Social Media Spotlight
AggieYell brings you the latest and greatest social media posts concerning Texas A&M Athletics and recruiting.
All glory to God pic.twitter.com/ChSiH2FkMH— Isaiah Sategna (@isaiahsategna1) March 2, 2021
Visiting college station this weekend✌🏽 y’all get @ me! @series_legend @ReggieMcNeal1— Brenen Thompson (@BrenenT11) March 4, 2021
2⃣6⃣ x #WallpaperWednesday #GigEm pic.twitter.com/v6fJrpaphX— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) March 3, 2021
Happy Texas Independence Day, y'all. 🤠👍#GigEm pic.twitter.com/EMaUaZ4okA— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) March 2, 2021
Top 6‼️⭐️ (my Recruitment is still 100% open) pic.twitter.com/ceyjUsBVHX— ish harris (@ish_harris21) March 2, 2021
Blessed from The Most High! Texas A&M offered today! #WreckingCrew #Aggies @TJRushing20 pic.twitter.com/EmTlz77clw— Malik Muhammad (@Returnof7) March 2, 2021
Final 8. pic.twitter.com/zqrC1RIHGP— Jihaad Campbell (@RealJihaadC) March 2, 2021
Boone Niederhofer’s NFL dreams may have been shattered, but after some time away from the football field he found a new passion and a new way to compete: bobsledding. https://t.co/Xh886sjD8b— KSAT 12 (@ksatnews) March 1, 2021
Congrats!! 🏆 https://t.co/ELytokeIRL— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) February 28, 2021
🗣️ @boimarv9#BlackHistoryMonth | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/1qqe8CIah8— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) February 28, 2021
nowhere near done. 👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/UcHRdy32kK— ʙᴛ3 (@TheBobbyTaylor) February 28, 2021
100 years after E. King Gill stood ready for the Aggies, let's stand together.— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) February 27, 2021
The @12thMan Centennial Season. Be a part of history.#12thMan100 | #GigEm https://t.co/bOcEkqyccP
Honoring Kevin Smith '92 👍— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) February 25, 2021
🏈 first-round draft pick of the @dallascowboys
🏈 two-time Super Bowl Champion
🏈 inducted into the @TAMULettermen Hall of Fame#BlackHistoryMonth | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/GGE6ob28DN
Back together and gettin' after it. 💪#GigEm pic.twitter.com/UYWlkt2OlW— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) February 25, 2021
i’m home #Committed pic.twitter.com/F9JXwry8Js— ʙᴛ3 (@TheBobbyTaylor) February 24, 2021
👀👍🏽💍 pic.twitter.com/GiU9rBnlUs— Armani Watts (@ArmaniWatts23) February 24, 2021
https://t.co/O4HIQ4zC1D pic.twitter.com/hpC7kBrboU— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) February 18, 2021
GB is a semifinalist for the Naismith Coach of the Year 🥳#GigEm pic.twitter.com/lxf0SfNPNo— Texas A&M Women's Basketball (@AggieWBB) March 3, 2021
Four-star WR Chris Marshall said he has no top group but #GigEm and #HookEm should be involved until the end https://t.co/vfMS7eFEiX pic.twitter.com/az76WPxxoi— Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) March 3, 2021
Before it’s said and done #gigem2023 gone shock a lot of people. #alwaysapplypressure 🔒🔒🔒 💎💎💎 #waitandsee pic.twitter.com/HpykKBNYP5— Anthony James II (@AntJamesII) March 2, 2021
After a good conversation with @CoachTRob_ I’m proud to say That I’ve received an ⭕️ffer from Texas A&M University #12thMan #GigEm🤟🏾 pic.twitter.com/UHMSj78VG6— Kelby Collins (@kelby_collins) March 2, 2021