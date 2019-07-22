Social Media Spotlight
AggieYell brings you the latest and greatest social media posts concerning Texas A&M Athletics and Recruiting.
I am planning to announce my college commitment on Wednesday, July 24th‼️ (Please no interviews prior to announcement) THANK YOU.— ⚡️Kourt Williams II⚡️ (@kourt22williams) July 22, 2019
It’s was great to catch up with my former teammate kicker Layne Talbot, who now is doing great in the grill business with @FireDiscCookers. Good luck and it’s always great to see another member of the @AggieFootball recruiting class of 1986. #OldSchool #Firedisk #GigEm pic.twitter.com/Dd1i4OhkEc— Coach Terry Price (@Coach_TPrice) July 23, 2019
I will be in College Station this weekend📍 #GigEm👍🏾 @RoSimonJr @R_Brauninger @Jason_Howell— Jaidan Scott (@TheJaidanScott) July 22, 2019
TOP 6!💫 pic.twitter.com/3Kb3IFEWFB— Jason Harris (@JSH8_8) July 21, 2019
Stand with the #12thMan & fill @ATTStadium in Maroon on SAT 9/28 for the annual @AggieFootball Southwest Classic. Buy Tickets Now!— Texas A&M Athletics (@12thMan) July 22, 2019
🔗https://t.co/xkviN75acE#GigEm pic.twitter.com/7sem7DTqzH
.@Ryan_McCollum77 reppin' the #MaroonGoons on the @rimingtontrophy watch list. 💪#GigEm— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) July 19, 2019
Our preseason All-@SEC squad:— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) July 19, 2019
🏈 @MannBraden
🏈 @MadubuikeJustin
🏈 @Jashaun06#GigEm
#TBT to some legendary moments. Send yours to the quarterfinals of our fan vote contest:#GigEm— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) July 18, 2019
Congrats to @Jashaun06, named today to the @DoakWalkerAward watch list 🙌#GigEm— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) July 17, 2019
Texas A&M Friday! #GigEm— 2 (@thareal_2) July 22, 2019
Return of the Wrecking Crew...⏳⚠️♠️ #GigEm— Anthony Hines III (@TheAntHines_Era) July 21, 2019
I will be committing on August 3rd...#SicEm#GigEm pic.twitter.com/PneJ694I1S— ¹⁷ (@iamsethjones_) July 20, 2019
A big welcome home to Chief Petty Officer Douglas Edmonston, who surprised his family with a homecoming after his 6th deployment with the U.S. Navy! 🇺🇸— Norfolk Tides (@NorfolkTides) July 20, 2019
(We’re not crying, you’re crying 😭) pic.twitter.com/WPxtTzoOND
Back down on July 26th!! #Gigem👍🏾— Muhsin “Moose” Muhammad III (@MooseMuhammad) July 20, 2019
Texas A&M Friday!!!!! #GigEm👍🏾— ¹⁷ (@iamsethjones_) July 20, 2019
Calling on the Aggie Network to help support an unbelievable journey. Let’s spread the word. https://t.co/LEBfrEVvKG pic.twitter.com/39Uy9eXWmz— colton chumbley (@chumbleycolton) July 19, 2019
It has been a colossal summer for 2022 Beaumont (TX) Westbrook DB Bryce Anderson, who has seen his offer sheet balloon. Anderson talks about new offers from #UGA + #UF and camping at #TaMU #Texas #LSU + #Bama, and where he's visiting next— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) July 19, 2019
➡️ https://t.co/XfeAwXNcTA pic.twitter.com/hyt4SgH51f
This would be a killer duo pic.twitter.com/X54bS3loQk— CJ Robinson (@cwrobinson92) July 18, 2019
GigEm https://t.co/NNAKIaCH2Y— Dre 5️⃣ (@1Deondrejackson) July 18, 2019
Join us August 3rd for the FIRST College Station #BuzzsBunch ‼️— Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) July 18, 2019
A day of food🍕, fun🏀 and helping children with special needs learn the game of basketball and develop life long relationships!
Email info@buzzsbunch.com for more info or to RSVP!
📝: https://t.co/CX7cKHtkDf pic.twitter.com/Mw70jqq19v
I will be in College Station this Friday #GigEm 👍🏾👍🏾— JE🦜1 (@JoshuaEaton_1) July 22, 2019
Thank you to @people for this awesome article! #GigEm https://t.co/AhhDyDd295— Aggie ACHIEVE (@aggieachieve) July 22, 2019
🇳🇬➡️👍➡️🇮🇹— Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) July 22, 2019
Congrats to the big man, @Mekowulu21, on signing to play in the Italian LNP with Orzinuovi! #GigEm pic.twitter.com/qVmNPgvByn
It all starts in the summer. ☀️💯#getBETTER #GigEm pic.twitter.com/qKnUSJ3MfC— Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) July 22, 2019