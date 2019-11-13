Social Media Spotlight
AggieYell brings you the latest and greatest social media posts concerning Texas A&M athletics and recruiting.
I told y’all everybody going to feel my pain because Football was took away from me my senior year #GigEm👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/JMpKi2wHTO— HollyWood Demas (@DemondDemas1) November 13, 2019
#TakeTwo: Will 5-star WR Demond Demas stick with his #TAMU pledge, or will #Oklahoma be able to lure him away? @adamgorney gets two takes from @samspiegs & @rivalsmike.— Rivals (@Rivals) November 12, 2019
▶️ https://t.co/HGwXV4k7bH pic.twitter.com/IvYAasZVRa
I’m proud of this Young man. For the short time I had him, he was great on and off the field. Continue to keep God first and your parents in your ear, you’ll be great. #GOAGGIES #MYFIRSTALLAMERICAN pic.twitter.com/1azHIdvQv9— Demetrius Jackson (@CoachJackson31) November 13, 2019
Offers began to pour in for Dickinson super-sophomore TE Donovan Green and he has his eye on three schools. He raves about #TAMU's ability to use former teammate Jalen Wydermeyer; #Texas offering in unique fashion + #OU's proven offensive track record— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) November 12, 2019
➡️ https://t.co/Bsm7EvYeNI pic.twitter.com/nxmQ1aeqQN
Feels unreal to officially be an AGGIE ‼️‼️‼️#Gigem— Hassan Diarra (@hassan_diarra11) November 13, 2019
Great day here for @PSA_Mustangs as 5 student-athletes make their commitments official @SpiesNwt @hassan_diarra11 @Cstgn8 @_Mekhi24 and Niya Fields. Congrats and best wishes to 5 fantastic representatives of #psafamily pic.twitter.com/fAyHQ3eTBe— PSA_Athletics (@AthleticsPsa) November 13, 2019
Sorry For The Wait ‼️‼️‼️‼️. Let’s Get These Relationships Built !!! @RivalsFriedman @BrianDohn247 pic.twitter.com/NWGpGGIm6g— kells (@lilahkkells) November 12, 2019
This⤵️⤵️⤵️That’s our Coach & Leader of @aggiembk➡️➡️➡️Love the passion & commitment from @TeamCoachBuzz as we build the program. https://t.co/lg94Bfqs9Z— Ross Bjork (@RossBjorkAD) November 12, 2019
AY's breakdown of South Carolina's offense vs. A&M's defense is up: https://t.co/dzyiZc8A1P— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) November 13, 2019
20 years later. We will never forget.— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 13, 2019
The Burning Desire
🔗 https://t.co/0IeuMDH9cZ#GigEm pic.twitter.com/4rl0AUHvEV
The Burning Desire— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 13, 2019
Wednesday | https://t.co/dUAnaNswPs#GigEm pic.twitter.com/5LRl7szxi6
Difference makers 💯#NFLAggies | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/DZGiiVmvyF— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 13, 2019
The show is 🔙 tomorrow!— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 12, 2019
JFRS | Wednesdays | 7pm
📍 @rudysbbq (504 Harvey Rd)@CapitalFarmCred | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/PzFRFA08kR
"...just continue to chop, continue to chop..."— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 11, 2019
-@TheKellenMond
Player Media Availability:
🔗 https://t.co/cv6bG6DW92#GigEm pic.twitter.com/zJgdPzqdht