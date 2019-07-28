Social Media Sunday
I truly am grateful to all the Coaches & Universities that offered me an opportunity to continue my education. But moving forward, I will focus on these 8 schools, and find what best fits me. Please respect my decision. I apologize for not taking any interviews at this time.🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/bXDg31gw4D— Noah Sewell™️ (@Blessah_2) July 28, 2019
YESSIR ! YOU KNOW WHERE HOME IS BROTHA 🤞🏾💯 https://t.co/TE5wAD7hKs— JaylonJone$ (@OriginalJaylon) July 28, 2019
Texas A&M DB @dmorris_11 getting ready for the season! 🏈 pic.twitter.com/6Nso9qnJHA— PG Sports (@PGSports) July 28, 2019
DO YO THANG BROTHA ! LOVE 💯💯 https://t.co/q1WdvzJPqU— JaylonJone$ (@OriginalJaylon) July 28, 2019
pool$ide wit’ da gang 😎 pic.twitter.com/yeQ9ON7QiG— JaylonJone$ (@OriginalJaylon) July 28, 2019
Family Ties👍🏽 https://t.co/3aVhDhEDFc— Blake (@blakesmith_11) July 28, 2019
howdy🤠. pic.twitter.com/BkEPj1H29l— Muhsin “Moose” Muhammad III (@MooseMuhammad) July 27, 2019
Bill O'Brien on Cullen Gillaspia (@CGillaspia): "One of the main reasons why he's here is b/c of special teams & what he did at Texas A&M (@AggieFootball)..He's a great kid. He works really hard. U can see why he was the 12th Man. U can see why they think so highly of him at A&M" pic.twitter.com/X3znvniPRx— Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) July 28, 2019
32 Days until Aggie Kickoff! 32 Career Passing TDs puts him 9th All-Time at Texas A&M and @TheKellenMond is looking to make huge strides in 2019 under center.— Barstool Texas A&M (@BarstoolTexasAM) July 28, 2019
As always thank you to @AggieFootball and it’s staff for the hospitality and the hard work y’all put in for us to enjoy evenings like yesterday. S/o to the culinary genius @Coach_TPrice for the great food. As for my future teammates..... I’ll ride with y’all anytime👍🏻🏆💯 #GigEm pic.twitter.com/sYNSzU4lOy— Bank (@JoshBankhead74) July 27, 2019
Ride or Die‼️.... #GigEm 👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/P3v1k28oP2— Blake (@blakesmith_11) July 28, 2019
Aggieland I’m staying home!#GigEmGang20👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/qtwKItYUFk— Devin Price (@Devin_Price3) July 27, 2019
Congratulations @Devin_Price3. Hard work pays off! Proud and excited for you. #GigEm https://t.co/9chjqd4Vye— Coach Terry Price (@Coach_TPrice) July 27, 2019
#BOOM from right down the street!! Safe to say he bleeds Maroon and White! Let’s keep this thing rolling!! #GigEmGang20 pic.twitter.com/X5LEMraNP2— Mike Ferrara (@MikeFerraraTAMU) July 27, 2019
You know what ⏰time⏰ it is! #GigEm #🔥 pic.twitter.com/harEVPelUQ— Coach Terry Price (@Coach_TPrice) July 26, 2019
🔥👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/mVtRb5bUX9— Coach Terry Price (@Coach_TPrice) July 26, 2019
Congrats to @TheKellenMond on making the @WalterCampFF watch list! 👍#GigEm— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) July 26, 2019
Coach Fisher one of 23 nationally named to @DoddTrophy preseason watch list. 👍#GigEm— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) July 25, 2019
Two more iconic moments battling in our #12thMan fan vote:— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) July 25, 2019
🗳 '12 Bama win vs '18 LSU win (choose 👇)
Vote on all at https://t.co/Ct30WYC26L ✅#GigEm
I’m very excited to announce that I have committed to play baseball at Texas A&M University. Thank you to everyone who has helped me get to where I am today! #GigEm pic.twitter.com/NVRPZOxpnK— Brad Rudis (@bradleyrudis_) July 28, 2019
We all some dawgs🐶😈🤷🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/LBhZPCkwX1— EJ (@ejsmith_22) July 28, 2019
Had a great visit this weekend at Texas A&M @coachelko @CoachIsh_TAMU— 2️⃣ (@Antonio_johns0n) July 28, 2019
Ladies and Gentlemen... Christian Kirk. 👀 pic.twitter.com/x6Z0rhdeeU— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) July 28, 2019
Once again, "Good Vibes" at the college my son will soon attend. For a mom, that's PRICELESS! It's becoming harder and harder for me not to instantly love an #Aggie ❤#GigEm 👍🏾 Texas A&M! 🏈— Christa Muhammad (@ChristaMuhammad) July 28, 2019
A little 411 on Aggie recruiting after the big pool party last night: https://t.co/yyVeAIyl6e— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) July 27, 2019
WOW! Thank you to everyone who has coached me or mentored me along these years ! Crazy to think I didn’t know if I could play baseball again 3 years ago . Prime example of Gods miracles he makes ! With this said I’m commiting to Texas A&M university for academics and baseball! pic.twitter.com/Dsv3Yl2HzX— Connor Benge (@Connorbenge_32) July 27, 2019
I’m beyond blessed to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic careers at Texas A&M University. Thank you to my family, coaches, and friends for all the love and support. @AggieBaseball @CoachSeely @Rob_Childress @TwelveBaseball @montbaseball @IronWillSC #GigEm pic.twitter.com/3UsI1WzrbA— Chase Davis (@Chase_Davis_28) July 27, 2019
yo, A&M Wr core 🥶sheeshh— Dematrius Davis (@Dematrius09) July 27, 2019
HUGE weekend in Aggieland! Tons of big time players on campus! Gotta love what’s going on in the Station! #GigEm— Brandon Bailey (@Coach_BBailey) July 27, 2019
Had a great time yesterday 👍🏾 https://t.co/HVOmePq4L6— JE🦜1 (@JoshuaEaton_1) July 27, 2019
The rich get richer as Texas A&M adds another talented wide receivers to its 2020 class in A&M Consolidated's Devin Price. The new #GigEm pledge will give defensive coordinators fits in the red-zone— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) July 27, 2019
➡️ https://t.co/OHv3bmH80j pic.twitter.com/1Wk4n76fFB
Aggies take care of Aggies.— 🕊 (@TunmiseAdeleye) July 27, 2019
No doubt now: with @DemondDemas1, @troyomeire, @MooseMuhammad and @Devin_Price3, A&M has the best WR class of anyone for 2020. Not even close.— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) July 27, 2019
FL✈️TX https://t.co/WT2m8lyQRg— derick(RAMBO)hunter jr.🎒 (@hunterderick31) July 27, 2019
God's Plan 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/XX80ZgH3Jp— Bryce Anderson ¹ ¹ (@BryceAnderson_1) July 27, 2019
This really feel like home👀#GigEm @Coach_TPrice pic.twitter.com/LZq7r2Y5I1— Noah Collins🔱 (@NoahColl143) July 26, 2019
I HAD A GREAT TIME AT A&M WITH MY BRO @jaylonguilbeau1 #GigEm 👍🏿 pic.twitter.com/HPjBMjnph2— Jordon Thomas (@Jay47Almighty) July 27, 2019
This can only mean... 👀 pic.twitter.com/fKJj1IKOe1— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) July 27, 2019