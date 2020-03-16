Social Media Monday
👀 Love me some good linebacker drills 😍😍 https://t.co/Ydik1815W8— Coach Hughes (@LombardiDre) March 16, 2020
Tennessee let’s run it back 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 #TITANUP pic.twitter.com/rydM0LSoEN— Ryan Tannehill (@ryantannehill1) March 15, 2020
QB1 stays in Tennessee. 😁#Titans agree to terms with Ryan Tannehill (@ryantannehill1)— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) March 15, 2020
What a blessing ! From Aggieland to the Jungle. Year 1 in the books ready for year 2 🔥 https://t.co/C3BFdUIFsG— Trayveon Williams (@TrayveonW) March 14, 2020
March 13, 2020
Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville. https://t.co/tNBG75lPrZ— Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) March 12, 2020
March 11, 2020
Congratulations to @AggieBaseball's @Christianroa24, the latest Scholar Spotlight honoree. 📚✏️🎓#AggieScholars pres by @OpportuneLLP | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/SD6o6Faqaz— Texas A&M Athletics (@12thMan) March 12, 2020
ALERT: The @SEC today announced that all organized team activities, including competitions, team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings, will be suspended through Apr. 15. The SEC had previously announced all competition was suspended through Mar. 30.— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 13, 2020
ALERT 2: Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the suspension of regular season competition for teams in all sports on SEC campuses, as well SEC championship events, until March 30.— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 12, 2020
Coronavirus update:— Texas A&M University (@TAMU) March 12, 2020
• Classes are cancelled from March 16-20.
•Texas A&M will move to online classes March 23-April 28.
•Campus community meetings and events are now restricted to less than 50 participants.
I appreciate everyone’s patience & understanding & I’m grateful to be surrounded by outstanding coaches & administrators. I fully understand what it means to be an Aggie in times like this➡️➡️We Lead! https://t.co/R3fucalTgj pic.twitter.com/30jfSLP2A7— Ross Bjork (@RossBjorkAD) March 13, 2020
"We're all here because of student-athletes...when you have to tell them they can't play, that's crushing...but this is a learning lesson and we have to be safe. That's why we're taking all these precautions."— Texas A&M Athletics (@12thMan) March 13, 2020
Class of 2021 WR @LatrellNeville7 preparing now for his senior season #WeALLEN pic.twitter.com/vxXe0hYoY9— Justin Allen (@justinallen_13) March 15, 2020
It would be magic. https://t.co/qOrsrRVM1V— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) March 16, 2020
Here’s more numbers on Ryan Tannehill’s deal, per source:— Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) March 15, 2020
2020 is $17.5m fully guaranteed.
2021 is $24.5m fully guaranteed.
2022 is $29m guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed on 5th day of 2021 league year.
2023 is $27.5m base.
March 14, 2020
Some special coming this season for A&M 🚨🚨🚨🚨 https://t.co/EDViSDopK6— Camron Buckley ✨ (@CAMDAHOUDINI) March 15, 2020
Maybe we Americans can give this a go. https://t.co/2F6ryHs3vL— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) March 14, 2020
AVOIDANCE 🕹⌨️@TheJhamonAusbon— Delfonte Diamond (@DelfonteDiamond) March 14, 2020
Haven’t even touched down in A&M yet to enroll but I can’t stop thinking about putting that Maroon & White on ! #GigEm #June1st— Dre 5️⃣ (@1Deondrejackson) March 14, 2020
Love it https://t.co/U1WfIayKly— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) March 14, 2020
High-flying.— NFL UK (@NFLUK) March 16, 2020
Tough-tackling.@ryantannehill1 was ALL ACTION for the @titans pic.twitter.com/UdKOZ66b2E