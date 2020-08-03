Social Media Monday
AggieYell brings you the latest and the greatest social media posts concerning Texas A&M Athletics & recruiting.
TOP 13 I will be making my decision on my grandmother birthday Sept 8th let the countdown begin #GBR #GBO #Weare #BBN #Gigem #Goblue #H2p #ForksUp #Hailwv #Goterps #Thebirthplace #GoGators #Hottytoddy pic.twitter.com/f2meDEjXXP— KEN “𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗝𝗢𝗞𝗘𝗥“ TALLEY (@KenTalley22) August 2, 2020
My top five👀... (Recruit Still 100% open) pic.twitter.com/zmqQycvXHu— BLACK & PROUD✊🏾 (@jardingilbert1) August 3, 2020
I’m the one who spiked the ball in the back 😂😂 https://t.co/NfC6wL3yPn— BLACK & PROUD✊🏾 (@jardingilbert1) July 27, 2020
5 months... #GigEm pic.twitter.com/C3OxGroVHg— 𝓓𝓮𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓗𝓪𝓻𝓶𝓸𝓷 (2.0) (@_DeuceHarmon_) August 2, 2020
So proud!!!! Whoop!!!! @KendalDaniels__ @CoachIsh_TAMU pic.twitter.com/wx5dwTAFYw— Carmelita Daniels (@Carmeli68160499) August 2, 2020
𝘽𝙍𝙀𝘼𝙆𝙄𝙉𝙂: Rivals250 safety Kendal Daniels commits to #TAMU over Oklahoma, Clemson— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) August 1, 2020
Breaking down the new #GigEm pledge, who racked up 100+ tackles last year with 6 INT + 8 total TD, and plays a lot like a recent first-round pick: https://t.co/yzW0H9OCZQ pic.twitter.com/49LlrmZALi
Great choice, Jimbo takes care of Oklahoma kids.. keep the tradition alive ! #Gigem 👍🏼 https://t.co/hmFyvaggQS— Jace (@_Jstern) August 1, 2020
ITS OFFICIAL!!! #GigEm 👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/W5c2WQCVMo— 𝓛𝓘𝓛 𝓢𝓗𝓐𝓓 (@ShadrachBanks) August 1, 2020
𝕎𝕖𝕝𝕔𝕠𝕞𝕖 ℍ𝕠𝕞𝕖, @Sydney_Rene 🤩— Texas A&M Women's Basketball (@AggieWBB) July 31, 2020
Sydney Carter is coming back to Aggieland to join the staff as our newest Video Coordinator! Congrats and WHOOP 👍
📰: https://t.co/lRgjFgLpFM#GigEm pic.twitter.com/RqKNbcC7MC
In addition to 6 Texas commits, A&M now has commits from Colorado, California, New York, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Arkansas.— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) August 2, 2020
This class... 😏 #GigEm #AggieVi21on pic.twitter.com/EL7ICeEpFQ— Matt Salvaggio® (@979DesignsTAMU) August 1, 2020
Official scholarship offer from Texas A&M pic.twitter.com/TUaWLOJ1Gs— JJ Henry. (@JJHenry25) August 1, 2020
📍📸 #GigEm pic.twitter.com/ybdIoRaXDU— Chris Morris (@ChrisMo75901) August 1, 2020
Right decision for the health & safety of our university communities & everyone involved.— Ross Bjork (@RossBjorkAD) July 30, 2020
Contrary to reports - other than the 8 previously scheduled SEC games - we do not know our full schedule of opponents just yet - Further details to come when available. https://t.co/Wj7ldTDMdT
It’s official!! Gig’em 👍🏼 @Coach_Henson @AggieFootball @SixZeroAcademy pic.twitter.com/kfoyBt7FNe— Trey Zuhn (@TreyZuhn) August 1, 2020
Now... we work⏳#GigEm pic.twitter.com/K2Z5veR5F0— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) July 30, 2020
Since Day 1. ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/YpWS1Wllpn— 🎲 (@TunmiseAdeleye) August 1, 2020
Happy g day hood🤞🏾❤️ @briangeorge1100— Earnest Crownover III (@ECrownover24) August 3, 2020
Blessed 🙏🏾🙏🏾 @AggieFootball pic.twitter.com/4K5lNAC18S— J5️⃣🦍🧨 (@colaboy_j5) August 1, 2020
