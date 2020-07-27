Social Media Monday
AggieYell brings you the latest and greatest social media posts concerning Texas A&M Athletics and recruiting.
where we going pic.twitter.com/9WqXHY00M7— ʙᴛ3 (@TheBobbyTaylor) July 27, 2020
can’t wait to be back out there with u bro 🖤🤞🏾 https://t.co/U8ngGOd2Du— Demani Richardson (@therealdemani) July 27, 2020
A whole year ago 😅...Aye @Terrence21Lewis It's about that time gang 🤠 pic.twitter.com/MIDJg6DSs2— Donell Harris Jr (@5stardonell) July 27, 2020
Love from the aggies https://t.co/5fxq61Qxwh— Brenen Thompson (@BrenenT11) July 25, 2020
Rushing yards per scramble among returning QBs:— PFF College (@PFF_College) July 24, 2020
1. Trey Lance - 9.9
2. Kellen Mond - 9.6
3. Trevor Lawrence - 9.3 pic.twitter.com/nGkY3uuSBj
Highest % of catches that resulted in a 1st-down among returning TEs:— PFF College (@PFF_College) July 23, 2020
➤ Charlie Kolar, ISU - 73%
➤ Marcus Williams, UNM - 72%
➤ Brant Kuithe, Utah - 72%
➤ Brevin Jordan, Miami - 70%
➤ Jalen Wydermyer, A&M - 69% pic.twitter.com/CmS9LRh0eb
Another one for @TheKellenMond ✍️— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) July 24, 2020
🔗 https://t.co/auDOjCLMiR@MaxwellFootball | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/k9morvBbjV
My preseason top 20 for 2020 (fingers crossed) CFB season:— Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) July 27, 2020
1. Ohio St
2. Clemson
3. Oklahoma
4. Alabama
5. Oregon
6. Georgia
7. Texas A&M
8. Florida
9. Penn St
10. N. Carolina
11. Texas
12. OK St
13. LSU
14. ND
15. UCF
16. Wisconsin
17. Michigan
18. USC
19. Miami
20. Minnesota
Forever an Aggie wish nothing but the best for the team! With that being said I’ll be entering my name in the transfer portal. And for my teammates I love you guys forever my brother keepers #Faithinthelordstiming 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/KzER0n7xro— James Foster II (@YungSimba4) July 25, 2020
2018 3-star QB James Foster has entered the transfer portal after redshirting in 2018 and seeing limited backup action in 2019 with #GigEm @rivalsmike @RivalsWoody @mbpRivals https://t.co/d5swIFOcSD— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) July 25, 2020
they not worth our time. https://t.co/Y1dNugqW69— 🎈 (@victoryvaka) July 24, 2020
There are many Invisible Aggies out there that need our help until it is safe to return to campus.. I ask everybody to please show your support and we can all make a difference together. 👍🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/aPKO7ipnDA— Devin Morris (@dmorris_11) July 28, 2020
When clinical trials are complete, the federal government will give $265 million to Texas A&M to mass produce a possible coronavirus vaccine https://t.co/4eMeeSxKqN— Austin Statesman (@statesman) July 27, 2020
Congrats & Gig ‘em to Shea Groom ‘15 for being named the MVP of the #NWSLChallengeCup championship game! 👍⚽️ @AggieSoccer https://t.co/YClLjt6u1S— Texas A&M University (@TAMU) July 26, 2020
Texas A&M’s Buzz Williams and staff just virtually met with Top-10 sophomore Dariq Whitehead, he told @Stockrisers. Oregon was his most recent offer, as we reported yesterday.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) July 22, 2020
Von Miller: highest-graded playoff pass-rusher of the decade pic.twitter.com/Q505DxP7mK— PFF (@PFF) July 22, 2020
I am still tired from this game, no lie pic.twitter.com/ZiV2EoIMAn— Johnston von Springer (@johnstonvon) July 22, 2020
8/—/20 be on the lookout pic.twitter.com/NozSMfyYBl— Desmond Watson (@DesmondWatson12) July 22, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from Texas A&M‼️ https://t.co/Jhk731Vyar— Keahnist Thompson (@keahnist) July 21, 2020
Let’s bring it home! ❤️👍🏽 https://t.co/XPEruMTNMd— Buddy Johnson (@Foebg_1) July 21, 2020