Checking out @ktaylortrack @BryceFoster5 throwing this afternoon.— Joe Gleason (@joeagleason) March 11, 2021
Top 5. Commitment coming July 5th🖤✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/0kmd2Gf4wh— Kojo Antwi (@Kojo_Antwi2) March 12, 2021
Top 100 WR Kojo Antwi has #Bama, #UGA, #OhioState, #GigEm and #USC as his final 5 schools.— ChadSimmons_ (@ChadSimmons_) March 12, 2021
With a decision date set, who’s the favorite?https://t.co/6Ho1PRi44b
Kellen Mond's stock is rising. He is going to go earlier than you think. https://t.co/u4wJnrdJPc— Charean Williams (@NFLCharean) March 9, 2021
Top 8 🤙🏾. ❗️❗️@Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/B3he6pH0ah— Kelvin Banks Jr🎸 (@Kelvinbanksjr12) March 11, 2021
The Top 10 #TXHSFB Prospects in the Class of 2022— Dave Campbell's Texas Football — TexasFootball.com (@dctf) February 26, 2021
🔥 @Kelvinbanksjr12 🔥https://t.co/2sgkIrozdS ✍️ @GPowersScout pic.twitter.com/XRxzBNvYvO
its monday and I feel like showing 2023 some love... just dreaming of something special #gigem2023 @ii_rueben @eli_holstein14 @thegoatanthony1 @JalenHale8 @DJ2g23 i mean thats how I would start a class, all you fellas are 🔥🔥🔥— Anthony James II (@AntJamesII) March 9, 2021
After a great conversation with @CoachVMAKASI I have been informed that I have received my 13th Division 1 offer from Texas A&M @CoachSantucci @coachjoynermd @TeamMakasi pic.twitter.com/PqBGElVF5m— Tre Edwards (@ttre_edwards) March 10, 2021
New #GigEm offer in California’s 2023 class @mbpRivals https://t.co/Isslx5YWMD— Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) March 10, 2021
After a great talk with @Coach_TPrice I’m blessed to receive my 24th offer from Texas A&M University #AggiePride @StanfordGerry @HamiltonESPN @justinwells2424 @EarlGill10 pic.twitter.com/tUzyHDjUqX— Mr.Dbrown⭐️ (@DbrownOLB10) March 9, 2021
BREAKING: 4 🌟 WR Isaiah Sategna has just Committed to Texas A&M!— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 9, 2021
The #1 Player in Arkansas chose the Aggies over USC, Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Oregon, and Missouri. He will run track & field as well
With the addition of Sategna, the Aggies jump from #7 (155.08) to #4 (171.09) pic.twitter.com/pStf76W0LP
COMMITTED @AggieFootball @CDameyune @EarlGill10 @SWiltfong247 pic.twitter.com/7ZRoYRcUje— Isaiah Sategna (@isaiahsategna1) March 9, 2021
4-star receiver Isaiah Sategna commits to Texas A&M, he's the #1 prospect from Arkansas.— SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) March 9, 2021
He's on path to become the third #1 overall prospect from Arkansas to sign with the Aggies (Dreyden Norwood in 2020, Chris Morris in 2019) https://t.co/B64wiTf8RT
A trio of no-doubters 💣 ❌ 3️⃣#FamilyF1rst | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/MG1ZqqfXVA— Texas A&M Baseball (@AggieBaseball) March 11, 2021
Good look at ‘21 @AggieBaseball commit Ty Sexton (@Ty11Twelve). Long, lanky, projectable body. FB sitting 89-91 w/good tilt when down & CB 72-73 rolling into the zone. @ShooterHunt | @TwelveRecruits pic.twitter.com/i78QqdANGi— PBR Texas (@PBR_Texas) March 11, 2021
4-star WR from Frisco Liberty decommits from Texas https://t.co/UH3laT0UMv— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) March 11, 2021
Texas A&M and @UTAustin teamed up to raise more than $235K for students who were impacted by last month's winter storms through the Maroon and Orange Texas Tough fundraiser! https://t.co/yVapKUhdNm pic.twitter.com/WyfWjKiq8O— Texas A&M University (@TAMU) March 11, 2021
How do the SEC’s presumed starters at quarterback rank going into spring ball? I took a stab at it (and they’ll be re-ranked later in the year): https://t.co/oCYPxnMny9— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) March 11, 2021
Not the season anyone envisioned but I’m super proud of the young men, coaches, & staff for their perseverance in the unprecedented environment. They battled, always wanted to compete, & stayed together. We will be back stronger & better. 💪👍 https://t.co/sc3rfkTReL— Ross Bjork (@RossBjorkAD) March 11, 2021
⚠️ SPRING SCHEDULE UPDATE:— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) March 10, 2021
🏈 Maroon & White Game moved to Saturday, April 24
🏈 more details: https://t.co/lKvtDMffLT#GigEm pic.twitter.com/mk7xoZlihn
Top returning DL in CFB:— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 12, 2021
1. Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma
2. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
3. DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
4. Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
5. Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati
Can Texas A&M flip five-star DT Keithian "Bear" Alexander from Georgia? @mbpRivals answers that question and more in this week’s @AggieYellRivals mailbag: https://t.co/TTDKDS6K7L pic.twitter.com/Mtg3ARMToj— Rivals (@Rivals) March 12, 2021