New SEC offer for four-star defender in South Georgia. @mbpRivals https://t.co/EOcVDmhn5K— ChadSimmons_ (@ChadSimmons_) July 30, 2020
Aggie nation I got it show me some love on here and the gram https://t.co/PgsjPRu6ZN pic.twitter.com/ko6a98F5MU— Terrion Arnold (@ArnoldTerrion) August 1, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from Texas a&m!! pic.twitter.com/D9AFh1u8Wo— Caleb Foster (@iamcalebfoster) July 30, 2020
It’s official... Gig’Em #blessed pic.twitter.com/nk9tJ9HnIc— Reuben Fatheree II (@deuce_fatheree) August 1, 2020
#GIGEM, It’s OFFICIAL🤞🏾 @CoachIsh_TAMU pic.twitter.com/zXGuGKdrX8— The “Joker” x2 🃏🖤 (@Jumpboyyul1) August 1, 2020
Pt.2 pic.twitter.com/iscmL0kVHo— MAASON SMITH (@maassoonn_) August 1, 2020
THANK YOU to @MylesLGarrett from the @Browns for conducting a poetry workshop with our Annual Report Camp scholars yesterday! We had a blast. #odacamp #clevelandbrowns #poetry #mylesgarrett pic.twitter.com/txlvusPUCQ— Open Doors Academy (@ODA_CLE) July 31, 2020
Still think it was a TD. https://t.co/HzpDmQhEH6— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) August 1, 2020
August 1, 2020
Truly blessed🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/pW7ppounhh— Jerrell Boykins Jr. (@JerrellBoykins) August 1, 2020
I am blessed to receive an offer from Texas A&M from @CoachTRob_ #AggieUp pic.twitter.com/yuhCdWVjFg— ahmonte Watkins (@ahmontewatkins) August 1, 2020
August 1, 2020
#Gigem🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Ae1p6JJa95— MB² (@MightyMal_2) August 1, 2020
That's right, 4 national watch lists.— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) July 31, 2020
Manning, Maxwell, Wuerffel, O'Brien#GigEm pic.twitter.com/Y153WJGhaV
Get ready to 𝙒𝘼𝙏𝘾𝙃 𝙐𝙎.#GigEm pic.twitter.com/GIdJxX7IrN— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) July 31, 2020
August 1, 2020
After a great call with @Coach_TPrice I’m blessed to say that I have an offer from Texas A&M University! I’m so blessed to have received my fifth offer! @4ISP @coachseanriley @CDAFootballTX #Finishchampions #recruitcoramdeo pic.twitter.com/vh51ikFUOt— Jadon Scarlett (@jadon_scarlett) July 31, 2020
August 1, 2020
‼ATTENTION‼— The Dixie Chicken (@thedixiechicken) July 31, 2020
It's taken 2 months, but repairs are done and our snake cage area is back open!! There are some really great pieces of #DixieChicken history on the walls. Come see it all for yourself now! pic.twitter.com/XWpHOWUvRF
Smokin linebackers and lineups💨 #GigEm #dirty30 pic.twitter.com/Wlv1GMrNb0— Fernando Garza (@FGarza2021) July 31, 2020
Year 7 pic.twitter.com/ciPUVQqOBt— Mike Evans (@MikeEvans13_) August 3, 2020
The coronavirus pandemic is threatening high school seasons across the nation. @samspiegs has 12 players from the South-Central region who could really use a senior season to further their development, like Texas A&M commit Fernando Garza https://t.co/lXA733SKqk pic.twitter.com/oTl0obNxKZ— Rivals (@Rivals) July 31, 2020
This week, nearly 2,000 Aggies are graduating and becoming former students! 👍🎓— Texas A&M University (@TAMU) August 3, 2020
While we cannot be together in person, join us in recognizing each of our graduates in our graduation celebration on August 7th. https://t.co/4BjDbTJDxo #TAMUgrad pic.twitter.com/5LS4ipDT8X
Thor 12: when s**t gets real pic.twitter.com/kVnfe3KUxC— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) July 31, 2020