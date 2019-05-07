Social Media Tuesday
. @RivalsFriedman spoke to the #Aggies newest commit @fadil_diggs https://t.co/3Ay9dKTziv— Courtney Faye Roland (@CourtneyRivals) May 5, 2019
Great day in Aggieland! #PassRushU just got stronger! Time to celebrate the only way I know how! Celebration dinner #Dlinecookout style! #GigEm pic.twitter.com/IrFYpI66z3— Coach Terry Price (@Coach_TPrice) May 5, 2019
Texas A&M head coach Rob Childress is not here today. Hopped a flight to Lincoln to see his daughter graduate from college.— 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) May 4, 2019
Everyone needs to hear this pic.twitter.com/qrCqgmP4Da— Mäłįq “Thę Frêåk”5️⃣ Čãrr (@CarrMaliq) May 4, 2019
R. emarkable— Buzz Williams (@TeamCoachBuzz) May 4, 2019
E. ffort
A. pplied to
L. ife
Blessed to receive an offer from Texas A&M @DCCougarFB pic.twitter.com/xdSyliqJLd— Tre’vonn Rybka (@trevonnrybka) May 6, 2019
- No worrying— Buzz Williams (@TeamCoachBuzz) May 6, 2019
- No complaining
- No comparing
- No judging
- No gossiping#getBETTER
Interesting note: @fadil_diggs is Texas A&M's first commit from New Jersey during the Rivals era.— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) May 6, 2019
Texas A&M is the latest offer for three-star Dickson County (Tenn.) DL Tre'vonn Rybka— Woody Wommack (@RivalsWoody) May 6, 2019
https://t.co/65CZRPAFT3 pic.twitter.com/FHpSnMfEaU
Blessed to receive an offer from Texas A&M University 🔥⏳ #aggies #GigEm pic.twitter.com/YvfkKydeQt— Dallas Walker IV (@DallasWalkerIV) May 6, 2019
Texas A&M is the latest offer for 3-star Smyrna (Tenn.) DT Dallas Walker https://t.co/Ksokoe9XXi pic.twitter.com/INYL9CLDRi— Woody Wommack (@RivalsWoody) May 6, 2019
RCS NJ: Hot Teams 🔥 #GoBlue, #Buckeyes, #WeAre, #RFootball & #TAMU should be pleased after Sunday's #Rivals3StripeCamp in New Jersey. @RivalsFriedman has more: https://t.co/7BoLm9JIiT pic.twitter.com/PuwikktXB2— Rivals (@Rivals) May 6, 2019
The nation's No. 1 RB is bracing to drop his top 5️⃣. Five-star Zach Evans (@Runzekerun01) breaks down his interest in #AllIn, two #SEC teams that have his attention and what stands about his recent visits to #HookEm + #GigEm— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) May 6, 2019
➡️ https://t.co/REPPVF0tAq pic.twitter.com/HGQhoCRaWT
BREAKING: #Rivals250 DE Fadil Diggs has committed to #TAMU.— Adam Friedman (@RivalsFriedman) May 5, 2019
"They all love College Station. I feel like they're about to do something special there."
More from Diggs here: https://t.co/T2PvepRLLs pic.twitter.com/xgMAIm2gSD
Texas A&M added an outstanding athlete in @fadil_diggs Saturday night. My take on what the Aggies are getting in the 4-star DE: https://t.co/VWmui3iMha— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) May 5, 2019
Complete game, 3-hit, SHUTOUT.— Texas A&M Baseball (@AggieBaseball) May 4, 2019
Highlights from Asa Lacy and the squad's win in today's first of two from Blue Bell Park.#FamilyF1rst #GigEm pic.twitter.com/gkjHDt0RgH
#MayThe4thBeWithYou, Aggies! #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/LhwuQSQlay— Texas A&M University (@TAMU) May 4, 2019
Top 5 Coming soon....— T H R E E (@Runzekerun01) May 4, 2019
Stud 2021 Terrebonne DT in Aggieland @mbpRivals @CourtneyRivals https://t.co/llHAKkMID3— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) May 4, 2019
Elite 2022 Lewisville WR Armani Winnfield picks up a #GigEm offer @mbpRivals @CourtneyRivals— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) May 3, 2019
Profile: https://t.co/3KCkDl4oxh https://t.co/vvpf8gHyAf
Had the chance to watch Longview QB Haynes King throw. Talented dual-threat with an impressive offer sheet, but doesn't post to social media. #GigEm offered this week, joining Tennessee, Auburn, LSU, Oregon, Arkansas + Duke, among others— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) May 3, 2019
Profile: https://t.co/2Zy2B8yUoz pic.twitter.com/eA9etRYCxv
👀👋 @J_Rey_11 #LARams pic.twitter.com/tpy94M1vKB— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 1, 2019
I’m officially a Raven! pic.twitter.com/c6dmWvSofk— THEE MACK TRUCK (@DaylonMack) May 3, 2019
Hard work wins. 💪👍#FridayFeeling #GigEm pic.twitter.com/M9lM55EVwj— Texas A&M Athletics (@12thMan) May 3, 2019
Standout Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco prospect Kourt Williams recaps another visit to #SEC school #TAMU #GigEm https://t.co/vPqaP6WqVs pic.twitter.com/eLFAJkrcnM— Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) May 3, 2019
So thankful to receive an offer from Texas A&M!!! #GigEm @CoachDickey1 @AggieFootball @AllenTrieu @SWiltfong247 @JoshHelmholdt @TomLoy247 pic.twitter.com/uJVEFyraqf— J.J. McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) May 3, 2019
Freshman year over & I’m still the same just a lil more insane🤡👹 pic.twitter.com/itnvdmWGD6— Bubba🦁 (@tre_brown8700) May 2, 2019
Let’s get down to business . .— Muhsin “Moose” Muhammad III (@MooseMuhammad) May 2, 2019
Top 🎱 ! ! pic.twitter.com/HBRFoGPSqv
Blessed to receive an offer from Texas A&M 👍🏾 #GigEm @CoachMo15 @AggieFootball pic.twitter.com/xP8Td5izSE— CraZ 🎱 (@dontaemanning_8) May 3, 2019
.@MylesLGarrett says former @Browns coach Gregg Williams limited him to 2️⃣ pass-rush moves: "You have to have some freedom ... and we didn’t always have that." 😳— Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) May 2, 2019
➡️ https://t.co/z9sLrVhBE5 pic.twitter.com/SmkJiV2Weh