#GigEm #GigEmGang20 “ I ain’t goin no where no place better 👍🏽 “#Aggies and Congratulations to @AggieBaseball 👍🏽 bring it home pic.twitter.com/qFznReXGZM— Hollywood Demas (@DemondDemas1) June 3, 2019
Congrats to A&M commit @DemondDemas1, who is now a 5-star and the No. 18 player in the nation in the #Rivals100!— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) June 4, 2019
Aggies Are Building Watch this 🤫🤧— Hollywood Demas (@DemondDemas1) June 4, 2019
All ima say is don’t sleep on my young gunna @MooseMuhammad ❤️💯 much love welcome home brudda 👍🏽 #GigEm— Hollywood Demas (@DemondDemas1) June 4, 2019
Aggieland is not a school I’m just committed to its FAMILY NOW 💯❤️👍🏽 #GigEm— Hollywood Demas (@DemondDemas1) June 3, 2019
Football Szn got me like 😁 Yea Yea pic.twitter.com/2rcbMwo7Wg— Hollywood Demas (@DemondDemas1) June 3, 2019
Texas A&M commit Demond Demas' bounce speaks for itself 🤯 #SCtop10— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 1, 2019
(via @footwork_king1) pic.twitter.com/SKowz69XA2
Overly-Gifted a** @DemondDemas1 .#GigEm👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/mBg2WAjIaF— Footwork_King 🤴🏾 (@footwork_king1) May 31, 2019
There's a new 5️⃣⭐️ in the #Rivals100 from Texas: @DemondDemas1— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) June 4, 2019
More on #GigEm WR commitment Demond Demas' rise to a five-star
➡️ https://t.co/9N84ZYzV6d pic.twitter.com/AkEjoENGx9
My top 5!!! pic.twitter.com/JT1H7zRiSl— alfred collins (@alfredcollins99) June 5, 2019
I’m on my way ‼️ pic.twitter.com/OquDECT3uJ— BIG FRANK 🧟♂️ (@fadil_diggs) June 4, 2019
#Rutgers transfer forward Eugene Omoruyi is at Texas A&M today for a visit. @AggieYellRivals @coreyevans_10— Richie Schnyderite (@RichieSRivals) June 4, 2019
First reported by @briannnnf pic.twitter.com/ZzkyHkBrbU
The @SEC bowl lineup just got All Shook Up! #ItJustMeansMore rhinestones! Thank ya. Thank ya very much @LasVegasBowl! pic.twitter.com/GqAVUs59Ge— Greg Sankey (@GregSankey) June 4, 2019
I’ll see y’all in 2020👍🏾✍🏾— Joshua Ellison (@ellisonjoshua5) June 3, 2019
All praise to Lord, the most high. Rip John Rip Granddad 🙏🏾 one 🖤 4eva pic.twitter.com/sfTu2sisrR— Arik Gilbert (@arik_gilbert) June 4, 2019
2 (61): @RaysBaseball select Texas A&M (TX) P John Doxakis. https://t.co/GcaNrcQJvd #MLBDraft— MLB Draft Tracker (@MLBDraftTracker) June 4, 2019
ANOTHER BIG BOOM!! This time all the way in the Carolinas!! @CDameyune getting a great one! #GigEmGang20 #ItsJustBeginning pic.twitter.com/KSO9EL6Aus— Mike Ferrara (@MikeFerraraTAMU) June 4, 2019
I ain’t gonna even lie .. @CoachIsh_TAMU is probably the realist college coach I’ve ever spoken to💯. #GigEm 👍🏾— Latrell McCutchin🦹🏾♂️ (@bil_trell) June 4, 2019
Texas A&M 😎 #GigEm 👍🏾@CDameyune pic.twitter.com/nrEQ7YyH1b— C A M R I L E Y 🍿. (@cam_riley7) June 3, 2019
THE STATION IS UP BROTHA 💯 https://t.co/YLuzW5o8lF— JaylonJones (@OriginalJaylon) June 4, 2019
👀😳🔥🔥🔥!!! #GigEm 👍🏾— Coach Ishmael Aristide (@CoachIsh_TAMU) June 4, 2019
Texas A&M-Lamar to Kick Under the Lights on ESPNU or ESPN2— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) May 30, 2019
🔗: https://t.co/ntsdC1DkoE
#GigEm
Welcome to Aggieland to the nearly 1,600 new students & their families on campus today for their #TAMUnsc! We're glad you're here! 👍 #tamu pic.twitter.com/CfxOHdE13E— Texas A&M University (@TAMU) May 30, 2019
With the 21st pick of the 2019 #MLBDraft, the @Braves select @AggieBaseball SS Braden Shewmake: https://t.co/OHooNdL3XW pic.twitter.com/JDaAIJvIrZ— MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) June 4, 2019