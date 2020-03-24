Social Media Spotlight
AggieYell brings you the latest and greatest social media posts concerning Texas A&M athletics and recruiting.
𝘈𝘯 𝘖𝘱𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘶𝘯𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘔𝘪𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘥— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) March 24, 2020
With no Pro Day, the Aggies will rely on film and home workouts moving towards the upcoming NFL Draft
📰 https://t.co/JtqWp9sCOt#GigEm
A day with @CAMDAHOUDINI on Instagram‼️— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) March 24, 2020
📲 AggieFootball#GigEm pic.twitter.com/L9PM4ZM6YG
FISHER FAMILY takeover on our Instagram Stories!— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) March 20, 2020
📲: AggieFootball#GigEm pic.twitter.com/Iirqjfx6A6
Throwing it back this Thursday for some good vibes, since we all need 'em!#TBT: Coach Fisher's 💯th Win— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) March 19, 2020
🗓️ 2019 @TexasBowl#GigEm pic.twitter.com/BWFQ9b2zXe
Plans change. The grind doesn't.#NFLAggies 🔜#GigEm pic.twitter.com/4pKdpfl88h— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) March 24, 2020
1 thing this whole Covid-19 situation has shown me is how much of a “spoiled & entitled brat” I am. “The WiFi is slow😭, restaurants are closed😭, church isn’t meeting😭, blah blah blah!” Things I must do moving forward: 1) REPENT 2) GROW-UP 3) STOP COMPLAINING #ImTalkingAboutMe— Mikado Hinson (@KadoHinson) March 23, 2020
March 24, 2020
Howdy, Ags! When you’re practicing social distancing, pretend there are two Reveilles between you and everyone else. 👍 #tamu pic.twitter.com/uEs9gWeyft— Texas A&M University (@TAMU) March 21, 2020
🚨 OFFICIAL 🚨— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) March 24, 2020
The #Redskins have acquired QB Kyle Allen from the Carolina Panthers. pic.twitter.com/bLa3SdrCO9
The #AZCardinals have met and did a mini workout with Texas A&M WR Quartney Davis— Cardinals Elite (@CardinalsElite) March 20, 2020
After an amazing talk with @CoachSantucci I would like to say I’m blessed to have received an offer from Texas A&M #tamu #12thman #sec @247recruiting @Rivals pic.twitter.com/mYOdVU53Vq— DannyStutsmanFB (@FbStutsman) March 24, 2020
R.I.P. David Edwards. #NYC guard from Andrew Jackson HS. Played 1 year at Georgetown then transferred to Texas A&M. 1990-94. Found an article on him, he said, "I wish I could've been more mature after high school. I could've listened more.” pic.twitter.com/1S9PIeuywk— Steve Finamore (@CoachFinamore) March 24, 2020
Final three ya dig ‼️— Kaine ”K5IVE” Williams (@kwilliams5_) March 23, 2020
Edit: @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/uV1yWRCgk6
Taking my speed to a different level.. Hit 23mph on my last run of the day! #Crafting pic.twitter.com/D71zOtRrmP— Devin Morris (@dmorris_11) March 23, 2020
We start the Bonfire Region in https://t.co/zQ9IHLlF7I's greatest Aggie Player of All Time Tournament with this matchup. Who advances?— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) March 23, 2020
Who advances in this matchup of two future NFL Hall of Famers?— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) March 23, 2020
It's the 4-13 matchup in https://t.co/zQ9IHLlF7I's Bonfire Region of the Greatest Aggie Football Player of All Time Tournament. Who advances?— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) March 23, 2020
The dreaded 5-12 matchup in the Bonfire Region involves these two:— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) March 23, 2020
Who takes the 6 vs. 11 matchup between two great gentlemen in the Bonfire Region of AY's Greatest Aggie Football Player Tournament?— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) March 23, 2020
The 7-10 matchup is up next in the Bonfire Region. Who advances?— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) March 23, 2020
A tough one in the 8-9 matchup in the Bonfire Region. Who advances: a legendary back or a two-time All-American and war hero?— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) March 23, 2020
It is with a heavy heart that we announce for the first time in 45 years, the Dixie Chicken is closed until further notice. Please call the Chicken Oil Company for any to-go orders, 979-846-3306 pic.twitter.com/iPMP8zTAcw— The Dixie Chicken (@thedixiechicken) March 23, 2020
The energy you bring to a room, is what you are going to get out of it... pic.twitter.com/Z1SIME5f4o— Buzz Williams (@TeamCoachBuzz) March 22, 2020
👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/35evcRbPXT— Tevin Carter (@tevincarter_2) March 22, 2020
God’s Gift ✨🙏🏾@RossRoby1 @car20ruiz @StevenGreek1 @Donald_Driver80 pic.twitter.com/N8G7j5ZkXE— Mr. Driver (@CristianDriver_) March 22, 2020
Blessed to receive a offer from Texas A&M this can only be the work of god 🙏🏿‼️💫@CoachScoe @SWiltfong247 @coach_jgeorgejr @CoachEMURGE @CoachSnacksTAMU @JonSantucci @MarshallMTAMU pic.twitter.com/o2c3bUg64k— Kamari wilson (@Kamariwilson1) March 21, 2020
Hahahaha https://t.co/N0q3hyEJFi— Von Miller (@VonMiller) March 14, 2020
Top Clip: Von Miller coaches up @ChuckHsmith on the "ghost" technique at @vonmiller's Pass Rush Summit in Las Vegas last year.— DLineVids (@dlinevids1) March 13, 2020
Bottom Clip: Von Miller back in 2012 executing the ghost technique in a game & sacking Tom Brady #PassRush
Credit: @ByJonHeath (top clip) pic.twitter.com/yUVM9LLB6p
😂 you know the truth https://t.co/0RIUkJcqRx— Mike Evans (@MikeEvans13_) March 23, 2020
😂 I’ll be on later fam I got u https://t.co/IrdeZksMUu— Mike Evans (@MikeEvans13_) March 23, 2020
Man I shoulda hooped in college too https://t.co/KSbCwo4lJn— Mike Evans (@MikeEvans13_) March 23, 2020
@ACFresh21 was the only person at A&M that had the potential to dunk on me, but I respected the effort https://t.co/aLxEls4Wfz— Myles "Flash" Garrett ⚡️ (@MylesLGarrett) March 23, 2020
It is going to be an SEC battle for 5-star Maason Smith. @samspiegs ranks the contenders for his services https://t.co/jU6HVghezN pic.twitter.com/CPsiIWr7x7— Rivals (@Rivals) March 24, 2020