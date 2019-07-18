Social Media Spotlight
AggieYell brings you the latest and greatest social media posts concerning Texas A&M Athletics and Recruiting.
Myles Garrett excited to have more freedom in Browns defense https://t.co/wtOFSdTYc0— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 18, 2019
🤦🏽♂️ come on man https://t.co/ipclFURTw7— Trayveon Williams (@TrayveonW) July 18, 2019
DECISION MADE: Longview quarterback Haynes King has committed to Texas A&M. #GigEm https://t.co/j9FPwb9ass— Hayden Henry (@hayden_h) July 17, 2019
@haynes_king10 congrats bro! 👍🏽 https://t.co/4VvvdqL8eh— K M o n d (@TheKellenMond) July 18, 2019
Welcome to the fam🤞🏼 @haynes_king10— Zach Calzada (@ZachCalzada) July 18, 2019
Got the triggerman!— Lee Grimes (@CoachGrimesTAMU) July 17, 2019
Haynes King is the real deal: Good size, great arm, excellent accuracy and runs in the low 4.5s. Oh, and he's a state champion. This is a very, VERY big get for Texas A&M.— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) July 17, 2019
#DaysUntilTXCFB : 4️⃣3️⃣— Texas Sports Life (@TXSportsLife) July 17, 2019
Pictured:
Joe Routt (Texas A&M)
Joe was an All-American guard for the Aggies in 1936 & 1937.
He died in Belgium on December 10, 1944 fighting for our freedom in WW2. ✊
Rest In Peace, Joe! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/yHs9L37TSI
“No weapon formed against me shall prosper “ Isaiah 54:17 pic.twitter.com/tlOfN8cvgW— CraZ 🎱 (@dontaemanning_8) July 17, 2019
.@HailStateFB @BallCoachJoeMo made a very honest admission before the media, saying he should have studied history of the league more and tried to lower expectations instead of raise them in his first season.— Tony Barnhart (@MrCFB) July 17, 2019
Last roadblock to current and former college athletes receiving money from $208.7 million settlement of damages portion of Alston v. NCAA case fell last night, plaintiffs' lawyers say. Law firm overseeing case says checks are now scheduled to begin going out in August.— Steve Berkowitz (@ByBerkowitz) July 17, 2019
We Ten Toes Behind Our QB Somebody Better Let LSU Know.....— Leon O’Neal Jr 9️⃣ (@WakeEmUp9) July 17, 2019
Cliffy! https://t.co/9gwq7Ny6Qa— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) July 17, 2019
1) Congratulations, coach!— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) July 17, 2019
2) A&M leads early for Lance, but other programs are likely to get involved. https://t.co/gMEgUoN1Ne
Former Texas A&M LB Santino Marchiol, who transferred to Arizona after Jimbo Fisher's arrival than was dismissed for making racist comments about former teammates, was arrested in June on a domestic violence charge: https://t.co/dBRBZoTYXq— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) July 17, 2019
(h/t @303gonzo)
taking over the sec👍🏾— t . o (@troyomeire) July 17, 2019
You only as good as ya last game stop crying kid ! https://t.co/SzUe3NCXeS— Trayveon Williams (@TrayveonW) July 17, 2019
All the way from Aggieland. #SECMD19 pic.twitter.com/CRtEBRv0G9— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) July 17, 2019
Not sure if @MannBraden is running for office or going to shoot down some MiGs. Maybe both. pic.twitter.com/WMYj6GzXL7— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) July 17, 2019
We sure do...😁👍🏽 #GigEm https://t.co/eGa59LkMcJ— Blake (@blakesmith_11) July 17, 2019
Look out for @MikeEvans13_ goin' deep in 2019 💪— NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) July 16, 2019
He's in at #18 on the #FantasyTop50! Start your league now https://t.co/YMR1Y0hWol ◀️ pic.twitter.com/temDA814uI
I am beyond blessed and extremely excited to announce that I am continuing my athletic and academic career at Texas A&M university. I can’t thank my family enough for pushing me to achieve my life long goal of playing division 1 baseball. Gig em👍 pic.twitter.com/JOVKZJ8FvN— Justin Vossos (@VossosJustin) July 16, 2019
I am extremely blessed and excited to announce that I’ve decided to continue my athletic and academic career at Texas A&M university! I can’t thank my family, my teammates and my coach, Mark Klein enough for leading me in the right direction. Gig’em👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/gGLv4yN3I9— Cade Climie (@CadeClimie) July 16, 2019
This is where I reside❣️*+...#GigEm pic.twitter.com/ohfvYTWR45— Kenneth Phillips ² (@Supreme_Trey02) July 16, 2019
July 16, 2019
The Aggies are here. Some would say the Aggies are back... #GigEm pic.twitter.com/a7T4dWIIrZ— Brad Marquardt (@bradthejag) July 16, 2019
Texas A&M on July 26th #GigEm #Aggies— Junior Colson (@JuniorColson) July 16, 2019
Texas A&M on July 26th👍🏾 #GigEm #Aggies— 🧸²¹ (@NoLimitT2_) July 15, 2019
July 16, 2019
Our 2020 SEC Football Kickoff is headed back to Atlanta!— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) July 15, 2019
See you next summer, @cfbhall 🤩 pic.twitter.com/K08CGlISO8
Our summer football event will stay on the move for 2021 at a new destination, as we head to #MusicCity and the new Grand Hyatt Nashville! pic.twitter.com/xx4r8aSvE5— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) July 15, 2019
Congrats to @TheKellenMond, named to @MaxwellFootball watch list (college player of the year)#GigEm— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) July 15, 2019
The accolades are rolling in. 🏈@MadubuikeJustin named to Bednarik Award watch list (college defensive player of the year)#GigEm— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) July 15, 2019
of the Century! https://t.co/z5wUE7P80z— Sam Adams 🏈 (@BigSamAdams95) July 14, 2019
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Texas A&M🖤 pic.twitter.com/M6cSfIjAqy— Caleb Murphy🏄🏽♂️ (@thecalebmurphy1) July 14, 2019
Thankful and Blessed to receive an offer from Texas A&M! #GigEm👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/evHceKL5YJ— M (@mannyyobaseki) July 14, 2019
It just means...something or other. pic.twitter.com/iHiMpy0nBo— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) July 15, 2019
Cant wait to step on Kyle Field in front of 100k for @AggieFootball #12ThMan #GigEm 👍🏾👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/IsQcyjSb1t— Isaiah Raikes (@kooldademon) July 14, 2019
Prayers up for my boy @JakobiHollandJr while he goes into surgery today🤞🏼🤞🏼 pic.twitter.com/2kXFARKmYf— Hunter Dunn (@Hunt3rDunn) July 14, 2019