Social Media Monday
AggieYell brings you the latest and greatest social media posts concerning Texas A&M Athletics and Recruiting.
Houston, we have a bowl game.@TexasBowl— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 8, 2019
12.27 | NRG Stadium | 5:45pm
BTHO Oklahoma St#TexasBowl | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/LPjp9GV3uZ
Houston’s SEC team is coming.— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 8, 2019
See you in H-Town, #12thMan!
🎟️ https://t.co/HsXW2zV0nu#TexasBowl | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/9735WQGDkx
#TexasBowl Bound— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 9, 2019
🎟️ https://t.co/HsXW2AcBf2
🗣️ @TheJhamonAusbon
🗣️ @TheAntHines_Era#GigEm pic.twitter.com/35qNJjEkEP
See you at NRG!— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 9, 2019
🎟️ https://t.co/HsXW2zV0nu
🗣️ @Wydermyer81
🗣️ @ZachCalzada#GigEm pic.twitter.com/s6OCQKd1WA
🍽️ 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣9️⃣ B A N Q U E T 🍽️#GigEm pic.twitter.com/V8RrZbDsmQ— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 9, 2019
The Aggie Heart Award is the most coveted and cherished honor given each year and voted on by the team.— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 9, 2019
Congratulations to our 2019 Aggie Heart Award winner!#GigEm pic.twitter.com/QeCdliVKJq
Our 2019 Team Captains:#GigEm pic.twitter.com/XIudpMyQjP— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 9, 2019
Your 2019 Defensive Most Valuable Player:#GigEm pic.twitter.com/mjTYjXmxqu— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 9, 2019
Mr. Dependable Awards:#GigEm pic.twitter.com/rHTqttNrk6— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 9, 2019
Skill Blocker, Playmaker and Offensive Skill Awards:#GigEm pic.twitter.com/2PHA7UfCOd— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 9, 2019
Leadership Awards:#GigEm pic.twitter.com/fbp7Vi9FfA— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 9, 2019
Most Improved Awards:#GigEm pic.twitter.com/UKTY9Wlb9I— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 9, 2019
Newcomers of the Year:#GigEm pic.twitter.com/3xVDr32Tl5— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 9, 2019
Special Teams Impact Awards:#GigEm pic.twitter.com/bDM0JO3PN1— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 9, 2019
Top Conditioned Athlete award winners:#GigEm pic.twitter.com/2ux6way4TL— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 9, 2019
Community Service Award winner:#GigEm pic.twitter.com/0TC1A38ZHH— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 9, 2019
Celebrating 2019 tonight at our annual banquet. 🏈— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 9, 2019
Follow this thread ⬇️ for the award winners!#GigEm pic.twitter.com/zlTyefl54g
Congrats fellas! 👏— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 9, 2019
Madubuike, Mann & Wydermyer named to @AP All-@SEC Team
📝 https://t.co/Y40rGqf7JD#GigEm pic.twitter.com/UX3NG3ZejR
91 yards to the house! @ryantannehill1 having another big day for the @Titans 👀#NFLAggies | #GigEm— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 8, 2019
pic.twitter.com/e4rrJnFwgb
w e e k 1 4#NFLAggies | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/pjjDkQfTo5— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 8, 2019
Remembering a Legend, Ed Simonini’s family accepting honors on his behalf@SEC Legend: https://t.co/zJGSGB2m0b@12thMan Legend: https://t.co/c3pNUTOOM3#GigEm pic.twitter.com/BSOFies7iH— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 7, 2019
At tonight's @SEC Legends Dinner in Atlanta, the family of the late Ed Simonini will be on hand to accept honors on his behalf.— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 6, 2019
SEC Legend: https://t.co/KedLvdwddU
A&M Legend: https://t.co/vK0Wy9Yj89#GigEm pic.twitter.com/gdLRs7kfxs
#MikeEvans has been pure 🔥 this season.— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 3, 2019
Cast your #ProBowlVote for him by hitting retweet! pic.twitter.com/k5YIl7U1Y1
Week 13 ✖️ #NFLAggies#GigEm pic.twitter.com/9yZrw86kjm— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 2, 2019
FINAL: @ryantannehill1 leads the @Titans to another comeback win! #TENvsIND pic.twitter.com/4KuFWjeV5x— NFL (@NFL) December 1, 2019
53-yard field goal is good!— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) December 1, 2019
RT to vote the best AFC kicker to the Pro Bowl.@JoshLambo + #ProBowlVote@JoshLambo + #ProBowlVote@JoshLambo + #ProBowlVote@JoshLambo + #ProBowlVote@JoshLambo + #ProBowlVote@JoshLambo + #ProBowlVote@JoshLambo + #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/KTLmdahN5c
My son finished up his high school season. Bittersweet. 😭❤— Christa Muhammad (@ChristaMuhammad) December 8, 2019
Up next...Texas A&M. 🏈🏈🏈#GigEm 👍🏾 https://t.co/8gErwjmQPh
More early SEC bowl lines from @betonline_ag— SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) December 9, 2019
Texas A&M (-4.5) vs. Oklahoma State
Florida (-13) vs. Virginia
Alabama (-6) vs. Michigan
Auburn (-8) vs. Minnesota
Tomorrow I will be able to fulfill a dream blessed to be in this position and for the opportunity 💯 Would love to see you there!!! #WDE #GBO #TAMU pic.twitter.com/8znGCz2W6v— Omari "Big O" Thomas🏴 (@901_sxvxge) December 8, 2019
Texas A&M love👍🏾!! pic.twitter.com/OgOotXXeX6— Kaine Williams (@kwilliams5_) December 8, 2019
Antonio doyle lookin good as he celebrates his teams state championship! pic.twitter.com/KdtPBMXq0m— Texas A&M Insider 🎅🎄🎁 (@TAMU_Insider) December 8, 2019
It's just 11 P5 teams with an active 10-year bowl streak: Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Washington, Wisconsin.— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 8, 2019
More than half of these have been or will go to the #CFBPlayoff
Look who’s in town: https://t.co/WX3bdpqTcI— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) December 8, 2019