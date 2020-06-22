Social Media Monday
Committing June 30th ❤️@dhglover @Bubblesdnf @RivalsFriedman @BrianDohn247 @DemetricDWarren pic.twitter.com/GPNErk07hJ— Tony Grimes (@757EliteDB) June 21, 2020
@AggieFootball Showing me some Fathers Day Love🔥🔥🔥@757EliteDB pic.twitter.com/HETS3iPma4— Coach Glover (@dhglover) June 21, 2020
Happy Fathers Day to all fathers and father figures! Enjoy this special holiday. 👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/ePCbYpNl5m— Coach Terry Price (@Coach_TPrice) June 21, 2020
Happy Fathers Day pic.twitter.com/W5K5ygzyww— Elijah Robinson (@CoachE_TAMU) June 21, 2020
Happy Father’s Day!! Love y’all!! pic.twitter.com/V66koo7j1F— Isaiah Spiller (@isaiah_spiller) June 21, 2020
#HappyFathersDay, from your Bucs family ♥️ pic.twitter.com/668TMDHoox— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) June 21, 2020
Thanks son, it was a blessing to have you Josh and Antonio here for the weekend! It really meant a lot to me! Love you 🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/Db0oOqeqVW— Virgil Jones 🇺🇸 (@Jayzexpo) June 21, 2020
Happy Father’s Day ! pic.twitter.com/TW4EcL41Mr— Von Miller (@VonMiller) June 21, 2020
1st Father’s Day 😂💙 pic.twitter.com/PfgKPmjFhf— Jace (@_Jstern) June 21, 2020
Happy #FathersDay from all of us at Aggie Football!#GigEm pic.twitter.com/oKOIhTD8ef— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) June 21, 2020
Truly a blessing to spend time with my mom and the fam on her 82nd 🎂birthday. .. She’s already sporting her Aggie gear. #blessed pic.twitter.com/ILsGmXRPru— Reuben Fatheree (@CoachFatheree) June 20, 2020
QB Kellen Mond has become Texas A&M's vocal leader - off the field: https://t.co/o6K8QkXxf8— Brent Zwerneman (@BrentZwerneman) June 21, 2020
senior year starts a week from today 😁😁😁— 🎒 (@victoryvaka) June 22, 2020
Blessed to receive my copy of “Faith on the Field” authored by my friend & fellow Olathe, KS native, @Kickslide. Coaching = ministry! Keep up the great work, Coach! 🙌🏽🤎 pic.twitter.com/bKacoNmme0— Mikado Hinson (@KadoHinson) June 22, 2020
#UNITY pic.twitter.com/EhhK9JYgDL— Darrell Dickey (@CoachDickey1) June 19, 2020
It was an honor to represent the Bengals organization as we raised the Juneteenth Flag above City Hall for the first time in the city’s history in observance of Juneteenth.— Trayveon Williams (@TrayveonW) June 19, 2020
Statement from @SEC Commissioner @GregSankey on State of Mississippi flag pic.twitter.com/BR5Ei1l17X— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) June 18, 2020
On tonight's episode of “COVID-19: TAMUS Responds,” Chancellor Sharp is with Texas A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher to discuss the upcoming season.— Texas A&M System (@tamusystem) June 18, 2020
Tune in at 7 p.m. on KAMU-TV or other Texas public television affiliates. Or, watch now on YouTube. https://t.co/imnLAH9Ufa pic.twitter.com/SSpoZAERyf
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) June 17, 2020
Larry Fitzgerald has nothing but love for fellow @AZCardinals receiver Christian Kirk. 🙌❤️ pic.twitter.com/z5EheR1fl3— 12 SPORTS (@12SportsAZ) June 12, 2020
75 #DaysTillAggieFootball@thegreatest_5 could not be stopped against South Carolina, rushing for 130 yards on just 6 carries, highlighted by this 75 yard touchdown run pic.twitter.com/NYhkKOO3CE— Tim England (@tengland_150) June 22, 2020
#GigEm🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/czg07qQbpm— MB² (@MightyMal_2) June 19, 2020
bro blew a kiss lol @MooseMuhammad— K M o n d (@TheKellenMond) June 19, 2020
Aggie in the 🏡— All-American Bowl (@AABonNBC) June 20, 2020
Checking in with 2021 All-American Shadrach Banks (@ShadrachBanks) in Dallas, TX. #AllAmericanBowl 🇺🇸#GigEm 👍 pic.twitter.com/toVbYaIFQh
I am excited to announce that I have committed to play baseball at @AggieBaseball! First, I thank God. Also, wouldn’t be possible without the support of my parents, & Coach @NicoMoran. The real work starts today & I am committed to earning it everyday. @FiveStarPB @CoachSeely pic.twitter.com/BgBEpqA70J— NoahPaddie (@noah_paddie) June 21, 2020
Decisions Decisions.... @Kelvinbanksjr12 #TheNetwork 🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/pSehlKYwTJ— Mr Houston Football (@MikeWestHTX) June 19, 2020
Promised to post this once I got accepted @TAMU @Aggiebound #tamu23 👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/uTCnr5OOk9— Camran Cantu (@camcantu_92) June 21, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from Texas A&M University! @CoachDickey1 @ImCoachGene @AggieFootball #AG2G #GigEm #Aggies pic.twitter.com/3scNf896D2— Kody Jones ✞🏝 (@kodyjones_) June 18, 2020
Excited to announce I will be going to school and playing baseball at Texas A&M University. #GigEm 👍🏻@AggieBaseball pic.twitter.com/Rtl09mxSjH— Gage Boehm (@boehm_gage) June 17, 2020
🅰️ DAY coming soon.....Thanks @vypehouston for inviting us out. pic.twitter.com/lNCwDm9AIW— Atascocita High School Football (@AHSEagleFB) June 17, 2020
Top 12 August 1st...— ʙᴛ3 (@TheBobbyTaylor) June 22, 2020