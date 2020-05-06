Social Media Spotlight
AggieYell brings you the latest and greatest social media posts concerning Texas A&M Athletics & Recruiting.
Maj. Frank Zastoupil will be flying over Houston today w/ @BlueAngels #GigEm @AggieYellRivals https://t.co/hl8MIOOzEl— Courtney Faye Roland (@CourtneyRivals) May 6, 2020
GIG 'EM: One of the @BlueAngels pilots who will fly over Houston is an Aggie and Kingwood High School graduatehttps://t.co/b1KkyCGTvM #khou #houston @TAMU @USMC @HumbleISD @KingwoodHigh pic.twitter.com/rNuhy2QW4E— KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) May 5, 2020
Just need a few more pieces #GigEm 👍🏾 @AkinolaOgunbiyi— HollyWood Demas (@DemondDemas1) May 6, 2020
#AGTG After a great talk on the phone with @CoachColey I am extremely blessed and honored to recieve my first SEC offer from Texas A&M #GigEm👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/lhexLkPWCs— Fernando Garza (@FGarza2021) May 2, 2020
Tomorrow. Tune In. 6pm.‼️— Fernando Garza (@FGarza2021) May 5, 2020
February 9, 2020
University of Tennessee announces it plans to bring all students back to campus this fall. Joins LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M, Missouri, Arkansas, Georgia, & South Carolina in making this announcement. SEC is playing football this fall, y’all.— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 6, 2020
5 Out ❤️ pic.twitter.com/USrfrd8tKp— JAXSON ROBINSON (@Robinsonjaxx) May 6, 2020
Top 5 no particular order‼️ pic.twitter.com/e7xunzWIBu— Craven Moorehead (@CravenM51025999) May 5, 2020
Thanks @BGilmer18 for the artwork. @WERaiderFB @GrindHouseSpor1 @GeorgiaFootball @AggieFootball #godawgs #GigEm pic.twitter.com/9HfGt31WrT— Anthony James II (@AntJamesII) May 5, 2020
May 5, 2020
What’s Going On Aggies ‼️ #GigEm— Dre 5️⃣ (@1Deondrejackson) April 30, 2020
May 4, 2020
Northern Iowa led Texas A&M by 12 up until the 34-second mark in regulation and lost in double OT.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 5, 2020
It was the largest lead inside the final minute of a game blown to lose in Division I history. https://t.co/lie0bZt81n pic.twitter.com/VKqL3hNOuf
Blessed to receive an offer from Texas A&M University! #GigEm pic.twitter.com/YloG3en7s4— Jason Moore™️ (@jayymoneyy32_) May 5, 2020
November 19, 2019
God Bless The Savages.#GigEm 👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/ymYQtLz0wL— 🃏 (@victoryvaka) May 4, 2020
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/xP7qfGo4Ad— 🃏 (@victoryvaka) May 4, 2020
we’re just getting started. #GigEm 👍🏽— 🃏 (@victoryvaka) May 5, 2020
What a Monday! #AggieVi21on😤#GigEm👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/S5FYsRghRE— Danielle Braswell (@DaniBraswell) May 4, 2020
So between 2020 and to this point in '21, A&M has added commits from New York, New Jersey, North Carolina (2), Georgia (2), California, Arizona, Mississippi, Maryland, Louisiana, Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas.— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) May 4, 2020
#Boom BIG BOY OUT WEST!! #AggieVi21on #GigEm pic.twitter.com/6hudkGxNd2— Mike Ferrara (@MikeFerraraTAMU) May 4, 2020
Focus: “Head & Shoulders”— Delfonte Diamond (@DelfonteDiamond) May 2, 2020
Phase 1: stationary
Phase 2: vertical
Phase 3: 45°
Fundamentals is the foundation 💥 @CAMDAHOUDINI
WR
Texas A & M #DiamondBuilding￼￼ pic.twitter.com/05aqdFLiEi
TOP 3.. @kwilliams5_ pic.twitter.com/DJnbBvU4KC— Anthony Rhodes Jr Media (@anthonyrhodesjr) May 4, 2020
“I find your lack of faith disturbing.” pic.twitter.com/gyaUoLzwKq— Armani Watts (@ArmaniWatts23) May 4, 2020
#AGTG Blessed To Receive An⭕️ffer From The University of Texas A&M#GigEm @CoachColey @BALLERSCHOICE1 @SWiltfong247 @EnloeClemons @OsundeCourtney @elitefootballac @BrooksAustinSI @perroni247 @GISDAthletic @ErikRichardsUSA @GISDAthletics— 𝓒𝓪𝓵𝓮𝓫 𝓙𝓸𝓱𝓷𝓼𝓸𝓷 (@10CalebJohnson) May 3, 2020
#COACHMIL @_Coach_Harris_ pic.twitter.com/UR62CeQc27
So ready for my commitment May 15th😁— Kaine ”K5IVE” Williams ☥ (@kwilliams5_) May 3, 2020
Final three ya dig ‼️— Kaine ”K5IVE” Williams ☥ (@kwilliams5_) March 23, 2020
Edit: @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/uV1yWRCgk6
Athlete: @Devin_Price3— Footwork_King 🤴🏾 (@footwork_king1) May 2, 2020
Position: WR
College: Texas A & M Univeristy
We working ! pic.twitter.com/Y4A5B1dvK2
it’s up... #TOP20 pic.twitter.com/DEnBCJqPQE— BENJI (@4TGBENJi) May 2, 2020
Game On 🎮— 𝙳𝚘𝚗𝚘𝚟𝚊𝚗 𝙼𝚌𝙼𝚒𝚕𝚕𝚘𝚗 ³ (@donovanmcmillo3) May 1, 2020
These ten schools have a legitimate shot…I can’t wait to see how the next couple of months shape up!#ForksUp🔱 #GoGators🐊 #GoDawgs🐶 #GeauxTigers🐯 #GoBlue🔵🟡 #BoomerSooner🔴⚪️ #ScoDucks🦆 #WeAre🦁 #GigEm🌰⚪️ #GoHokies🦃 pic.twitter.com/Kz3tdQW7pW
👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/dV0sDFDZVY— Bryce Foster (@BryceFoster5) May 2, 2020
Humbled and blessed to recieve an offer from Texas A and M🤍 #aggies pic.twitter.com/TTeBeWyvlM— ZACH RICE (@od_zach) May 1, 2020
Very Excited to announce that I have received and offer from the University is Texas A&M!!!!‼️‼️@zwelklin260 @SidelineSwami1 @AllenTrieu @Bryan_Ault @SniderFB @SWiltfong247 pic.twitter.com/DBxX4EYIgm— DJ Moore (@demonmoore1) May 1, 2020
NEW: One of the top offensive playmakers in Alabama, Malachi Bennett, has named a list of favorites and he talks those schools, what's next and more here.#UGA #BBN #GoCards #OleMiss #Gamecocks #GoVols #GigEm #UAB— ChadSimmons_ (@ChadSimmons_) May 1, 2020
UPDATE: https://t.co/IKdBCdz7vP pic.twitter.com/f1HyRjl09p
@bakermayfield I think it’s time for a MG goal line package. pic.twitter.com/t0uBNnyvva— Myles Garrett ⚡️ (@MylesLGarrett) May 1, 2020
Blessed to recive an offer from Texas A&M university #GigEm pic.twitter.com/DdtLHDyAxC— Malcolm Johnson Jr (@TTG_Malcolm) May 1, 2020