The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled. #WeWantToPlay https://t.co/lI3CCKZ4ID— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020
Play College Football!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020
Trump asked about whether NFL will play season: "If they don’t stand for the national anthem, I hope they don’t open."— David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) August 11, 2020
Best advice I’ve received since COVID-19: “Be patient. Take time when making decisions. This is all new & you’ll gain better information each day.” @SEC has been deliberate at each step since March...slowed return to practice...delayed 1st game to respect start of fall semester..— Greg Sankey (@GregSankey) August 10, 2020
...Deveoped testing protocols...We know concerns remain. We have never had a FB season in a COVID-19 environment. Can we play? I don’t know. We haven’t stopped trying. We support, educate and care for student-athletes every day, and will continue to do so...every day.— Greg Sankey (@GregSankey) August 10, 2020
Florida’s @GovRonDeSantis says he believes “without question” ACC & SEC should play this fall & he is “100% in favor of playing.” Says if Big Ten schools want to cancel SEC & ACC schools should go after their best players and let them play in South.— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 10, 2020
Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek on @Finebaum: “We’re not going to panic because another Power 5 conference may be making a different decision....There’s no need to rush into making those decisions.”— Sam Khan Jr. 😷 (@skhanjr) August 10, 2020
Love the work ethic of @AggieFootball Despite the some uncertainty, they continue to stay focused on their craft & passion for the game of football. We are supporting them at the highest level in all facets of their health & safety. #WeWantToPlay pic.twitter.com/d1kzaYjiWu— Ross Bjork (@RossBjorkAD) August 10, 2020
👍🏾🔥 #WeWantToPlay pic.twitter.com/PX95n5cUk0— 👑 (@ECrownover24) August 10, 2020
#WeWantToPlay #Gigem 👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/XOemB0jIwp— DeMarvin Leal (@boimarv9) August 10, 2020
Worked to hard for this 🤦🏿#LetUsPlay— Dman‼️‼️ (@dmantherealest1) August 10, 2020
#LetUsPlay ✊🏾🖤— DeMarvin Leal (@boimarv9) August 9, 2020
Truth is we are more at risk not playing ball— Leon O’Neal Jr 🛌 (@WakeEmUp9) August 10, 2020
Canceling the CFB SEASON could be really damaging to a lot of kids who don’t have the focused to stay committed an entire year without ball. #WeWantToPlay— Fred Spiller (@fred_spiller) August 10, 2020
I was really looking foward to this year! #WeWantToPlay— Isaiah Spiller (@isaiah_spiller) August 10, 2020
#WeWantToPlay pic.twitter.com/cpeQ2vUNml— derick(RAMBO)hunter jr.🎒 (@trenchbaby52) August 10, 2020
No, we won’t sign waivers . But Yes, #WeWantToPlay . & Yes we want a well formulated plan along with the necessary funding to keep us safe while playing in this pandemic !— Anthony Hines III (@TheAntHines_Era) August 10, 2020
Man I just wanna play ball I’ve been away for 2 longgggggggg— Demond HollyWood Demas (@DemondDemas1) August 10, 2020
Won’t lose my focus.... if there is still hope than i’m still working— Leon O’Neal Jr 🛌 (@WakeEmUp9) August 11, 2020
👍🏽 #GigEm https://t.co/uWqAQPHVOj— 🎈 (@victoryvaka) August 11, 2020
Happy birthday @isaiah_spiller your almost out of the teens!! #19yrsold pic.twitter.com/rR6iGM9Mu3— Fred Spiller (@fred_spiller) August 10, 2020
Gators here, Vols there. 👍— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 7, 2020
New Opponents for 2020 Set
🔗 https://t.co/eaBW4VE52M#GigEm pic.twitter.com/WjhFbKGHNj
2020 OPPONENTS:— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 8, 2020
HOME
🐗🐊🐯🔴⚓️
AWAY
🐘🐅🐶🐓🟧
#GigEm
2021 guard Miles Kelly (@Kelly5Miles) has received an offer from Texas A&M. pic.twitter.com/5lQpOjsnVQ— Dan McDonald (@RivalsDan) August 7, 2020
“I’m goin out past that limit” ✊🏾🦍 pic.twitter.com/JBsSyJWOeZ— DeMarvin Leal (@boimarv9) August 9, 2020
@AggieFootball 👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/16jLf79bZa— Kaci Seegars (@KaciSeegars2) August 7, 2020
𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒉𝒐𝒏 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒖𝒆𝒔 🏁 𝑪𝒂𝒏’𝒕 𝒔𝒕𝒐𝒑 𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒆! pic.twitter.com/DL8xKXgiLk— Ikenna Okeke ™️ (@KingOkeke615) August 7, 2020
Ags land at #𝟏𝟑 in the preseason USA Today coaches poll.#GigEm pic.twitter.com/mCqnlJRxsO— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 6, 2020
Fully locked in😤— Ainias Smith (@ainias_smith) August 5, 2020