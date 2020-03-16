"We're all here because of student-athletes...when you have to tell them they can't play, that's crushing...but this is a learning lesson and we have to be safe. That's why we're taking all these precautions."



Full visit with @RossBjorkAD ➡️ https://t.co/3mui12XXYq#GigEm pic.twitter.com/rPWSmMBm0h