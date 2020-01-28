Social Media Spotlight
AggieYell brings you the latest and greatest social media posts concerning Texas A&M Athletics and Recruiting.
I’m hurt right now🥺 #KobeBryant can’t believe it’s true one thing kobe said was keep a smile on your face through hard times ❤️— HollyWood Demas (@DemondDemas1) January 26, 2020
Bro Is it me or y’all woke up not feeling the same ?— HollyWood Demas (@DemondDemas1) January 27, 2020
I just balled up a paper ball looked at the trash can 🗑 and I was finna shoot and say Kobe but I started crying. #MambaMentality— HollyWood Demas (@DemondDemas1) January 27, 2020
Ain’t no way.— JaylonJone$ (@OriginalJaylon) January 26, 2020
Kobe is not Gone, His Legend will live forever 🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/EXhtMAu7ME— Leon O’Neal Jr (@WakeEmUp9) January 26, 2020
I will be at OU on Saturday and on Sunday I will be at Texas A&M— Kendrick Blackshire (@KendrickBlacks1) January 27, 2020
Check the location 📍— Eric Hemphill lll (@EricHemphill4) January 27, 2020
I can’t wait to get started in College Station ..— Edgerrin Cooper (@edgerrincooper1) January 27, 2020
Blessed and thankful to receive an offer from Texas A&M University #GigEm 👍🏾 @CoachMikeElko @CoachColey @CoachHarriott @larryblustein @rivalsmike @AggieFootball pic.twitter.com/Y43BqRx3dx— Dallas Turner (@UnoErra) January 28, 2020
I am very honored to receive an offer to play basketball at Texas A&M. Thank you to Coach Williams and his tremendous staff. @aggiembk @WHS_Hoopz pic.twitter.com/1JHmdOGHf5— Trey Moss (@TreyMoss2021) January 25, 2020
Great visit to Texas A&M #GigEm 👍🏽@RoSimonJr @Fast7v7 pic.twitter.com/Kkj6xaUuVK— David Fisher4️⃣ (@dfisherrr) January 27, 2020
I have seen many people come from this university. . .Blessed to say I have been offered by Texas A&M!!🤫🥁#GigEm pic.twitter.com/DKuFqyKnU2— Young Concrete (@young_concrete) January 28, 2020
Very excited to say I have received a scholarship from Texas A&M University! #12thMan #AggiePride pic.twitter.com/RZG8OPtU3R— Thomas Fidone II (@ThomasFidone) January 28, 2020
Really excited to have received an offer from Texas A&M University!Thanks to the coaching staff for the great opportunity @KTPrepElite pic.twitter.com/Sxm5oTjfk2— Brock Bowers (@brockbowers17) January 28, 2020
#TAMU #GigEm has offered 2023 prospect Matayo Uiagalelei from Bellflower (Calif) St John Bosco @mbpRivals @COACH_T_BULLOCK— Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) January 28, 2020
Dfld Bch '22 RB Jaziun Patterson @j4thegreat1 offered by Texas A&M 2day! @HamiltonESPN @SleeperAth1etes @Rivals @SFHSSports @247recruiting @ESPNCFB @HeraldSports @ABLichtenstein @larryblustein @DavidFurones_— Deerfield Beach Football (@DB_BucksFB) January 28, 2020
Great visit to A&M yesterday. Grateful for the opportunity. @ChuxSpeed @Fast7v7 @CoachDickey1 @PatriotPride13 @Jason_Howell pic.twitter.com/Bif1bC42qr— Tanner Ballew (@BallewTanner) January 28, 2020
Baylor, Texas, Texas A&M and Notre Dame are all actively after 2021 Pearland RB Darius Hale. The big, powerful back says #SicEm set the bar, but the Aggies, Longhorns and Irish are all close to offering. He shares the latest, including a decision timelinehttps://t.co/9rs91lWceb pic.twitter.com/LKVR48uZ6K— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) January 27, 2020
As we approach the last week on the road recruiting... I’m praying for safe travels for all of my fellow coaches near and far.... #BlessUp— Elijah Robinson (@CoachE_TAMU) January 27, 2020
📍— RANDY “bobo” MASTERS2️⃣ (@bobo10k2) January 26, 2020
OMG 😱 @bobo10k2 🐆💨 pic.twitter.com/nw7ZPW3YtI— FAST Houston- Austin (@Fast7v7) January 27, 2020
