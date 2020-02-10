Social Media Monday
AggieYell brings you the latest and the greatest social media posts concerning Texas A&M athletics and recruiting.
Top 10🕊— Dakota Mitchell (@RockOutNine) February 9, 2020
Recruitment is still open to ALL schools pic.twitter.com/dFXozDqlfe
“For I know the plans I have for you” Jeremiah 29:11 Top 7 (No Order) pic.twitter.com/bUGcxvTa5b— David Abiara 🇳🇬 (@Dtx_Davidd) February 7, 2020
#TAMU #GigEm offers #LSU LB pledge @mbpRivals https://t.co/B390l2CkV9— Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) February 10, 2020
Big Aggie target for ‘21 https://t.co/kwhoTI93FT— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) February 9, 2020
Thankful and blessed to receive a BIG offer from @AggieFootball pic.twitter.com/9AxOHvdul1— Francois Nolton Jr (@99_nolton) February 7, 2020
Drive to Houston every Saturday from College Station!!!! Dedicated to dominate the SEC next year! @IAmJM_ @fadil_diggs @AggieFootball #gigem pic.twitter.com/o0wjNwACTa— Coach Brandon Jordan (@CoachBTJordan) February 8, 2020
Who ends up with the top spot in the final AY 100 for the 2020 class? Find out here: https://t.co/SZaTEuVAAp— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) February 10, 2020
💰 We Will Never Forget 2 💰 pic.twitter.com/ZALulMnDIZ— Leon O’Neal Jr (@WakeEmUp9) February 8, 2020
Texas A&M DT Justin Madubuike— Cover 1 (@Cover_1_) February 6, 2020
*Consistent, consistent, consistent
*QUICK, esp laterally
*Great hand placement
*Understands when & where he has leverage
*Sneaky upper body strength
*Reads run blocking concepts quickly
*GREAT run blitzer, makes plays/TFLs pic.twitter.com/Fm3rHAWRnP
On my way to Cstat home sweet home #gigem 👍🏾❤️— HollyWood Demas (@DemondDemas1) February 8, 2020
One step in the process ✅— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) February 8, 2020
Congrats on the invite, men.@KJ_13_@MadubuikeJustin@QuartneyDavis1@MannBraden#NFLCombine | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/0g5cd8ISRK
it all starts here 📍— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) February 7, 2020
𝘿𝘼𝙑𝙄𝙎 𝙋𝙇𝘼𝙔𝙀𝙍 𝘿𝙀𝙑𝙀𝙇𝙊𝙋𝙈𝙀𝙉𝙏 𝘾𝙀𝙉𝙏𝙀𝙍#GigEm pic.twitter.com/1T3dotCCSH
facts are facts 💯#GigEmGang20 ✍️🎞️ pic.twitter.com/4hHeNMr7jA— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) February 7, 2020
Mark those calendars, #12thMan 📆👍— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) February 7, 2020
2020 Maroon & White Game
Saturday | 4.18 | Kyle Field#GigEm pic.twitter.com/dVZJDU32Ys
One of the nation's best 💪#GigEmGang20 ✍️🎞️ pic.twitter.com/vFki5RNpwu— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) February 6, 2020
Aggie quarterback Kellen Mond '20 just ordered his #AggieRing and joined the Century Club! Thank you 👍— The Association of Former Students (@AggieNetwork) February 6, 2020
Your gift supports traditions like Muster, student experiences like Midnight Yell, and academic support for thousands of Ags ➡️ https://t.co/GxoAAfNd5a. Gig 'em and congrats! pic.twitter.com/H9UtrEE0so
<3 What a journey ! #GigEm #12thman pic.twitter.com/IYSQX041xh— تعؤل (@TheJhamonAusbon) February 9, 2020
Get an annual sub to https://t.co/zQ9IHLlF7I and get $49.50 to spend on A&M gear at the Rivals store: https://t.co/hKUyeZskNp https://t.co/CsAWPmA4Qa— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) February 10, 2020
Now watching Quartney Davis 👀— CrockTIME (@eric_crocker) February 10, 2020
Maybe the most polished explosive receiver I’ve watched so far. Scouting report coming tomorrow. Might have to throw in a thread with him to shine light on just how good a prospect he is pic.twitter.com/JjtJ7vlsXl