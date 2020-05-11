Social Media Monday
Top 3 Coming out May 31st 👑 @dhglover @Bubblesdnf @RivalsFriedman @HamiltonESPN @DemetricDWarren @BrianDohn247 @Rivals @247Sports pic.twitter.com/jaefaZA3Mx— Tony Grimes (@757EliteDB) May 11, 2020
Texas A&M Football Hype Video [2020-2021]🔥— Aggie Films (@AggieFilms) May 8, 2020
This was awesome‼️ https://t.co/OBbfsogiDz— Zach Calzada (@ZachCalzada) May 11, 2020
Congrats, Deuce‼️👍💍@AggieNetwork | #GigEm https://t.co/9IKCTA2U7g— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) May 10, 2020
Report: Browns' Myles Garrett could become first $25 million per year pass-rusherhttps://t.co/EpvDXLOtgD pic.twitter.com/8b9ybWBAVN— Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) May 5, 2020
Top 11!!🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/DWK72GlLNy— Dametrious Crownover (@Dametrious1) May 10, 2020
Aggie fans y’all bring my lil bro home!!🔥👍🏾 #GigEm https://t.co/WCq0aP25jj— Earnest Crownover III (@ECrownover4) May 10, 2020
Most @SEC #MLB Draft Picks Over Time:— Graduate Baseball Studies (@GradBaseball) May 11, 2020
1.@AggieBaseball
2.@RazorbackBSB
3.@LSUbaseball
4.@GatorsBB
5.@GamecockBasebll
6.@HailStateBB
7.@OleMissBSB
8.@AuburnBaseball
9.@VandyBoys
10.@AlabamaBSB @SECbaseball pic.twitter.com/uwc3UcrXfW
Coming in at No. 13 in our 2021 Five-Star Countdown is Virginia DB Tony Grimes @757EliteDB— Adam Friedman (@RivalsFriedman) May 11, 2020
Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, UNC, Georgia, Penn State and Ohio State are among the schools vying for his commitment. pic.twitter.com/HmhOuVflD8
𝓣𝓱𝓪𝓷𝓴 𝔂𝓸𝓾, 𝓜𝓸𝓶 💖#MothersDay | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/Z0mG8V9JqZ— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) May 10, 2020
To all the wonderful Mothers ❤️👍 pic.twitter.com/apCLrUfGg5— Tommie Robinson (@CoachTRob_) May 10, 2020
The strength of a Mother ... Happy Mother’s Day Mama pic.twitter.com/T2hZ6UE01J— Elijah Robinson (@CoachE_TAMU) May 10, 2020
Thanks to my ❤Son @boimarv9 and @AggieFootball for the Mother's Day love💞👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/O8sD37p11b— Charlotte (@Graciebmckin35) May 10, 2020
Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful mother I love you I couldn’t ask for a better mother Thank you for everything😘@DondriaW pic.twitter.com/XAXT9qTWyX— Layden Robinson#️⃣6️⃣4️⃣ (@d_robinson78) May 10, 2020
My Royal Heart 💜 My World💜 pic.twitter.com/FOS9YACB3d— Bear🧸 (@bobbyiii5) May 10, 2020
Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there 💓🤞🏾 #GigEm pic.twitter.com/6VToZmsfVF— Earnest Crownover III (@ECrownover4) May 10, 2020
Mother’s Day love to my bride, from @AggieFootball ❤️ #GigEm 👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/MsEP1w1AGP— Mikado Hinson (@KadoHinson) May 10, 2020
LOVE YOU! ❤️💙 @JGillaspia pic.twitter.com/TI2qe7qWtq— Cullen Gillaspia (@CGillaspia) May 10, 2020
“I just can’t imagine not having my mom at a game.”@VonMiller’s mom Gloria is the real MVP. 🧡 #MothersDay | @NFLFilmspic.twitter.com/uZ1eQorLyJ— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 10, 2020
Happy Mother’s Day to this beautiful woman❤️I love you! #GigEm pic.twitter.com/R0a2YI9mbr— Blake (@blakesmith_11) May 10, 2020
Happy Mother’s Day to the greatest mom a son could ask for!! When I was down you picked me up when I was confused you showed me the right way and I’m honored to call you MOM! #MyRock #MyHeart pic.twitter.com/kZVoCdGh4N— Isaiah Spiller (@isaiah_spiller) May 10, 2020
#HappyMothersDay to all the incredible moms out there! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HVKp1usxfi— Braden White (@bwhite5350) May 10, 2020
𝐀 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐧— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) May 10, 2020
"...there's no way I could thank God enough for what I've watched him do with my son, the favors he's given him.' I cried most of the day [during the combine], and thought, 'That's my baby. That's my little man..."
