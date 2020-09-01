Social Media Spotlight - Practice Highlights & More
AggieYell brings you the latest and greatest social media posts concerning Texas A&M Athletics and recruiting.
Let's look 🔙.— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 22, 2020
Day 3 📷: https://t.co/wX6ATKN519@Academy | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/DJxPLs8Xh3
Getting game ready. 💥 #GigEm pic.twitter.com/IsVPToJXVE— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 25, 2020
🗣️ BROTHERS ON 3. 🤜🤛#GigEm pic.twitter.com/C4GR1QtGbL— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 21, 2020
Practice 5 📷👉 https://t.co/tJPfdlGvsE@Academy | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/cY5YngdSJd— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 26, 2020
Back to work! 💪 💼— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 21, 2020
Day 3️⃣ is here.#GigEm pic.twitter.com/7rw2BKsamW
Signed, sealed, & @isaiah_spiller delivered the exclamation point‼️ #TBT | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/USbzMvbvwh— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 20, 2020
Week ✌️ @ Alabama— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 1, 2020
📺 @SEConCBS | 2:30 CT
🔗 https://t.co/rIviaIr3oc#GigEm pic.twitter.com/oIvE3BX2m9
Sending our thoughts and prayers to the family of our friend, Gary Reynolds '88. #Here https://t.co/8Ivu2rcc6j— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 20, 2020
When momma say the food ready💀 pic.twitter.com/mkODa7Y9lb— Bear🧸 (@bobbyiii5) August 19, 2020
Just getting started.— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 24, 2020
📰 https://t.co/t9LmF00zUl#GigEm pic.twitter.com/AVDtdFJ9rv
Another one in the books!— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 19, 2020
Day 2 📷: https://t.co/f7LUBs1OLc@Academy | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/iakw2hc4KO
Had a very productive conversation with Kevin Warren, Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, about immediately starting up Big Ten football. Would be good (great!) for everyone - Players, Fans, Country. On the one yard line!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2020
One step at a time... https://t.co/EMikwoG8uf— Greg Sankey (@GregSankey) September 1, 2020
🎂Happy Birthday to my FAVORITE person in the world🎂 You are our rock and our daily inspiration to be better! So thankful for how you love us!! 🤎We love you More🤎^CW pic.twitter.com/mBnJHrdxaI— Buzz Williams (@TeamCoachBuzz) September 1, 2020
Incredibly thankful for the work of our entire staff for our 1️⃣st ever #loveBETTER💚 virtual camps!— Buzz Williams (@TeamCoachBuzz) August 31, 2020
We had over a thousand kids join us from 17 different states & 3 different countries.
Here's one of the videos on how to always be a great teammate ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/A0nsA2Mkbs
I am incredibly humbled by the impact #CoachThompson had on my life!— Buzz Williams (@TeamCoachBuzz) August 31, 2020
His influence on the game is impossible to quantify, but the lives he changed for the better, including mine is immeasurable!
Thank you for your courageous leadership! pic.twitter.com/O5w6eD3RlZ
August 28, 2020
It's almost time for SEC football.— SEConCBS (@SEConCBS) September 1, 2020
Our 2020 SEC on CBS Schedule: https://t.co/TVg9ib8agq pic.twitter.com/ncDHyykyaa
The road to the @NFL runs through Aggieland. 👍— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 22, 2020
8️⃣ Aggies named to the @seniorbowl Top 250, second highest total in country:
🏈 @Foebg_1
🏈 @carsonjohngreen
🏈 @TheJhamonAusbon
🏈 @TheKellenMond
🏈 @MichealClemonss
🏈 @MyJone98
🏈 @Jared_Hocker
🏈 @JAYDENPEEVY #GigEm pic.twitter.com/B3VceZV42k
Got some beasts in the backfield.— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 27, 2020
🗣️ https://t.co/QNTXsY6eMu@ainias_smith | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/txupbCQCl1
Iron sharpens iron.— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 27, 2020
🗣️ https://t.co/DEODUWlTuc@carsonjohngreen | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/B1rEiVKAPZ
Something to prove.— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 27, 2020
🗣️ https://t.co/Z8Dg97u4tD@isaiah_spiller | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/cCUrqEppmS
Happy birthday, @Erik_McCoy_73! 🥳#GigEm pic.twitter.com/w43nC0Ve18— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 27, 2020
I have chosen opt out this season. I’ll be back next year ✌🏽 Deuce— Elijah Blades (@savageszniv) September 1, 2020
Sending our thoughts and prayers to those impacted by Hurricane Laura. pic.twitter.com/OyU3EyEPCC— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 26, 2020
⬇️ Coach Fisher appreciation post ⬇️#GigEm pic.twitter.com/pblZkFY5Mf— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 25, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from Texas A&M University!🙏🏾 #12thMan pic.twitter.com/qx12R3ivbK— Samuel Joseph Brown V (@SjbV5) September 1, 2020
A&M showing love @Coach_Henson pic.twitter.com/cnfYZzy1pB— 𝔻𝕖𝕞𝕖𝕥𝕣𝕚𝕦𝕤 “ℙ𝕒𝕟𝕔𝕒𝕜𝕖“ ℍ𝕦𝕟𝕥𝕖𝕣 (@Pancakehunter59) September 1, 2020
September 1st recruiting when midnight strikes! #GigEm pic.twitter.com/7AbLLv9IGH— Marshall Malchow (@MarshallMTAMU) September 1, 2020
Midnight can’t get here soon enough!! 2022s better be ready for the Aggies!! #GigEm pic.twitter.com/H2fZuu0pYL— Mike Ferrara (@MikeFerraraTAMU) August 31, 2020
Gig Em! @AggieFootball pic.twitter.com/TiwOOBx3G5— Braden Davis (@BradenDavis_5) September 1, 2020
It just means more 🏈 pic.twitter.com/Xsr6LzJmjw— MDOT (@MississippiDOT) September 1, 2020
September 1, 2020