Social Media Monday
AggieYell brings you the latest and greatest social media posts concerning Texas A&M Athletics and recruiting.
Be safe tonight & enjoy those fireworks from a distance! 🎆👍🎇#4thofJuly | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/y8fJOyKw7D— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) July 4, 2020
Committed @TJRushing20 @CoachE_TAMU @naatalia_d pic.twitter.com/6PDyVSPVfO— 2 dos (@chappell_tyreek) July 5, 2020
How bout that for fireworks!!! Welcome to the family! DB room got better! #GigEm #AggieVi21on #SpeedKills #playmaker pic.twitter.com/1kDWeclLEH— Coach Rushing (@TJRushing20) July 5, 2020
We keep growing🤩 #anotherone #GigEm pic.twitter.com/LTen1SrzcM— Fernando Garza (@FGarza2021) July 5, 2020
Maaan @AggieFootball just got my ATTENTION!! S/O to @CoachSantucci, @CoachE_TAMU, @CoachMikeElko, @TJRushing20, @Coach_TPrice,& @naatalia_d for taking me and my coaches @KingFrazierJr @KenStephens716 on a 🔥🔥🔥 virtual tour!! Like 🔥🔥 like WOW! #GigEm👍🏾 #12thMan— Harold Perkins (@HP113k) July 2, 2020
Happy Independence Day, #12thMan!#4thofJuly | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/8xqNdRT5fh— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) July 4, 2020
Soon... 🌅#GigEm pic.twitter.com/iPRIeePlJL— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) July 3, 2020
FOREVER AN AGGIE #GIGEM https://t.co/KMfGsISUv5— Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) June 29, 2020
Johnny Manziel was a DAWG in college 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/wRRpftrZY1— Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) July 5, 2020
Can I get to 7k?🤔 #gigem— 𝓛𝓘𝓛 𝓢𝓗𝓐𝓓 (@ShadrachBanks) July 6, 2020
Who next?👀#AggieVi21on #TeamJesus pic.twitter.com/1GmOW73uuF— Eli Stowers (@eli_stowers3) July 5, 2020
I’ve decided that I will focus on the 12 universities shown above. I plan to commit after I have completed my Junior year of school academically & athletically. ✅( recruitment still open) #agtg pic.twitter.com/HcWbYPqyEX— ʙᴛ3 (@TheBobbyTaylor) July 5, 2020
ROLL WIT US OR GET ROLLED OVER. EAT WIT US OR GET PUT ON THE MENU. #GIGEM— 🎒 (@victoryvaka) July 5, 2020
Former Aggie football signee from Pius X https://t.co/YscEJFyrZ3— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) July 5, 2020
@AggieFootball Turning me into a monster.— AKI® (@Akinooola) July 5, 2020
+ Humble, Hardworking, Leader #GigEmGang— Elijah Robinson (@CoachE_TAMU) July 5, 2020
A&M getting a commit from Philly on Independence Day. That’s going USA all over you. pic.twitter.com/61pnM5nVr6— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) July 5, 2020
#BOOOOM big fireworks explosion on the 4th of July!! #AggieVi21on #GigEm pic.twitter.com/lXkAmHaW9U— Mike Ferrara (@MikeFerraraTAMU) July 5, 2020
Happy 4th of July and Independence Day! pic.twitter.com/CvXKM3pqI9— Greg Sankey (@GregSankey) July 4, 2020
I am honored to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Texas A&M! Gig’em👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/lQ7A748Avv— Blake Binderup (@BinderupBlake) July 3, 2020
With that being said, I can’t wait to start my next chapter with @HuttoHS_Fball coaching quarterbacks! Thank you to @coachlaplante for the opportunity and I can’t wait to get to work! pic.twitter.com/19n1lQ0XnC— Jake Hubenak (@hubenak_j) July 3, 2020
i will be forgoing my senior season if it gets delayed to January.— 🎒 (@victoryvaka) July 3, 2020
Viking nation, please welcome our new Defensive Coordinator Devonta Burns. We are excited to have Coach Burns on our staff as he brings a lot of experience as a player at Texas A&M university. Welcome to the Viking Ship Coach Burns! #BASH#VikingBrotherhood pic.twitter.com/RQQXhKw7GL— Navarro Viking Football (@NavarroHS_Viks) July 2, 2020
The Mountain ⛰— All-American Bowl (@AABonNBC) July 2, 2020
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Bryce Foster (@BryceFoster5) has committed to the 2021 All-American Bowl.#AllAmericanBowl 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/6EgFv8npOl
BTW, if you're making a big deal -- or any deal at all -- over the Texas A&M violations, you're doing it wrong.— Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) July 2, 2020
Time is precious #GigEm #12thman #time #GOD pic.twitter.com/zva3n9GPh0— Antonio Doyle Jr (@GoatOpportunity) July 1, 2020
Texas A&M commit and five-star guard Manny Obaseki putting on quite the performance here early. 10 points, two boards and one steal.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) July 1, 2020
Buzz Williams made it a priority to land him early, will love what they’re getting in the Texas native.
COLLEGE STATION https://t.co/XoaiB7k1fW— M 🤍 (@mannyyobaseki) July 1, 2020
Can a cloth face mask protect you from COVID-19? 😷 If used correctly, YES! Here's some advice from @TAMUnursing on how to choose, wear, wash and store cloth face coverings correctly 👉https://t.co/LsMVa6oJBf Remember, face coverings are required on campus at @TAMU. #WearAMask— Texas A&M University Health Science Center (@TAMUHealth) July 1, 2020
Texas A&M climbed 14 spots in the latest World University Rankings, bringing #TAMU into the top 4% of the over 2,000+ universities worldwide! https://t.co/Tr0w2t70Ac pic.twitter.com/5t8KbSz5N5— Texas A&M University (@TAMU) July 1, 2020
:) :) :) 1 last time 12thman. pic.twitter.com/Z2PbvM8W4B— تعؤل (@TheJhamonAusbon) July 1, 2020
Franklin (La.) edge-rusher Gharin Stansbury is being heavily courted by Arizona St, Indiana, SMU, Tulane + ULL. The Longhorns + Aggies are also paying close attention. Stansbury shares the latest in his recruitment as he inches closer toward a decisionhttps://t.co/LzPYOrXh2t pic.twitter.com/PX55sJeVdk— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) July 1, 2020
Here are the latest odds to win the SEC West courtesy of @betonline_ag— Saturday Down South (@SDS) June 30, 2020
Bama -125
Texas A&M +400
LSU +500
Auburn +700
Miss St +1400
Ole Miss +3300
Arkansas +10000 pic.twitter.com/pTij3JujwR
Texas A&M has now offered Yann Farell’22 @YannFarell of @PSACardinals #Aggies pic.twitter.com/J7VNPkkHyx— Andrew Slater (@Andrew__Slater) June 30, 2020