#MemorialDay | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/brycEVOiU6
FIN4L..🏴 pic.twitter.com/M8P5BbMywn— Bezzy™ (@BrianThomas_11) May 26, 2020
Officially in college station for good tomorrow 🖤🤞🏾 #GigEm— Earnest Crownover III (@ECrownover4) May 24, 2020
Aggieland Im otw home ‼️ #GigEm— Deondre Jackson (@1Deondrejackson) May 24, 2020
BREAKING: SEC to Permit Voluntary In-Person Athletic Activities Beginning June 8th— Texas A&M Athletics (@12thMan) May 22, 2020
🔗 https://t.co/7PUn3zqREr#GigEm
Should I drop my college hype vid at 10 ?— HollyWood Demas (@DemondDemas1) May 26, 2020
Home 🏡🥰#GigEm https://t.co/DpTDObKm56— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) May 22, 2020
🤞🏾🖤🖤@DemondDemas1 @MooseMuhammad pic.twitter.com/pHNCwo9IYO— Footwork_King 🤴🏾 (@footwork_king1) May 24, 2020
#gigem 👍🏾👍🏾 https://t.co/iiP5sRe93N— HollyWood Demas (@DemondDemas1) May 23, 2020
THE VOTES ARE IN! 🤠— Texas Sports Life (@TXSportsLife) May 22, 2020
After 195,038 votes, the WINNER of the “Best College Town in Texas” tournament is.....
COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS!!!!!
— Home of @TAMU
Final Vote Tally:
- CS: 16,154 (50.1%)
- LBK: 16,089 (49.9%)
2nd Place: Lubbock
3rd Place: San Marcos
4th Place: Huntsville pic.twitter.com/07IBHum1Gf
Great visit today!👍 pic.twitter.com/rkOf6BZhYI— Dreyden Norwood (@DreydenNorwood) May 21, 2020
Best in the nation 👍🏾 https://t.co/aSKlNwjr2d— BrianGeorge (@briangeorge1100) May 25, 2020
#JurassicMyles making a comeback. Tell Nate the paleontologist I’m trying to go on a dig https://t.co/cTkdJrF3xK— Myles Garrett ⚡️ (@MylesLGarrett) May 20, 2020
What was @JordanJamming to? 🤔 #TheLastDance | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/KqQYUbW46L— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) May 20, 2020
Amazing year @CoachDuggs unfortunately too much success too soon is a recipe for disaster. Give me @AggieFootball in a close one @BarstoolBigCat @CottonBowlGame #GigEm https://t.co/2u4yb9NPBG— Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) May 19, 2020
Likewise, thank you https://t.co/DWfSi6MRKo— Elijah Robinson (@CoachE_TAMU) May 25, 2020
Thank you to all who have served!! Enjoying our Freedom because y’all are Brave! #thankful #sacrifice #HappyMemorialDay 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/s9nbabk56U— Coach Rushing (@TJRushing20) May 25, 2020
2016 SEC Tournament— SEC Baseball (@SECbaseball) May 24, 2020
Texas A&M captured their first ever SEC tournament title behind a potent offensive attack in 2016. #SECarchives | 📹: @SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/0E42BOZ1uZ
College station tomorrow📍......for good. #GIGEM 👍🏿— 💫🇳🇬KING BひZO ذكي🇳🇬💫 (@kvng_buzo) May 24, 2020
GigEm👍🏼 👀👀👀 https://t.co/dTiKJT3Gnh— Fernando Garza (@FGarza2021) May 24, 2020