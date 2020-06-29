Social Media Monday
A good time to remember the past...— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) June 29, 2020
🎥 𝘾𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙃𝙞𝙢 𝙅𝙤𝙝𝙣𝙣𝙮 𝙃𝙚𝙞𝙨𝙢𝙖𝙣@JManziel2 | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/KeiCRxF1Lk
Demond Demas has a chance to be awesome, I mean very awesome. #Aggies #Gigem— Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) June 29, 2020
A lot of beef gets settled in this drill! Seen it live plenty of times. Love it https://t.co/JZHIxwbYhH— Footwork_King 🤴🏾 (@footwork_king1) June 28, 2020
Dear rodeo pic.twitter.com/KmCnFAtvFC— Colton Prater (@Prater_76) June 24, 2020
“Come Spend A Monday With Me” #WakeEmUp pic.twitter.com/vJUb404xLy— Leon O’Neal Jr 🛌 (@WakeEmUp9) June 26, 2020
July 4th @8:30 ET ....!! Stay tuned I will be going live on Instagram username - reekchappell2 @247Sports @BrianDohn247 @CoachOsovet @Lane_Kiffin @TJRushing20 @coachcsanders @CoachChadScott @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/lhb2nyZXUp— 2 dos (@chappell_tyreek) June 28, 2020
Texas A&M senior quarterback Kellen Mond standing in front of a man standing in front of the Sul Ross statue at A&M on Friday. Thousand words, indeed: pic.twitter.com/oAwcyEbSXu— Brent Zwerneman (@BrentZwerneman) June 27, 2020
Texas A&M football players including quarterback Kellen Mond protest through the streets of College Station in route to Sul Ross statue pic.twitter.com/4ZIJY9YCUq— 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) June 26, 2020
This was right after the man in the maroon asked the question “Are you an Aggie or Are you a Blacky?” Whatever that is suppose to mean. https://t.co/QitSmAtsdt— Keeath Magee II (@theregoeskeeath) June 27, 2020
I can’t express how proud I am of these student-athletes standing up for what they believe in & using their platform to spread awareness towards injustice on our campus. Keep walking that walk @TheKellenMond & the rest of Texas A&M Athletics. 👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/uKTqYXXEfm— Erik McCoy (@Erik_McCoy_73) June 28, 2020
.@AggieFootball will have as many defensive prospects on @seniorbowl Watch List as any program in nation. DT Peevy, DE Clemons, LB Johnson, & CB Jones are all likely draft picks. We are also very intrigued by unique tools of 6-5 nickel Clifford Chattman. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/5VckhOnQJD— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) June 28, 2020
All of them can ball too! @Chattisland and @Foebg_1 💪🏾🖤 https://t.co/mlZ6a8CtVx— Footwork_King 🤴🏾 (@footwork_king1) June 28, 2020
TEXAS A&M commit Deuce Fatheree putting in the work with high knees and the tank (level 3) after heavy squats! https://t.co/HBIhfnJIDZ— Philip Green (@Coachgreenusa) June 25, 2020
“All these followers but who gone follow me to the end ? I guess i’ll make it to the end and i’ma find out then” ~ @Drake pic.twitter.com/aqIetgJdCm— Tony Grimes (@757EliteDB) June 29, 2020
Mich. 2022 ATH Dillon Tatum talks recent offers from #Badgers and #TAMU, as well as his last recruiting visit, which went to #MichiganState in March: https://t.co/iavT31fQf1 pic.twitter.com/YSDp35CXa3— Josh Helmholdt (@JoshHelmholdt) June 29, 2020
Which freshman could be in prime position to outplay ranking during the 2020-21 season? How to approach recruiting w/out live periods and 2022 talk between myself,@coreyevans_10 and @RivalsDan in the #Rivalsroundtable https://t.co/XVLuO2VvpW pic.twitter.com/uOuoci4fLO— Eric Bossi (@ebosshoops) June 27, 2020
MY top 5 SEC tackles for 2020: pic.twitter.com/GKWagnsEci— Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) June 26, 2020
Grind🥶🖤 pic.twitter.com/ZveFsgDvKt— Jordan😈🤘🏽 (@_spoooook) June 29, 2020
The grind about to get serious 💪🏾🏈 #gigem👍🏾— Jordan😈🤘🏽 (@_spoooook) June 28, 2020
Just to clear the air I’m not “retiring” from football 🤦🏾♂️— Jordan😈🤘🏽 (@_spoooook) June 26, 2020
How does Texas A&M's roster breakdown by star rankings? @mbpRivals take a look and includes incoming freshman like five-star Demond Demas. https://t.co/t0Vmz44LkK pic.twitter.com/feSiGwGx66— Rivals (@Rivals) June 29, 2020
Johnny Manziel says his football days are "in the past," admits he didn't put enough effort into careerhttps://t.co/EeCCggNAlF pic.twitter.com/uz3Z7k7dL9— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) June 29, 2020
7⃣0⃣ DAYS UNTIL 🏈— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) June 27, 2020
This 6th overall pick in the 2014 #NFLDraft was one of four straight 1st round #MaroonGoons draft picks.#GigEm pic.twitter.com/i3vyceaGJq
The past 4 years at Texas A&M was filled with many great accomplishments. Being a full time Student-Athlete while also becoming a national champion was a dream come true.🥊🦍🏈#FutureWorldChampion pic.twitter.com/mRwuOEArxt— MECHE🥊 (@tuenchi_meche) June 23, 2020
if we want football in the fall, let’s wash our hands, maintain social distancing, and wear masks!! please be smart and stay safe everyone— 🎒 (@victoryvaka) June 29, 2020
THREE ELITE COLLEGE QBs 🏈— Lone Star Showdown (@TAMU_UT_Rivalry) June 28, 2020
I’ve had thoughts about bringing back the 40.. What y’all think ?— Von Miller (@VonMiller) June 28, 2020
Blessed to receive my 24th D1 offer from Texas A&M University #GigEm👍🏽🖤 pic.twitter.com/RJ2EInNstc— ฿ⱤɎ₵Ɇ (@brycestephens_) June 26, 2020