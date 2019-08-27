Social Media Spotlight
AggieYell brings you the latest and greatest social media posts concerning Texas A&M Athletics and Recruiting.
Thursday night, Aggies...it's almost here. #GigEm pic.twitter.com/Gbg9JecDYE— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 26, 2019
It's about that time...#GigEm pic.twitter.com/zZCPP4Cryb— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 26, 2019
3️⃣ more days till the #MaroonGoons go to work. 💪#BTHOTexasState | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/KARpUcxWDs— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 26, 2019
#12thMan, can't wait to see you at Kyle Field on Thursday night!— Texas A&M Athletics (@12thMan) August 23, 2019
Know before you go...visit our Frequently Asked Questions about drinking responsibly at @AggieFootball games this fall.
#12thMan, tell us which of these songs you want to hear at the end of the first quarter on Thursday night.— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 26, 2019
You choose, we play. 🎼#GigEm
Play. Maker. @donlwilson6 👍#NFLAggies | #GigEm— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 25, 2019
The team behind our team. 💗— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 24, 2019
Loved celebrating our wives this weekend! Thank you for all you do.#GigEm pic.twitter.com/WyVbsL0P5P
Kyle Field ⚡↗️💯@QuartneyDavis1 | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/d9WLOTWeiJ— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 24, 2019
Good morning, #12thMan.— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 23, 2019
Welcome to game week! 🔥🔥#GigEm pic.twitter.com/GuDT1ZdzRv
#NFLAggies | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/ff3KhFYyYx— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 23, 2019
Heading into game week like:— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 23, 2019
Fall Camp ✅
Lot of big plays like this on tap in 2019. 💪— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 23, 2019
The #ManningAward has @TheKellenMond on its watch list for top QB in the nation. 👍https://t.co/uhoVBfL64b#GigEm— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 22, 2019
"I'm going to do my best, and give all that I can and do whatever it takes to represent @TAMU in the best way that I can." #12thMan, meet your new 12th Man, @bwhite5350.— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 22, 2019
"It's pretty hard to prepare for us all. You don't know what's going to hit you."— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 21, 2019
🎤 Cordarrian Richardson@Academy | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/uo6OS5CIp6
.@WakeEmUp9 & Aggie Football need you, #12thMan— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 21, 2019
Buy your Sports Pass: 🔗https://t.co/0NiGghxoYZ#GigEm pic.twitter.com/WUaKTYSEiY
Stand with the #12thMan & fill @ATTStadium in Maroon on SAT 9/28 for the annual Southwest Classic. Buy Tickets Now!— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 20, 2019
https://t.co/zQ9IHLlF7I's preview of Texas State's offense vs. Texas A&M defense is up! Don't forget -- 25% off an annual sub at a $75 Adidas gift card through 8/31! Details in at the bottom of the story: https://t.co/BA75RYkBjq— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) August 27, 2019
👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀 https://t.co/d1Gs2crhKo— Eddie Lampkin🎈 (@EddieLampkin25) August 27, 2019
Aggie fans wya?👍🏾 https://t.co/xtv4dhjKju— Eddie Lampkin🎈 (@EddieLampkin25) August 23, 2019
College station on Thursday 👍🏿#Gigem— Smart Chibひzo ذكي (@kvng_buzo) August 27, 2019
🎥 Highlights: Myers Park rolls !— Rivals (@Rivals) August 27, 2019
Commits for #RollTide #GigEm #NCState #GoHeels@DrakeMaye2 @MooseMuhammad @cambinothegod3 @p9rooks @RivalsFriedman @NCPreps @AggieYellRivals @BamaInsider @myersparkfball pic.twitter.com/vIBBZJErNt
Bottom right looking good ! 😁 https://t.co/zfERUbavFH— JaylonJone$ (@OriginalJaylon) August 27, 2019
It wouldn’t be an A&M page without Johnny though! Also representing 2 days until we’re packed into Kyle Field is THE GREATEST QUARTERBACK in college football history, @JManziel2!— Barstool Texas A&M (@BarstoolTexasAM) August 27, 2019
I’d like to thank all of the schools who recruited me and helped make my childhood dream into a reality. With that being said I’d like to drop my TOP 8 schools. My recruitment is still open!!! #HardWorkPaysOff @210ths pic.twitter.com/kwyWj2c5Ap— Elliot Donald (@ElliotDonald3) August 27, 2019
Aggie commit @MooseMuhammad with the TD https://t.co/TgJe5XBPTm— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) August 26, 2019
Nick Starkel did not win the Arkansas starting QB job. Still think he'll play soon.— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) August 26, 2019
It's game week, and you can still join https://t.co/zQ9IHLDfZg for a full year, get 25% off AND get a $75 e-card to spend on Adidas gear (and Adidas outfits the Aggies)! Here's how you do it: https://t.co/4TkvP8WRmK— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) August 26, 2019
The Aggies may have the toughest schedule in FBS, but Jimbo Fisher believes the toughest foe A&M will face remains themselves. Have they met the challenge? https://t.co/iVfGl5vjea— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) August 25, 2019
Happy Birthday 🎂 to #NFLAggie @kingjayev. #GigEm https://t.co/Du12T28sb5— Coach Terry Price (@Coach_TPrice) August 26, 2019
Another one of our #NFLAggies having a really good preseason. Congratulations @tmoore94. #LongArm #Counter #Gigem. https://t.co/DRQszRRum9— Coach Terry Price (@Coach_TPrice) August 25, 2019
The countdown continues... #GigEm https://t.co/U6s0jhcvvK— Coach Terry Price (@Coach_TPrice) August 25, 2019
Keep ballin big man! #NFLAggies #Gigem https://t.co/qasef8KTTt— Coach Terry Price (@Coach_TPrice) August 23, 2019
Fresh new travel gear! #Gigem https://t.co/vP9YIRJuC7— Coach Terry Price (@Coach_TPrice) August 23, 2019
Can’t wait to watch @rheagensmith crush another season of Aggie soccer! We couldn’t be prouder of you. ⚽🏆 pic.twitter.com/OcnJ4NHoaj— Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22) August 20, 2019
Keep doing work @donlwilson6! #NFLAggies #GigEm https://t.co/NKLbVOzJd1— Coach Terry Price (@Coach_TPrice) August 20, 2019
#NFLAggies #GigEm https://t.co/U8agquam4H— Coach Terry Price (@Coach_TPrice) August 20, 2019
Stop the rumors I haven’t committed to any school at this time but my commitment will be coming soon.— 2️⃣ (@Antonio_johns0n) August 27, 2019
Texas State sophomore quarterback Tyler Vitt (@17tylervitt17) will start in the opener against Texas A&M. #TXST #TAMU— Keff Ciardello (@Keff_C) August 23, 2019
Getting ready for Thursday? Bc same.— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 27, 2019
