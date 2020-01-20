Social Media Monday Spotlight
AggieYell brings you the latest and greatest social media posts concerning Texas A&M Athletics and Recruiting.
Thank you Texas A&M for welcoming me & my family to College Station. Special thanks to Coach Fisher for the opportunity to be apart of this great staff. To the players, nothing but love. I got your back! I was born in Dallas, and we're headed back to where it all started! pic.twitter.com/NxHy3m1zQx— Maurice Linguist (@CoachMo15) January 20, 2020
Texas A&M Coming Back Alive In 2020 like...... pic.twitter.com/bkPHSzzspg— Leon O’Neal Jr (@WakeEmUp9) January 17, 2020
First I would like to thank God for everything he’s done for me and all the talents that he has blessed me with. Also, I would like to thank my family and coaches that have supported me along the way. With that being said, after a great visit I will be committing to TAMU👍🏾 #GigEm pic.twitter.com/rFG3i2pj5s— Earnest Crownover III (@ECrownover4) January 19, 2020
Check out the impressive highlights of A&M's newest commit: https://t.co/TlBlYTxPAw— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) January 19, 2020
Great Family...Great teammate...high character...Hard worker...Elite competitor...Epitome of Student-Athlete...Gig Em👍🏼 got a good one‼️— Coach B (@CoachB_MTXE) January 19, 2020
Former Georgia OC James Coley is reported leaving Athens. He was the tight ends coach at FSU from 2008-12. A&M has a need for a TE coach. pic.twitter.com/iJ19Lrcdrf— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) January 20, 2020
Aggies grab a young coach with a successful track record to replace Maurice Linguist as cornerbacks coach: https://t.co/5YED59xn3h— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) January 20, 2020
I don’t ever do this, but an Aggie needs our help. Little West has a rare form of cancer called retinoblastoma and he’s losing one of his eyes today. Please take a couple minutes to read and consider a small donation. Thank you!!! https://t.co/NwZgJeXMSm— TJ Juckson (@JeremyAnthony) January 20, 2020
FIRST CAREER TD‼️ ❄️❄️❄️#NFLAggies ✖️ #NFLPlayoffs @_Jstern | #GigEm— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) January 20, 2020
Rough one for Tate Martell https://t.co/Hnjw2ERiwa— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) January 19, 2020
🤐@DemondDemas1 🖤 pic.twitter.com/mUiWsUmYAG— Keith Miller (@coachkeith_1k) January 19, 2020
Demond Demas ridiculous run after catch for TD. Team Mauka leads 7-0 🤙 @DemondDemas1 pic.twitter.com/skwQLaDa7t— Polynesian Bowl (@polynesiabowl) January 19, 2020
Certified Athlete. @DemondDemas1 #PolyBowl2k20 🏈🌴🤙 @polynesiabowl pic.twitter.com/aNfMnHKHkW— Football Recruit. (@FootballRecruit) January 19, 2020
UFC 246 broadcast totally ignores Baker Mayfield while going through NFL personalities in attendance https://t.co/tjYGgvRA4d pic.twitter.com/iN4wePqcTK— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 19, 2020
Myles Garrett and some random friend pic.twitter.com/6sIzwZ5Y2T— adam ferrone (@_rone) January 19, 2020
This my year !!! Talk to me nice or don’t talk to me at all ...⏳🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/xHiyk6DrqO— Jeremiah Martin (@IAmJM_) January 19, 2020
I am extremely grateful and blessed to receive an offer from Texas A&M University!!! Thanks to my family, coaches and teammates. @car20ruiz @RossRoby1 @StevenGreek1 @Coach_TPrice @CoachMikeElko @AggieFootball #SEC #GigEm #12thMan pic.twitter.com/AKuJjGqRq6— Mr. Driver (@CristianDriver_) January 18, 2020
UPDATE: @ByronTurnerJr #TheBoogieMan #YouCantRunAway #ITBMB #AllAmerican #TheProgram #TheAug #3D pic.twitter.com/xbPZZZOC19— Luis Figueroa 🇵🇷 (@CoachFigueroa) January 18, 2020