- Geraci Mack#MothersDay | #GigEm
"God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers."— Damontre' Moore (@tmoore94) May 10, 2020
- Rudyard Kipling#HappyMothersDay https://t.co/ss5dn4Khst
https://t.co/GEAO8s3mgE pic.twitter.com/a7h5Lh3kTB— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) May 10, 2020
Nothing like a Mother’s Love , Happy Mother’s Day Beautiful ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gmy3iBpCKT— Keeath Magee II (@theregoeskeeath) May 10, 2020
Happy Mother’s Day To A Queen!👑💚 pic.twitter.com/KJji2umWYV— James Foster II (@YungSimba4) May 10, 2020
Every Day is Mother's Day for Gloria Fisher— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) May 10, 2020
"She's the definition of what a mother is. She's supportive, smart, hard, tough, will fight for you on the end of it and give everything for her kids and family..."
📝 https://t.co/ONMZhcJTsK#MothersDay | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/f8iS1V1ehI
May 10, 2020
Thanks Aggie Family ♥️👍🏾@AggieFootball pic.twitter.com/Qn8nqlHTKb— Donell Harris Jr (@5stardonell) May 10, 2020
Rivals250 QB Dematrius Davis backed off his longtime Virginia Tech commitment earlier this month. So, is there a new favorite for the stud from North Shore? https://t.co/jiEWWgnrGx pic.twitter.com/YNjW7imfHq— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) May 10, 2020
What’s good Aggies ❗️ pic.twitter.com/wjvluR5jI4— Dre 5️⃣ (@1Deondrejackson) May 9, 2020
Extremely proud of these 1️⃣3️⃣ young men graduating this weekend!— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) May 8, 2020
𝙀𝙖𝙧𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜 a degree from @TAMU means you're ready for the world. 🎓👍🌎 #TAMUgrad | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/CLVZ1N0g4l
Making Keller, TX proud 👍— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) May 11, 2020
CONGRATS, @bradymarek‼️@AggieNetwork | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/n73kCXcgzK
You will lead BEST by authentically becoming the BEST YOU, not by being a knockoff or carbon copy of someone else. Remember, there’s only 1 you! It’s too hard trying to be you & someone else. Actually, it’s impossible. Maximize EVERYTHING you’ve been given & roll w/it. 👍🏽💪🏽— Mikado Hinson (@KadoHinson) May 11, 2020
Find your passion in life and attack with all you got...— Leon O’Neal Jr 🛌 (@WakeEmUp9) May 11, 2020
Coming in at No. 6 in the our 2021 Five-Star Countdown is Louisiana DT Maason Smith @maassoonn_— Adam Friedman (@RivalsFriedman) May 11, 2020
Alabama, Florida, Georgia LSU and Texas A&M are among the schools vying for his commitment. pic.twitter.com/8O5Acy6tyi
Guards Bryce Foster and Donovan Jackson are five-stars who are the top of the 2021 class. Who you got? @ChadSimmons_, @samspiegs weight in https://t.co/IfVKsLxlxF pic.twitter.com/1AYpNduBM1— Rivals (@Rivals) May 11, 2020
Coming in at No. 9 in our five-star countdown is Texas OG Bryce Foster @BryceFoster5— Adam Friedman (@RivalsFriedman) May 11, 2020
Texas A&M, Oregon, Oklahoma, LSU and Texas are among the schools vying for his commitment. pic.twitter.com/Er9eGpzSSQ
Football in the fall?@peter_king and Dr. Anthony Fauci discussed the uncertainty of sports returning as we navigate COVID-19: https://t.co/o14muLGEeK pic.twitter.com/ohGVZePMj2— Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) May 11, 2020
The story now includes a statement from Zach Evans on his decision to enroll at #TCU https://t.co/kglv9XJMbh— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) May 11, 2020
U know immma be at that bihhhh https://t.co/eWYVrtTOIP— Footwork_King 🤴🏾 (@footwork_king1) May 11, 2020
I Neva thought I was better but I always knew I was different 💯.— HollyWood Demas (@DemondDemas1) May 11, 2020
Perseverance inspires 💯— Texas A&M Athletics (@12thMan) May 8, 2020
The winner of the 2020 Male Lohman Inspiration Award:@MichealClemonss | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/7epPZUAh1g