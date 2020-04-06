Social Media Spotlight
AggieYell brings you the latest and greatest social media posts concerning Texas A&M athletics and recruiting.
Top A&M 2022 QB target Walker Howard and his father, former LSU QB Jamie Howard, fight off COVID-19...
Former LSU QB Jamie Howard and highly recruited son Walker both test positive for coronavirus | Coronavirus | https://t.co/X3l58SwrFL https://t.co/60vbEx97pV— Courtney Dawson (@courtneycdawson) April 4, 2020
TOP6...#MoneY #PoweredbytheT🍊#GoBucks🌰#GigEm🤠 #GeauxTigers🐯#FightOn⚔️ #FTT🐢 pic.twitter.com/L02jNALu6b— MARCUS D. BRADLEY (@1ofthem1s) April 5, 2020
🤔............................................#TopTen pic.twitter.com/GRrewgZIFE— 𝓓𝓮𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓗𝓪𝓻𝓶𝓸𝓷 (2.0) (@_DeuceHarmon_) April 6, 2020
I am blessed to announce that I have received an offer from Texas A&M University! 🟤⚪️ @Coach_Henson @CoachJoe_Ndvill @HawthorneCoach @CoachShelton10 @Duncanville_Fb #GigEm pic.twitter.com/YFlWs3kjU9— Jaylen Early (@EarlyJaylen) April 2, 2020
Blessed to announce that I have received an offer from @AggieFootball ! #AGTG #GigEm pic.twitter.com/BTNiyq8Lqj— Cameron Williams (@BigCamWill) April 2, 2020
& when the dust settled , there were only 6🐺... pic.twitter.com/lucml6bG17— Terrence Not Terrance🦦 (@Terrence21Lewis) April 4, 2020
Rivals100 DE Tunmise Adeleye recently named #UF #OU #GoBucks #TAMU and #RollTide as his finalists. We dive into the top contenders for the top-50 prospect and break down which teams are trending as we inch closer and closer toward a decisionhttps://t.co/IDs7DFm8DY pic.twitter.com/WTXnPH5EOZ— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) April 5, 2020
TOP 10 ‼️‼️ @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/zNCYXZEfQl— Jamon Johnson (@ONLY1JAMON) April 6, 2020
Texas A&M jumps into the mix for Rivals100 ATH Quincey McAdoo @mbpRivals https://t.co/MDMjO4yqjo https://t.co/MQeXC4LUbE— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) April 6, 2020
Check out this highlight! https://t.co/y87wcZB40c— Quincey McAdoo (@QuinceyMcadoo) March 7, 2020
I am truly blessed to receive my third offer from Texas A&M university @AggieFootball @CoachColey @HBANKS03 @jc3watkins @Rivalsfbcamps @Andrew_Ivins @JonSantucci @SWiltfong247 @HamiltonESPN @RivalsFriedman @AllenTrieu @JohnGarcia_Jr @bartonsimmons @ZBlostein247 @rivalsmike pic.twitter.com/8oJta3EMxp— Knijeah Harris (@knijeah) April 6, 2020
Rivals100 RB Jaydon Blue picks up a Texas A&M offer @mbpRivals https://t.co/cUF9cF0MPN— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) April 6, 2020
@KLEINCAINFB would like to congratulate @JaydonBlue on his offer from @CoachTRob_ and @AggieFootball this morning #RECRUITTHEREIGN #STORMSURGE2020 #REIGNCAIN #STORMVISION2020 #SLR pic.twitter.com/fX6NN9ae7y— Klein Cain Football (@KLEINCAINFB) April 6, 2020
https://t.co/MVyof5dEpv— 23🏈 (@JaydonBlue) November 21, 2019
Sophomore Szn in da books💜✍️
Wouldn’t have made it this far without @SixZeroAcademy and the #DungeonFamily pushing me every step of the way. There is no better place to put in the hours and grind for what you want. Gig’em @AggieFootball @Coach_Henson pic.twitter.com/5ETgVMnfi6— Trey Zuhn (@TreyZuhn) April 6, 2020
You’re so right 💰 https://t.co/q4USrCA7X6— K M o n d (@TheKellenMond) April 3, 2020
Can't wait until we get to rock with the #12thMan like this again...— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) April 6, 2020
Until we can, #StayAtHome and let's all do our part to BTHO COVID-19.#MondayMotivation | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/LZVVrDeoYb
Shoutout to the real ones 💯✊— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) April 6, 2020
Our student-athletes show out no matter the occasion. Today, we thank them for all that they do & recognize their unmatched work ethic!#NSAD | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/6MWANXmQvt
The day it all changed, forever.— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) April 2, 2020
🗓️ 12.21.14
🎶 The Kyle Field Implosion 🎶 #TBT | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/8nFnfU00GB
What a decade it’s been, @VonMiller. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/WPbyniD27w— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) April 6, 2020
“He’s just like a guy playing with a gold jacket on already.”— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) April 6, 2020
“A living legend.”
“He can wreck the game.”@VonMiller’s peers on what makes him the 🐐: pic.twitter.com/CY8AwyGpmN
𝐔𝐍𝐀𝐍𝐈𝐌𝐎𝐔𝐒 🐐— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) April 6, 2020
Congrats @VonMiller 👏#NFLAggies | #GigEm https://t.co/tXUNpMdhOa
The official #NFL 2010's All-Decade Team has been announced:— Off The Gridiron 🏈 (@OffTheGridiron_) April 6, 2020
The following 8 players were unanimously voted onto the squad:
-QB Tom Brady
-RB Adrian Peterson
-OT Joe Thomas
-OG Marshal Yanda
-DE J.J. Watt
-DT Aaron Donald
-OLB Von Miller
-K Justin Tucker pic.twitter.com/7J3TgC9vQO
Congratulations to Texans DE JJ Watt and former P Shane Lechler for making the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-Decade Team. It was an honor to vote on the All-Decade Team as a member of the Hall of Fame's selection committee.— John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) April 6, 2020
"It’s a big reason why he collected over 40 pressures in each of the past two seasons for the Aggies. He’s also been a playmaker against the run with 20 stops in each of the past two seasons."— PFF SF 49ers (@PFF_49ers) April 2, 2020
See why Justin Madubuike is a fit for the #49ers. https://t.co/PizXGd1h6R
Blessed to be present in the lives of these young men ... continue your relentless pursuit of excellence #NationalStudentAthleteDay pic.twitter.com/fFA1ihWvxr— Elijah Robinson (@CoachE_TAMU) April 6, 2020