Big time Aggie target for 2021 https://t.co/IU9AdChiiS— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) January 18, 2020
Check out my Junior Season Highlights.... Blessed to make it through another year ❤️ https://t.co/YP0wY7Vafu @RivalsFriedman @BrianDohn247— Tony Grimes (@757EliteDB) November 23, 2019
These are the schools I feel our best for me at the time.. 💯💯 Edit made by my guy @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/mDfP0HEtBh— TreVeyon Henderson (@TreveyonH15) January 17, 2020
JUNIOR SEASON 💪🏼💪🏼— TreVeyon Henderson (@TreveyonH15) December 23, 2019
53 Touchdowns
3000 All-Purpose Yards
48 Tckles & 3 INT
Highlights:
>> https://t.co/Hmj1zupxJp << pic.twitter.com/KcjLi4FdFO
Thank you Jesus! Offered by Texas A&M University!!! #GigEm @VBFootball @Coach_TPrice pic.twitter.com/ctvZUBmas4— XCIII (@KeanuKoht) January 17, 2020
December 11, 2019
Blessed to receive my first (SEC) offer from Texas A&M 💯⚡️@AggieFootball @Coach2Bless @CoachHolston @Coreyfuller4 @successathletic pic.twitter.com/iBCB9KcwoC— Joshua Farmer (@colaboy_j5) January 17, 2020
Gadsden County 2021 Defensive End @colaboy_j5 has been offered by @Coach_TPrice and @AggieFootball pic.twitter.com/Z8u7VMk1Ic— Coach Ris (@Coach2Bless) January 17, 2020
Texas A&M tomorrow 😁 #Gigem 👍🏾— Darvon Hubbard (@Iam_dxii) January 17, 2020
Senior SzN 🎥 https://t.co/ZUGplWAE3z— Darvon Hubbard (@Iam_dxii) December 3, 2019
Excited and blessed to receive an offer from Texas A&M University!! #AGTG ☝🏾@coach_bcoleman @_SummitFootball @AT_GIGEM @BuckFitz @BallHawkU @DreamTeam7v7 pic.twitter.com/EJIZ7XquCT— Keaten Wade (@KeatenWade) January 17, 2020
2019 Stats— Keaten Wade (@KeatenWade) December 27, 2019
Tackles
-Solo: 68
-Assists: 35
-Total: 103
TFL: 22.5
Sacks: 11.5
FF: 1
FR: 2
TD: 1
Offensive stats 164 carries 1152 yards 15 tds. 7.0 yards per carry.
14 rec 172 yards 2 tds. https://t.co/FwhPqtlhuh
college station tomorrow @K_Green_01 👀 #GigEm 👍🏿— KAM DEWBERRY🃏 (@KamDewberry) January 17, 2020
UNTAMED.@MikeWestHTX | @CoachWilson1980 pic.twitter.com/TjoMNqRaPB— KAM DEWBERRY🃏 (@KamDewberry) January 17, 2020
Very thankful to receive an offer from Texas A&M University!!#GigEm👍🏾 #AGTG☝🏾 @coach_bcoleman @_SummitFootball @AT_GIGEM @BallHawkU @BuckFitz @DreamTeam7v7 pic.twitter.com/h1o7Umzt4I— Destin Wade (@Destinwade1) January 17, 2020
2019 Stats— Destin Wade (@Destinwade1) December 29, 2019
Passing
87 completions
164 attempts
1,341 yards
17 TD
Rushing
153 attempts
727 yards
10 TD
Total
2,068 yards
27 TD https://t.co/DCnDn9pFQI
#GigEm for St Aug DE Byron Turner @mbpRivals @CourtneyRivals https://t.co/vN7Qg0L6qA— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) January 17, 2020
Blessed to be able to play the game I love. Everyone please check out my Junior tape. Thanks to my coaches. #2021Savages #PurpleKnights @4thQtMentality @AB_Xplodee @FbIberia @DemetricDWarren @samspiegs @HamiltonESPN @CoachBTJordan @TheOpening @RivalsCamp @RecruitLouisian pic.twitter.com/btaE0wrJHh— Byron “BoogieMan” Turner😈🥶 (@ByronTurnerJr) December 4, 2019
I want to thank all the schools who have recruited me so far. Please respect my decision as these are MY Top 6 schooIs I feel are best for me at this time. My recruitment is still open. Lets Eat🔥@samspiegs @BillyEmbody pic.twitter.com/NNcZ1QbUPr— Kaine Williams (@kwilliams5_) January 17, 2020
God I need you more than ever . #GigEm #AggiePride #SEC pic.twitter.com/izT4FdAjLS— Antonio Doyle Jr (@GoatOpportunity) January 18, 2020
One visit set for 2021 Rivals250 Demeioun Robinson. #Vols, #PSU, & others in pursuit https://t.co/GJvnr2F0ge pic.twitter.com/TIUcdxWYcM— Adam Friedman (@RivalsFriedman) January 17, 2020
Jimbo Fisher getting ready to close out first day of @ClinicPiney. #txhsfb #GigEm pic.twitter.com/yCvYU2lHnu— Hayden Henry (@hayden_h) January 18, 2020