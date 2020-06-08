Social Media Monday
AggieYell brings you the latest and greatest social media posts concerning Texas A&M Athletics & Recruiting.
#AGTG TOP 5🙏🏾 @FootballDesoto— 3️⃣2️⃣ (@TheShemarTurner) June 7, 2020
🎥:@ScoopEditz pic.twitter.com/FDkxZeG81O
Former NFL RB Derrick Blaylock (@blaylock_23), of Armed Sports Performance in Humble, with a pair of top-notch offensive linemen. (Left) @AggieFootball sophomore guard Kenyon Green (@K_Green_01) & All-Big 12 redshirt junior OT @SamCosmi. Both from Atascocita (@AHSEagleFB). pic.twitter.com/PA3YIMwS9h— Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) June 8, 2020
❤️.. pic.twitter.com/nZBXg5TeRK— S E V E N (@LatrellNeville7) June 6, 2020
God told me i can do this, I told him lets rock❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/RYuHlRrCyk— 23🏈 (@JaydonBlue) June 8, 2020
https://t.co/MVyof5dEpv— 23🏈 (@JaydonBlue) November 21, 2019
Sophomore Szn in da books💜✍️
Blessed to receive an offer from Texas A&M University!! #GigEm 👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/q0v2XkFkOd— Domonique Orange (@OrangeDomonique) June 6, 2020
Check out my highlight - https://t.co/Ruz3BWxGxD— Domonique Orange (@OrangeDomonique) January 23, 2020
Will it be Texas A&M or Miami for Florida WR Romello Brinson? @mbpRivals give his thoughts in his lasted edition of Aggies Tidbitshttps://t.co/BBaRcgNDNH pic.twitter.com/fnOcFJt15X— Rivals (@Rivals) June 6, 2020
Never ran from competition— Anthony Holmes Jr ( AJ ) (@AnthonyJr10_) June 4, 2020
I’m coming...........@fb_westfield @MikeWestHTX @joeagleason @Perroni247 @justinallen_13 @R_Brauninger @Meeks38 @DezBlackCoach @coachjacksontv @CoachBTJordan @TimVerghese @FbIberia @SSPHTX @MikeRoach247 pic.twitter.com/YU5mDrsuuJ
Loosing up the hips before dline drills! @thekid_bigv (@TexasFootball ) @IAmJM_ (@AggieFootball) @Bwilliams1556 (@UVAFootball) @Josh_diaz99 (@SCSharkFootball) pic.twitter.com/DRp8pZGZko— Coach Brandon Jordan (@CoachBTJordan) June 4, 2020
Home, sweet Aggieland 👍#GigEm pic.twitter.com/TOR0USAS3g— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) June 4, 2020
.@AthlonSports Names 10 Aggies to Preseason All-SEC Team— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) June 5, 2020
🔗 https://t.co/4Fsd4Cy3Jn#GigEm pic.twitter.com/U9sP40K3w0
🏆 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒𝐇𝐈𝐏 🏆— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) June 5, 2020
𝙈𝙤𝙧𝙚 𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙣 𝘼 𝙂𝙖𝙢𝙚
🆚
𝙉𝙤 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙮 𝘿𝙞𝙙𝙣'𝙩
The Big Play Bracket@WellsFargo | #GigEm
"Racing all the way into the end zone, Aggies touchdown! Buddy Johnson!"— Texas A&M Athletics (@12thMan) June 4, 2020
🎙️ @Foebg_1's scoop and score leads @AggieFootball to win at Ole Miss#CallsOfTheYear pres by @12homeloans | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/t8CHNIaHRR
#BlackoutTuesday ✊✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/WeIhGvJO7R— Texas A&M Athletics (@12thMan) June 2, 2020
I stand in support of men and women I care deeply about who are hurting immesurably. pic.twitter.com/sLiGz0498q— Coach Mike Elko (@CoachMikeElko) June 2, 2020
You gotta love this kid. Great job, @WakeEmUp9 https://t.co/Oe52ugDJ8s— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) June 4, 2020
It's @MLBDraft Week 👀 #FamilyF1rst | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/AfR9bMNrcS— Texas A&M Baseball (@AggieBaseball) June 8, 2020
2⃣3⃣ top #MLBDraft prospects, including 12 of the top 13, will join the @MLBDraft broadcast on @MLBNetwork, @ESPN & @ESPNDeportes on Wednesday night.— MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) June 5, 2020
Here's the complete list of players and team executives participating in the coverage: https://t.co/t9VDa9DxyJ pic.twitter.com/VbfkP3LO23
🗓️ 6/6/99— Texas A&M Baseball (@AggieBaseball) June 6, 2020
"HE STRUCK HIM OUT!
