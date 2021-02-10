Social Media Spotlight
AggieYell brings you the latest and greatest social media posts concerning Texas A&M Athletics & recruiting.
Who are the nation's Top 25 recruiters?— Rivals (@Rivals) February 7, 2021
We hand out the honors, including Texas A&M assistant Josh Henson @Coach_Henson, who was vital in landing five-star OL Bryce Foster and several others: https://t.co/rMLSZ29xeT pic.twitter.com/akuO9MyGDk
Who are the nation's Top 25 recruiters?— Rivals (@Rivals) February 7, 2021
We hand out the honors, including Texas A&M assistant @Coach_TPrice, who was key in landing five-star DE Tunmise Adeleye:https://t.co/rMLSZ1RWnl pic.twitter.com/Osv8q8IIVT
Schools like #FSU #IowaState #Huskers and #TAMU are starting to emerge in the recruitment of 4-star DT Domonique Orange: https://t.co/mPFJyFM5Ej pic.twitter.com/IWMhmzhzuT— Josh Helmholdt (@JoshHelmholdt) February 8, 2021
Sounds like something an Aggie would do. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/8UQA2a0mIG— OTK4L 🖤 (@OTK4Ltunmise) February 8, 2021
February 9, 2021
What will Texas A&M’s offensive line look like in 2021? @mbpRivals looks at the names that will be filling the shoes of departing starters: https://t.co/NEbyGiVpR7— Rivals (@Rivals) February 8, 2021
To The House 💪 pic.twitter.com/fqQ1CLrRvf— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) February 10, 2021
Crazy to leave out @K_Green_01 😴 https://t.co/4rzsxVAsYi— Jared Hocker (@Jared_Hocker) February 9, 2021
Blessed to receive an offer from Texas A&M University! #GigEm @CoachE_TAMU @CBHS_Football @RyanCallahan247 @RivalsJohnson pic.twitter.com/zbS63GsV5s— Patrick Kutas (@pwk54) February 9, 2021
Blessed to receive an offer from Texas A&M university🔴⚪️ @82_or_NUN @CraigDameyune @coachnewton7 @ChadSimmons_ @AggieFootball @VTimesSports pic.twitter.com/7pp2c9pDKJ— Tae Woody (@Tae_woody) February 10, 2021
There goes @MikeEvans13_!— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) February 8, 2021
📺: #SBLV on CBS#NFLAggies | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/dbBZXZItyd
Fightin' Texas Aggie. 👍#SuperBowl CHAMPION. 🏆#NFLAggies | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/DNhEFsDRAy— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) February 8, 2021
.@MikeEvans13_ clockin' in. ⏰— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) February 7, 2021
📺 #SuperBowl 5:30 on CBS#NFLAggies | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/YaDriFXRnp
Tomorrow, it’s for the ring. 💍🏆#NFLAggies | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/bfuF5s2ALD— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) February 7, 2021
#AGTG Gig em!👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/8kpueRV9Ua— Hunter Erb🌟 (@Hunter_Erb66) February 6, 2021
Save the Date, #12thMan. 🏈#GigEm pic.twitter.com/0Fb4QNiq1L— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) February 5, 2021
Past three years, the University of Tennessee has become my home. After much consideration with my close friends and family, I will be deciding to transfer to Texas A & M University to continue to play football in the SEC at a high level while also pursuing my graduate degree 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Ts0B2fncDi— 58$avage 🤫 (@jahmirjohnson34) February 6, 2021
We salute and remember an Aggie legend and a member of the @AggieLettermen, @NFFNetwork and @49ers Halls of Fame.— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) February 6, 2021
Charlie Krueger...Here.
#AussieAggie LETS GOO !!!! pic.twitter.com/RNhmby8KyX— Jordan Moko (@moko_jordan) February 5, 2021
Saluting Lester Hayes, one of our all-time greats.— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) February 9, 2021
🏈 @Raiders star and 2-time Super Bowl Champion
🏈 5-time Pro Bowler
🏈 @tamulettermen Hall of Famer#BlackHistoryMonth | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/11AGO8STBj
Ready for what’s next? 🔥— 12th Man Foundation (@12thManFndtn) February 2, 2021
Secure your seat at Kyle Field with 2021 @AggieFootball season tickets. Renewals are open now through March 2!