Thank you again @RoSimonJr @Fast7v7 for letting me go on the visit to Texas A&M💯@AggieFootball It was an awesome experience🙌🏻@ReggieMcNeal1 pic.twitter.com/MedlSBgmc3— GavinRutherford23 (@GavinRutherfo12) January 27, 2020
Great visit yesterday at A&M with @Fast7v7 felt good to be back in Aggie Land #Gigem👍 @samspiegs @R_Brauninger @AndrewHatts @KLEINCAINFB pic.twitter.com/wvntmkOMs8— JBlue23🎒🏈 (@JaydonBlue) January 27, 2020
Thank you @AggieFootball for showing my #FastAustin boys all the great opportunities y’all have to offer. @Fast7v7#WeRun512 /// #GigEm pic.twitter.com/fOJrTYWOS7— Chux Speed (@ChuxSpeed) January 27, 2020
Thank you #Gigem for hosting me last night. Coach Jimbo Fisher had me fired up! Thank you to all the #aggiefootball for all the work you put in on a Sunday night. Thanks to @ChuxSpeed @RoSimonJr @Fast7v7. Thanks @CoachDickey1. Here's to a great season! @Perroni247 @samspiegs 🏈 pic.twitter.com/VLNceySemn— NickHudson17_4JC (@Nickhudson174) January 27, 2020
What y’all think ? #Gigem 👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/GormE8hD8a— Julio’s island 🐆 (@JulianH2022) January 27, 2020
📍 #GigEm— Trent McGaughey (@TrentMcgaughey) January 26, 2020
📍 #GigEm 👍🏿@ChuxSpeed /// @Fast7v7— Tavierre Dunlap (@TavierreD) January 27, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from Texas A&M #SEC @CoachIsh_TAMU @CoachE_TAMU @LcooleyDuq5 @_MattieD @DWalls2ND pic.twitter.com/LGqK7dHTvA— Dorien Ford (@DorienFord_21) January 24, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from Texas A&M University🙏🏽 #GoAggies @AggieFootball @CoachE_TAMU pic.twitter.com/G6a2BY7JnH— “The Real Joker🃏🤷🏽♂️” (@dontethorntonjr) January 24, 2020
#GigEm👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/h1XkkZmatz— H O L L Y W O O D. J R‼️ (@TyrenceA) January 27, 2020
The NFC defense paid tribute to Kobe Bryant after a sack at the Pro Bowl.— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 27, 2020
RIP to a legend. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/F8c7UVGSsF
Look who's going to Super Bowl LIV! Awesome to be working with @USAA again and send Marine Corps vet - and @Broncos fan - Nick Lopez to the big game with the help of the @VFWHQ. Thankful to all those who serve and their families who support them! pic.twitter.com/OldDVa3VIl— Von Miller (@VonMiller) January 21, 2020
Gigs from the #ProBowl 👍— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) January 25, 2020
📷: @PhotoBowles / NFL#NFLAggies | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/mOm7ZvUL7L
Make em’ miss for the TD @QuartneyDavis1 ! pic.twitter.com/qzkO9Zarbf— Footwork_King 🤴🏾 (@footwork_king1) January 21, 2020
@QuartneyDavis1 TEXAS A&M WR had a great week @seniorbowl this week!!! Sleeper Draft Prospect who’s stock will be rising soon!!! “Train Like A Pro” @BobbyBeltTX @lynnestouch pic.twitter.com/zrM96Jh2MC— David Robinson (@drobalwayzopen) January 24, 2020
Awesome salesmanship at the break. Then incredible leaping ability and acrobatics by Quartney Davis. pic.twitter.com/QrTNa1dS2z— Cover 1 (@Cover_1_) January 24, 2020
Starts off with a good release, finishes it with a great route. Fantastic rep by Quartney Davis. pic.twitter.com/TToHBapm3G— Steven Michael (@DFF_Steven) January 23, 2020
Quartney Davis with a nice grab in the corner of the end zone. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/WD3ROrISVR— Jeffrey Essary (@JeffreyEssary) January 23, 2020
What a rep by Quartney Davis!!! pic.twitter.com/jtkWmNbQnA— Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) January 23, 2020
Quartney & CeeDee have always worked hard and never made any excuses. My dawgs forever 🤞🏾🖤 I always have to let em’ know that they’re doing good, but they can always be a lil better! @QuartneyDavis1 & @_CeeDeeThree keep thanking the most high for all the blessings. pic.twitter.com/K0yhRupb79— Footwork_King 🤴🏾 (@footwork_king1) January 26, 2020