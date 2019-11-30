Social Media Spotlight
AggieYell brings you the latest and greatest social media posts concerning Texas A&M Athletics and Recruiting.
No more talking 🤫— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 30, 2019
🏈 #TAMUvsLSU
🕖 6:00pm ct
📺 @espn
💻 https://t.co/tBZsQgFbD9
📊 https://t.co/dNvjUvu8SB
👂 https://t.co/CqKscpAtIP
📻 https://t.co/wAbStiktDm (Spa.) @TAMUHotelCC | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/LXO7uz3mkL
We've got unfinished business.— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 28, 2019
We've got a debt to collect.
We've got a score to settle.
There's only one way to settle it. pic.twitter.com/fzlSsuPV2G
The last time @AggieFootball faced LSU they won 74-72 in 7 Overtimes. Caught up with Aggie QB Kellen Mond and leading tackler Buddy Johnson to see what they remember and what to look forward to tomorrow. 7:00 pm ET ESPN #gigem pic.twitter.com/i20Uug2gRQ— Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) November 30, 2019
We heard you. We just didn't listen.#GigEm pic.twitter.com/OMmecg1YDf— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 30, 2019
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐧. 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐧. 𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐞.@TXFordDealers | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/G6dRe0FO5G— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 30, 2019
Bitter child. https://t.co/T7WEXS2HLz— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) November 30, 2019
I will be attending the LSU Vs. Texas A&M game tomorrow!!! #GeauxTigers— Landon Jackson (@landonjackson40) November 30, 2019
#GigEm couldn’t spoil Georgia’s season last weekend. Is there a chance the #12thMan could make it happen against No. 1 LSU tomorrow? #Aggies #TAMU #TAMUvsLSU #RoadTripSports #NFF #CFB150— #CollegeFootballAmerica (@RoadTripSports) November 30, 2019
➡️ Photos: https://t.co/0kfI03oemr
➡️ #CollegeFootballAmerica: https://t.co/9jmHDFyfOn pic.twitter.com/9RWEeu1erF
Happy Thanksgiving, #12thMan!#GigEm pic.twitter.com/fQDfXjzc4f— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 28, 2019
"A football feast of enjoyment..."— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 28, 2019
This week, we're thankful for 125 years of Texas A&M Football.@pedersonsfarms | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/2NtMoTv0mi
#ThePulse S6, E12— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 28, 2019
"Between Two Hedges"
🎥 https://t.co/t2YfGHMuC0#GigEm pic.twitter.com/X0xLQBl6jY
Cooler talkin' to ya from Baton Rouge.— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 29, 2019
Game preview pod ⬇️
🎤 https://t.co/DHgq1IMlg7@RTICCoolers | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/mcUwLotWPR
Opportunity lies ahead.— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 30, 2019
6pm | @espn#GigEm pic.twitter.com/qWdjxUOcah
20 years ago, today.— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 27, 2019
The Bonfire Game
🔗 https://t.co/0IeuMDYKBz#GigEm pic.twitter.com/2n2wn47tN1
Sir I do not believe this is what hookem means https://t.co/27OdrGLfEJ— Barstool Texas A&M (@BarstoolTexasAM) November 29, 2019
AGGIE FOOTBALL GAME WATCH PARTY at Clutch - our official game watch location for the 2019 season. Clutch is again donating 20% of all food/drink sales during the game to the DAMC! https://t.co/51AUJNxICw#DallasAggies #TAMUvsLSU | #GigEm | #BTHOlsu pic.twitter.com/goWRUV0Fed— Dallas A&M Club (@DallasAggies) November 30, 2019
I’m going to tell my kids this is Coach Orgeron #TAMUvsLSU pic.twitter.com/wGpu0N0tBd— Jonathan Sanchez (@Jsan12thMan) November 30, 2019
Current ETA for Cold front / line of rain & storms not expected in Baton Rouge until around 11pm or midnight.— Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) November 30, 2019
As of now, all looks well for #TAMUvsLSU. Can't rule out passing showers 6-10pm. Probably have some wet weather after the game. https://t.co/H7a38KyMas
🏈 Nov. 28, 1997: D'Andre Hardeman and Dante Hall surpass 100 yards and Sirr Parker scores twice as No. 15 Texas A&M beats Texas, 27-16. 👍 #GigEm https://t.co/dEra2vG7ih— TexasA&MSportsPast (@tamusportspast) November 28, 2019
And you wonder why they are so motivated to play us again? #Gigem https://t.co/aOOZIOAHSZ— Aggieland Illust. (@aggiemag) November 29, 2019
Truly thankful for all that God has done for me and my family! Happy Thanksgiving! #Thanksgiving #Gigem— Fred Spiller (@fred_spiller) November 28, 2019
One year ago, President George H.W. Bush passed away. As we reflect on his presidential legacy, may we also appreciate the roles he played as husband, father, "Gampy", and friend. pic.twitter.com/O3v4Qba52B— Bush Library (@Bush41Library) November 30, 2019
Me and My brudda we stick together like no other @MooseMuhammad pic.twitter.com/Udq5mGMJcw— HollyWood Demas (@DemondDemas1) November 25, 2019
#12thman #Aggies— Todd Drake (@ToddBanditDrake) November 30, 2019
A nice reflection from a true Aggie Hero. John A. Comstock#bthoolsu
I have feeling we will give LSU a really interesting run for the money.
Fun Football Day for Everyone 👍💎🏈🏈 https://t.co/KXZsllrS1c