Renew: https://t.co/AEUzsJWpjI
Buy new: https://t.co/ZWRAMfE6Gu pic.twitter.com/maCOL4mvqI
✍️ @moko_jordan ✅— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) February 5, 2021
Welcome to the family, Jordan!#AggieVi21on | #GigEm 👍 pic.twitter.com/wCSmxOki69
100% Committed #GigEm 👍@CoachDickey1 @Rob_Childress @R_Brauninger pic.twitter.com/KzDk08tUYI— Conner Weigman (@ConnerWeigman) February 4, 2021
Live video of Jimbo Fisher's #NSD21 press conference.@OpportuneLLP | #AggieVi21on | #GigEm 👍 https://t.co/nSPlCeCVWh— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) February 3, 2021
✍️ @LJ_Johnson_Jr ✅— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) February 3, 2021
Welcome to the family, LJ!#AggieVi21on | #GigEm 👍 pic.twitter.com/weDwZESMgl
#NSD21 returns as we continue to grow our #AggieVi21on. ✍️🏈@OpportuneLLP | #GigEm 👍— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) February 3, 2021
This place is special. It has a spirit.— Texas A&M Athletics (@12thMan) February 3, 2021
If you’ve spent time here, you know it.
This is our home. This is Aggieland.#GigEm pic.twitter.com/RgAJEh9yHE
🗣️ #TAMU students:— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) February 2, 2021
walk-on tryout entry deadline is THIS Friday (10:00 AM). Info below ⬇️#GigEm
.@EASPORTS things have changed a bit around here, hit us up if you need photos#EASPORTScollegefootball | #GigEm https://t.co/zyR2DVHjJD pic.twitter.com/kTo9Pmkcgz— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) February 2, 2021
Congrats, Kellen! Way to put on a show. 🍿#GigEm pic.twitter.com/V1v1jzBFM2— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) January 31, 2021
"It's a huge sign of everything that I've worked for."@seniorbowl MVP @TheKellenMond (@AggieFootball) joined @movethesticks and @andrewsiciliano! pic.twitter.com/ijIVIwCHYp— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 30, 2021
.@TheKellenMond rn: 🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) January 30, 2021
📺 Reese's @seniorbowl live on @NFLNetwork#GigEm pic.twitter.com/qvL7xpl8Zp
TD pass + 2-point conversion for @TheKellenMond and we've got a ballgame.— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) January 30, 2021
📺 @seniorbowl live on @NFLNetwork#GigEm pic.twitter.com/T0lTt3fS3j
👍 to 🐊: @TheKellenMond with the nice back-shoulder toss— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) January 30, 2021
📺 @seniorbowl live on @NFLNetwork#GigEm pic.twitter.com/naTQlwlNV9
Good luck to our guys in the @seniorbowl!— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) January 30, 2021
1️⃣2️⃣ @TheKellenMond
5️⃣5️⃣ @carsonjohngreen
6️⃣8️⃣ @bigg_dan65
📺👉 1:30 PM, @nflnetwork #NFLAggies | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/XHOpeuhAGz
bucket. https://t.co/UUIs6u1PJ8— K M o n d (@TheKellenMond) January 29, 2021
Draft stock alert: 📈📈— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) January 29, 2021
📺 1:30 PM Saturday | @nflnetwork#GigEm pic.twitter.com/7p4vTuSSGz
Dan Campbell...then and now. 😎 #TBT— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) January 28, 2021
(📷: @Lions)#NFLAggies | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/U62SH19nD2
#WallpaperWednesday, schedule edition. 🗓️😎#GigEm pic.twitter.com/i02VoOCror— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) January 27, 2021
It all starts at the center 🛡 @Erik_McCoy_73 pic.twitter.com/ZEgbn40ojV— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 27, 2021
👀👀#GigEm pic.twitter.com/u35Ggollsz— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) January 27, 2021