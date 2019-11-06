Social Media Spotlight
AggieYell brings you the latest and greatest social media posts concerning Texas A&M Athletics and recruiting.
November 6, 2019
Asking for all your prayers and love. 🙏🏾❤️ EJ is going into surgery right now after he broke his hand. We’re wishing him the most speedy recovery!! @ejsmith_22 @PatSmithTY pic.twitter.com/2tDZRwCu2e— Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22) November 5, 2019
#Rivals100 DE Landon Jackson's focus is on a state title, but he's squeezed in #Texas + #TAMU visits this fall. He has two marquee visits on deck in November, including a trip up North this weekend— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) November 6, 2019
Jackson talks contenders + who's checking the boxes
➡️ https://t.co/ALRMNV8Ldv pic.twitter.com/0ZqVhZvFob
I just want to take the time to thank UIL for not letting me play I’ve took the time to get ready for college perfect my craft and get stronger/Faster and mentally ready for college football #GigEm 👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/e1nP58wJ4X— HollyWood Demas (@DemondDemas1) November 2, 2019
Dude got cold 🥶 ass feet @obj https://t.co/iFuKgPyQGh— HollyWood Demas (@DemondDemas1) November 5, 2019
🚨Updated: DCTF 2020 Texas High School Football Hot 100— Dave Campbell's Texas Football — TexasFootball.com (@dctf) November 4, 2019
1. @Runzekerun01
2. @DemondDemas1
3. @haynes_king10
4. @JaayUpNext_
5. @Drew_16Sanders
FULL LIST: https://t.co/dnh6nE7lMZ #txhsfb ✍️ @GPowersScout pic.twitter.com/en4wSeLGxX
I’ll be back in College Station Nov 16th ! #GoAggies #GigEm— Dre 5️⃣ (@1Deondrejackson) November 3, 2019
Thanks to everyone at @tamu @yaf and @CRNC and of course @NR_Institute for the great event with @DanCrenshawTX tonight (except for the alt right buffoons). Good times. pic.twitter.com/qVUTyQnPmL— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) November 5, 2019
I see ya PPA profile. I will send you some new stuff when it comes in.— Pro Process Academy 7vs7 (@CoachJames44) November 6, 2019
He does it all! https://t.co/IySJRd362m— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) November 4, 2019
#ThePulse E10— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 6, 2019
Wednesday | 8pm#GigEm pic.twitter.com/d16KhFMkCm
Week 9's best 📊#NFLAggies | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/PcneILC517— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 5, 2019
It's Military Appreciation Night at Kyle Field for the @AggieFootball home finale on NOV 16.— Texas A&M Athletics (@12thMan) November 5, 2019
✔️Donate $30 tickets for the military to attend
✔️Request Military Appreciation Tickets
✔️Submit an in-game Shout Out
🔗https://t.co/aYIskS4ewG#12thMan #GigEm pic.twitter.com/Mlupm3cG7q
New team, same @mosesbread72!#NFLAggies | #GigEm— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 5, 2019
pic.twitter.com/98Qg2W3zLe
Spooky szn might be over, but...— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 4, 2019
Ask The Aggies: 🎃 Costumes 🎃@davidgardners | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/ZtSpjSXMPx
Plan accordingly, #12thMan... 😁— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 4, 2019
Aggies & Cardinals Announce Home & Home Series
📰 https://t.co/P0ErP5hQAn#GigEm pic.twitter.com/PgOCNSHPzK
Only the beginning 💯@isaiah_spiller ✖️ @SEC FOTW— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 4, 2019
📝 https://t.co/4dmWf20Enm#GigEm pic.twitter.com/IUNfMOMd4b
vieWs from the dub 💪#GigEm pic.twitter.com/vOdphU3sj3— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 4, 2019
Money Mike cashin’ out 💸#NFLAggies | #GigEm— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 4, 2019
pic.twitter.com/uevHIUvd80
Tuck-n-run Tanny for the TD!#NFLAggies | #GigEm— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 3, 2019
pic.twitter.com/igOIsmjM9I
QB1️⃣#GigEm pic.twitter.com/acY4ESQhE6— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 2, 2019
Match @TrayveonW's fresh. rushing record: ✅— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 2, 2019
Take pic with the man himself: ✅ #GigEm pic.twitter.com/N4JQgGWchD
Bye week mood 👀— Lando (@LandonHolcomb2) November 4, 2019
Video Credit: @TheActualRoss pic.twitter.com/FBLuezuWBn
Caruso takes it coast-to-coast 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZD7C72cC0p— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 6, 2019
💥 @ACFresh21's TOP 5 CAREER DUNKS!— NBA (@NBA) November 5, 2019
🏀: LAL / CHI
⏰: 8pm/et
📺: @NBATV pic.twitter.com/meMabm3Ny6
.@DanuelHouseJr for 3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/r6erAR5cl8— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) November 5, 2019