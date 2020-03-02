Social Media Monday
AggieYell brings you the latest and greatest social media posts concerning Texas A&M Athletics and Recruiting.
F A M I L Y. 💯#MondayMotivation | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/cOO9HnmsZE— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) March 2, 2020
Just in case you missed it the first time 😏— Texas A&M Track and Field (@aggietrk) March 1, 2020
🎥 | https://t.co/UiD64ZQshd pic.twitter.com/0dSWS8EWWD
198'0.5"— The Mountain (@brycefoster2021) March 1, 2020
I'm just getting started pic.twitter.com/wStNrgQJfS
From @DemondDemas1 @TAMU essay: "The culture on campus and in the athletics department is amazing. When I am visiting the school, I feel like they love me as much as I love them...Once you feel the spirit of this campus, it is hard to imaging being anywhere else" @AggieFootball— Kevin Flanigan (@TB_KFLAN) February 29, 2020
How STRONG is your Director of Recruiting!!!!! #tooeasy pic.twitter.com/DyZqqfPpmK— Larry McDonald (@LarryTAMUFB) February 12, 2020
➡️ 4.83 40-yard dash— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) March 2, 2020
➡️ fastest 3-cone time by a DT
(in last two years)
At 293 pounds, @MadubuikeJustin mooooovinnn 💨#GigEm /// 📍 #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/PTUVNKvhxf
Only Tom Brady & Drew Brees have more Pro Bowl selections (9) than Bengals DT Geno Atkins (8) over the last 10 seasons.— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) March 1, 2020
Texas A&M’s DT Justin Madubuike’s #NFLCombine performance is eerily similar to Atkins’ in 2010.@AggieFootball @MadubuikeJustin pic.twitter.com/mAkDqNT9Ed
Always solid 🤞@MadubuikeJustin ✖️ @CoachE_TAMU #GigEm /// 📍 #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/cxUFfm6E8M— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) March 1, 2020
Thankful for @CoachE_TAMU and everything he has helped me with through college. It’s always bigger than football with him! Love you coach! https://t.co/iy0VzQHd8Y— Justin Madubuike (@MadubuikeJustin) March 1, 2020
Show up, show out ⭐️@MadubuikeJustin ✖️ #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/ZiVCyD62dA— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) March 1, 2020
#LeapYear 😏 Aggie4L https://t.co/PvD9U5omT2— Trayveon Williams (@TrayveonW) February 29, 2020
Sleeper? Nah. 🥱— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) February 29, 2020
💪💪💪@MadubuikeJustin @NFLDraft
📺: 2020 #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/ANW68coljn
4️⃣.8️⃣3️⃣‼️@MadubuikeJustin @NFLDraft— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) February 29, 2020
📺: 2020 #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/Urh52haPTr
Gig ‘Em forever 👍 @MannBraden ✖️ @MoveTheSticks— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) February 29, 2020
📺: #NFLCombine LIVE on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/Aj2t2KZflK
Select few. ⭐️— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) February 29, 2020
📍 #NFLCombine ✖️ @KJ_13_
📺: @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/ihaQJ19lIK
1️⃣2️⃣. Aggie things. 👍@QuartneyDavis1#NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/R4s1dpGha3— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) February 29, 2020
Punters are people too @MannBraden @NFLDraft— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) February 29, 2020
📺: 2020 #NFLCombine Feb 27 - March 1 6pm CT on @nflnetwork #GigEm pic.twitter.com/531rF3bOCS
💪💪💪— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) February 28, 2020
3️⃣1️⃣ REPS @MadubuikeJustin @NFLDraft
📺: 2020 #NFLCombine Feb 27 - March 1 on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/9urcTCRk6G
#️⃣1️⃣🔥@QuartneyDavis1 @NFLDraft— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) February 28, 2020
📺: 2020 #NFLCombine Feb 27 - March 1 6pm CT on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/VLypNIfbcW
Under. The. Lights.— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) February 28, 2020
2020 Maroon & White Game
4.18 | 6:00pm | Kyle Field#GigEm pic.twitter.com/Iy7fpsnPnD
💪💪💪@KJ_13_ @NFLDraft— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) February 28, 2020
📺: 2020 #NFLCombine Feb 27 - March 1 6pm CT on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/udD390cXDq
Taking the next step. #NFLCombine #GigEm pic.twitter.com/YopsHHJNiD— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) February 27, 2020
Today we honor SEC legend and A&M Hall of Famer Bubba Bean.#BlackHistoryMonth | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/XgoNUozhZC— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) February 27, 2020
Dinner 🍽 is served at the #Dlinecookout. #Brisket #SmokedChicken 🐔 #Ribeye🥩 #GigEm #🔥 pic.twitter.com/Bhk3st8T36— Coach Terry Price (@Coach_TPrice) February 27, 2020
“You like cars — is a Ferrari gonna drive fast or is a pinto gonna drive fast? You can develop all the pintos you want...” — Jimbo Fisher on recruiting.— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) March 3, 2020
🗣️ @MadubuikeJustin 👏 #NFLCombine | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/ufzs7hWP9V— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) March 3, 2020
It’s not too early to get signed up for the best Football Camp in the country. Come compete with the best players in the country and get coached up by the BEST coaching staff in the country!! #jimbofisherfootballcamp #gigem 👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/wdsS4XmHvh— Jerry Johnson (@CoachSnacksTAMU) March 2, 2020
Five-star junior Manny Obaseki will take an unofficial visit to Texas A&M this weekend@AggieYellRivals https://t.co/dEK5qMIzti— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) March 2, 2020
Spring visit schedule... let’s ride ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/MmWCTcd7vi— 🎲 (@TunmiseAdeleye) March 1, 2020
After a great phone call with @CoachSantucci I’m extremely blessed to receive my 9th division 1 offer from Texas A&M‼️‼️❤️❤️❤️ @HoughFB @DeShawnBaker6 @SC_DBGROUP @CarolinaXposure @247Sports @mmlbuniversity @AggieFootball pic.twitter.com/ivK0nVCHVX— Kaci Seegars (@KaciSeegars2) February 29, 2020
I see you at #2 @MannBraden !— Footwork_King 🤴🏾 (@footwork_king1) February 29, 2020
Braden’s a Punter too, coming in at #2 with 4.13. pic.twitter.com/z2EqOhlxtz