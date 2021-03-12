BREAKING: 4 🌟 WR Isaiah Sategna has just Committed to Texas A&M!



The #1 Player in Arkansas chose the Aggies over USC, Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Oregon, and Missouri. He will run track & field as well



With the addition of Sategna, the Aggies jump from #7 (155.08) to #4 (171.09) pic.twitter.com/pStf76W0LP