HE STRUCK HIM OUT!
HE STRUCK HIM OUT!
THE AGGIES ARE GOING TO THE COLLEGE WORLD SERIES!"@12homeloans | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/x6RhaoxyvU
I am extremely blessed and excited to announce that i will be furthering my education and baseball career at Texas A&M University! I want to thank my family and all my coaches who helped me achieve this goal! GIG EM👍🏻!!! @AggieBaseball @K12Hodge @TwelveBaseball pic.twitter.com/7NkOy44OIy— Ty Sexton (@Ty11Twelve) June 4, 2020
On this date, 76 years ago in 1944, General James Earl Rudder '32 led a company of U.S. soldiers to secure the beaches of Normandy during the #DDay invasion. pic.twitter.com/CYnrrS3mDK— Texas A&M University Government Relations (@Aggie_GR) June 6, 2020
This is something. Can’t even imagine what Kansas officials were thinking here. (via @jessenewell) pic.twitter.com/sUsxxx3X72— FootballScoop Staff (@FootballScoop) June 5, 2020
𝙾𝚗 𝚃𝚑𝚒𝚜 𝙳𝚊𝚢— Texas A&M Track and Field / Cross Country (@aggietfxc) June 8, 2020
The Aggies won a share of the 2013 NCAA National title, the men's fourth championship over a five year span. #GigEm pic.twitter.com/nvYVOxe0sm
Thank you to everyone that wish me Happy Birthday....extremely grateful to see another yr...luv my Aggie family 💯— CoachD🦍NoDaysOff (@CoachDNoDaysOff) June 4, 2020
🎂🎂🥂🥂👍🏿👍🏿🙏 @ShadrachBanks pic.twitter.com/B0vkOgCB6d
One year ago today, we had our “official visit” to Aggieland to be introduced to @12thMan— Ross Bjork (@RossBjorkAD) June 3, 2020
Been a blessing ever since. Thanks to everyone. Onward & upward. pic.twitter.com/ERciNQ7Qsf
USA 🇺🇸 https://t.co/VUKVrJTQWM— 𝓓𝓮𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓗𝓪𝓻𝓶𝓸𝓷 (2.0) (@_DeuceHarmon_) June 4, 2020
"Thank you to my older brother for being the best role model anyone could ever have and showing me what being great looks like."— Dave Campbell's Texas Football — TexasFootball.com (@dctf) June 3, 2020
New @AggieFootball commit @_DeuceHarmon_ on his brother, @TheDH11 of @OU_MBBallhttps://t.co/UEVfqmdulv ✍️ @GPowersScout | #TXHSFB | #Recruiting pic.twitter.com/vAx5zEStOA
Going into the weekend like.....— Atascocita High School Football (@AHSEagleFB) February 28, 2020
LIFT A THON MONDAY 5PM SMALL GYM....
TIME TO PUT UP NUMBERS!!! pic.twitter.com/I2FZNkXzkX
Easton Cash Williams 🖤— Trayveon Williams (@TrayveonW) June 3, 2020
Son I want you to know that the color of your skin does not define your character. You have worth, you have destiny and no matter what you will be loved. I will do whatever it takes to give you this world and more. pic.twitter.com/mcmP22qKSN