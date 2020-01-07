Social Media Spotlight
AggieYell brings you the latest and greatest social media posts concerning Texas A&M Athletics & Recruiting.
Did we just become best friends???@blakesmith_11 🤝 @haynes_king10#GigEm pic.twitter.com/1fsVXWKOBj— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) January 7, 2020
HOME👍🏾📍— JaylonJone$ (@OriginalJaylon) January 7, 2020
#Aggieland, I’m home 📍— Chris Morris (@ChrisMo75901) January 7, 2020
I’ll find any excuse for a balloon garland 🤣👍🏽 #GigEmGang20 pic.twitter.com/uoaKtO95U6— Danielle Braswell (@DaniBraswell) January 7, 2020
The latest on the greatest recruiting drama of all time: https://t.co/kt3tVOusu1— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) January 7, 2020
Same here brotha👍🏾 https://t.co/LQzJwlpSfF— Jordan😈🤘🏽 (@_spoooook) January 7, 2020
We coming for everything next year💯 https://t.co/uhIULdtam4— Ainias Smith (@ainias_smith) January 7, 2020
2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/1UfEj8tluy— تعؤل (@TheJhamonAusbon) January 7, 2020
Got word Georgia is likely to release Zach Evans from his LOI (maybe not the exact wording, but you get the idea) -- they never filed it. The people I have talked to now expect him to end up at Texas A&M, probably shortly.— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) January 6, 2020
Aggie Family Check Me Out ! 😎👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/A1Ji7wca9t— JaylonJone$ (@OriginalJaylon) January 5, 2020
He’s home!! Operation Move In about to commence! @josh_bankhead #GigEm 📍 pic.twitter.com/VR81PyGRt5— Jannita Bankhead (@MrsJBank) January 7, 2020
Former Bengals RB lands in Detroit.— Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) January 7, 2020
Also, Tra Carson played football at Texas A&M. https://t.co/AJekiK0SY2