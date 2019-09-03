Social Media Spotlight
Watching my son, @moosemuhammad, watch the Texas A&M Football game last night was PRICELESS!!! I now know that I need to practice standing a WHOLE game!!! Love it!! #pumped #Aggies #GigEm #AggieFootball 👊🏿🏈👍🏿— Christa Muhammad (@ChristaMuhammad) August 30, 2019
New changes w/ each passing 📅 in the facility...🙌🏼— Buzz Williams (@TeamCoachBuzz) September 4, 2019
This wall is a ‘Words We Use’ graphic
Tried to take a 📸 of the 👨🏽👨🏼🦱🧔🏻doing all the work🧰🧼, but wasn’t smart enough to know how to fit them in?!... pic.twitter.com/bj0Q0srkrA
Aggie. Beast. https://t.co/RfVBHlh5pp— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) September 2, 2019
Congrats to our 2019 draft class on making their 53 man rosters! #AggiesInTheNFL 👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/vFfQCcHDF8— Danielle Braswell (@DaniBraswell) September 2, 2019
Christian Kirk expected to return punts https://t.co/XriqKNmeKI— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 4, 2019
Long overdue, but spent the day catching up with the nation's No. 2-ranked OG Akinola Ogunbiyi, a #GigEm commit who, by the way, is related to Hakeem Olajuwon.— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) September 3, 2019
I bet Hakeem didn't have 20 knockdowns in Week 1 like Aki did, though.
Profile: https://t.co/8UYBK4y9bX pic.twitter.com/rUdlciJA9q
Which #Rivals100 prospects are on the cusp of earning their coveted fifth stars?— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) September 3, 2019
Two from The Boot/Texas: #LSU commit Jaquelin Roy and #GigEm pledge Jaylon Jones, who each were MVPs of their respective positions groups at the Five-Star Challenge
➡️ https://t.co/ufm5n9Cym4 pic.twitter.com/q9n9dzeWgn
Outside of UT fans, does anyone really believe it’s Texas? Earl Thomas was/is a freaking monster, who else is there that matters? Bunch of good, not great, players. The last time UT had a top 2 round DB picked? 2013. In that dry spell? LSU has had SIX. https://t.co/7aij0QR7Ui— Josh McCuistion (@JLMcCuistion) September 2, 2019
#Gigem 👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/MNMc9mKUUs— HollyWood Demas (@DemondDemas1) September 3, 2019
Huge shoutout to Stephenson RB Deondre Jackson @1Deondrejackson on his 3 TD performance from Friday night, as well as over 150 yards on the ground! Kid has been putting up numbers like this since his Sophomore year in high school!! 💪🏾💪🏾 #TheStrongWay @247Stephenson pic.twitter.com/q6GRgDseSC— Junior Baker NLR (@SouthernSwagg4) September 2, 2019
The next step. ➡️#ThePulse | Wednesday | 8pm#GigEm pic.twitter.com/VMVPlBZkHJ— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 4, 2019
Best student section in 🇺🇸— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 30, 2019
Last night, you set a new stadium record for student attendance!
Thank you, #12thMan! 👍#GigEm pic.twitter.com/7hwdjF5CNc
Where we stand.— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 3, 2019
Week 2️⃣ AP Poll: No. 12#GigEm pic.twitter.com/fnzbgATXAJ
Week 2️⃣ Coaches Poll: No. 11#GigEm pic.twitter.com/zEzz6IuEHO— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 3, 2019
Aggies. Tigers. Let's go.— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 3, 2019
First Look: Clemson
🔗: https://t.co/Bjtofr1ic9#TAMUvsCLEM | #GigEm
Seven did his thing Thursday 👍@Jashaun06 Named to Hornung Award Honor Roll— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 3, 2019
📰: https://t.co/YP80L095h4#GigEm
Next up: #BTHOClemson | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/qZ9DPnS2vd— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 1, 2019
Gilly's home in Houston 👍— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 1, 2019
Congrats to the one & only @CGillaspia on making the @HoustonTexans 53-man roster‼️#NFLAggies | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/GlDgwBePiC
The Real McCoy in The Big Easy ⚜️— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 31, 2019
Congrats to @Erik_McCoy_73 on making the 53-man @Saints roster‼️#NFLAggies | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/StTTRhNgOp
Park the Mack Truck in Baltimore!— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 31, 2019
Congrats to @DaylonMack on making the @Ravens 53-man roster‼️#NFLAggies | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/QsnlSKIGs8
Dono did #EarnTheStar 👍— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 31, 2019
Congrats to @donlwilson6 on making the @dallascowboys 53-man roster‼️#NFLAggies | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/tSiCfJFk7M
T. Will aka Mr. #SeizeTheDEY 🐅— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 31, 2019
Congrats to @TrayveonW on making the @Bengals 53-man roster‼️#NFLAggies | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/RP2PIJvs0o
More #LambeauLeap 🔜❄️— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 31, 2019
Congrats to @_Jstern on making the 53-man roster in Green Bay‼️#NFLAggies | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/1xgRdmL46H
Keke 👉 #GoPackGo 🧀— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 31, 2019
Congrats to @BucketsAll_Day on making the @packers 53-man roster‼️#NFLAggies | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/sgU0H23Lcd
OT ➡️ #RavensFlock— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 31, 2019
Congrats to @OtaroAlaka on making the @Ravens 53-man roster‼️#NFLAggies | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/bwrwzKgGeq
The halftime classic is back!— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 31, 2019
Ask the Aggies 1: 🥞🍽️🍕🤔
Catch them all season long at Kyle Field@davidgardners | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/qVYlznhNDt
Team Run Out: 360°— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 30, 2019
Go inside the locker room, through the tunnel, and out onto Kyle Field. 😎
👉 https://t.co/cuYmDEv3Ox#GigEm pic.twitter.com/czt4fuNGhV
Opening Night in Aggieland 🔥📼🔥#GigEm pic.twitter.com/znfFhiB2GB— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 30, 2019