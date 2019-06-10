Social Media Spotlight
AggieYell brings you the latest and greatest social media posts concerning Texas A&M Athletics and Recruiting.
Blessed to receive an offer to Texas A&M university #GigEmGang20 👍🏾@RivalsFriedman @rivalsmike @SWiltfong247 @Perroni247 @HamiltonESPN @DemetricDWarren pic.twitter.com/L8GNECK8UF— Joseph Johnson lll (@joseph_johnson7) June 9, 2019
Texas A&M University 📍 pic.twitter.com/zzEdAHJohX— K ⁴ 🥇 (@kks___4) June 9, 2019
We tried to tell y’all.. #GigEmGang20 @CDameyune pic.twitter.com/QrIMLe28wG— Danielle Braswell (@DaniBraswell) June 8, 2019
But wait . . There’s still more 😂😂 #GigEmGang20 pic.twitter.com/IuTkgHeAZ6— Danielle Braswell (@DaniBraswell) June 8, 2019
Just wait until the expansion is finished 😎 #GigEmGang20 https://t.co/Ygb9jl0bup— Danielle Braswell (@DaniBraswell) June 7, 2019
📍— Dematrius Davis Jr. (@Dematrius09) June 7, 2019
Can’t wait🔥@AggieFootball @Perroni247 @SWiltfong247 @RivalsFriedman @HamiltonESPN @DemetricDWarren pic.twitter.com/fgmOcvKOJQ— Joseph Johnson lll (@joseph_johnson7) June 5, 2019
Duo Go Crazy still Building ❤️🥶 #GigEm @MooseMuhammad 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZGwBvdk0Yc— Hollywood Demas (@DemondDemas1) June 5, 2019
A great day @TAMU as we welcomed @RossBjorkAD into the Aggie family. 👍— Texas A&M Athletics (@12thMan) June 4, 2019
🎉 Welcome Event: https://t.co/DwrYx6pfRm
🎙️ Press Conference: https://t.co/zuZ9PGvOWE#GigEm pic.twitter.com/OzUv3ONE5H
Congrats !💪🏾— Jalen Milroe (@JalenMilroe) June 9, 2019
Welcome home brudda👍🏾 https://t.co/ipaZnuvjKL— Ainias Smith (@ainias_smith) June 9, 2019
I’m not crying you are 😭Welcome Home Brother 👍🏾................ https://t.co/LIuVk8hFD7— Leon O’Neal Jr 9️⃣ (@WakeEmUp9) June 8, 2019
🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽#GigEmGang20 It just keeps getting better 😎 pic.twitter.com/PkAYaDkbui— Danielle Braswell (@DaniBraswell) June 3, 2019
Another BIG TIME Playmaker deciding to make Aggieland home!! You’re crazy if you can’t see what this coaching staff is building down here!! #GigEm— Tyler Dean (@T_Dean55) June 8, 2019
Don’t Wait. Buy @AggieFootball season tickets TODAY to stand with the #12thMan against SEC opponents: Auburn, Miss State, South Carolina & Alabama.— Texas A&M Athletics (@12thMan) June 9, 2019
🔗https://t.co/EmuGVT5UIB
📞Have us call you: https://t.co/T3YEtn6dhn#GigEm pic.twitter.com/YX7YL53ZNs
Fort Bend Bush ATH Kenneth Phillips III was battling a hamstring injury on Friday and didn't want to camp at Texas A&M. He opted to anyway and left with a #GigEm offer, capping off a week which included overtures from #GaTech #WakeForest + #Indiana— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) June 10, 2019
➡️ https://t.co/omlRFWMETT pic.twitter.com/iO2HhMVF39
Ponchatoula QB TJ Finley has been committed to #LSU for about a year. He's an active recruiter for the Tigers and is in line to enroll in December, but a pair of schools continue to kick the tires on the four-star passer— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) June 10, 2019
➡️ https://t.co/XcftS4Rn3c pic.twitter.com/M6LltXmhOf
Selfless Service @VonMiller to Receive National 2019 Jefferson Award for Outstanding Public Service in Sports— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) June 6, 2019
🔗: https://t.co/k1GrvFIOqz
#GigEm
Excited and amazed to announce that I’ve been offered to play for the Texas A&M Aggies! @Coach_Henson @AggieFootball @CoachE_TAMU @BrandonDrumm247 @weatherfordfb pic.twitter.com/erDrV0OWEu— Ethan Downs (@ethandowns40) June 9, 2019
Thank you Coach Jimbo Fisher, @CoachMo15 and the Aggie family for your hospitality! We enjoyed our stay in College Station, Texas. #GigEm pic.twitter.com/1xdPNihjKX— Tanya B (@TanyaBattle15) June 9, 2019
Demas will be in Aggieland by that time. https://t.co/88vdukxksb— Footwork_King 🤴🏾 (@footwork_king1) June 9, 2019
#AGTG After a great talk with Coach Jimbo Fisher, I am excited to Receive my 20th offer from Texas A&M University #Gigem pic.twitter.com/sVWCY80p4i— Cullen Montgomery (@_manchild99) June 9, 2019